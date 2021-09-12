What's with all the Tyrone hatred? Where does it stem from? Did I miss something?



Nouveau Riche syndrome, maybe? In ulster they have a lot of neighbours too - Donegal, Derry, Armagh, Fermanagh and Monaghan. But I think the main thing was that their rise under Harte coincided with them becoming a bit harder and more cynical. I defo noticed the atmosphere becoming more toxic in the late 90s too, with more fights between fans - particularly Armagh, Derry and Donegal. And then you get a cycle of other teams hating you so you becoming more fuck everyone. Then, this year you had the whole covid thing. Even as a Tyrone fan, Mickey Harte kinda put me off with all his religiously motivated prothletising, and Im sure thats an issue for some.But all sports teams have dickhead fans. It always seems to me that the losing teams fans are usually the ones who kick things off. Personally, I support any ulster team that make it to the AI final.