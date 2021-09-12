« previous next »
The GAA Thread

thejbs

Re: The GAA Thread
September 12, 2021, 08:56:33 am
Quote from: deano2727 on September 12, 2021, 07:32:38 am
When does this torture end for Mayo? It's starting to feel like it never will. Commiserations.

It's never a good day seeing Tyrone winning anything, but congrats to them.

TBF, Donegal were well represented during the trophy presentation 😂
thejbs

Re: The GAA Thread
September 12, 2021, 09:51:17 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on September 12, 2021, 07:59:36 am
What's with all the Tyrone hatred? Where does it stem from? Did I miss something?

Nouveau Riche syndrome, maybe? In ulster they have a lot of neighbours too - Donegal, Derry, Armagh, Fermanagh and Monaghan. But I think the main thing was that their rise under Harte coincided with them becoming a bit harder and more cynical. I defo noticed the atmosphere becoming more toxic in the late 90s too, with more fights between fans - particularly Armagh, Derry and Donegal. And then you get a cycle of other teams hating you so you becoming more fuck everyone. Then, this year you had the whole covid thing. Even as a Tyrone fan, Mickey Harte kinda put me off with all his religiously motivated prothletising, and Im sure thats an issue for some.


But all sports teams have dickhead fans. It always seems to me that the losing teams fans are usually the ones who kick things off. Personally, I support any ulster team that make it to the AI final.
Ray K

Re: The GAA Thread
September 12, 2021, 11:22:07 am
Quote from: KERRYKOP on September 12, 2021, 03:55:39 am
Where is Trevor Mortimer when you need him
Would have thought a Mayo win might be enough to bring Kerrykop out of hibernation, but not a Mayo defeat.

Hope you're keeping well man.
a little break

Re: The GAA Thread
September 12, 2021, 02:00:54 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on September 12, 2021, 07:32:38 am
When does this torture end for Mayo?

Only after it ends for Waterford.
Sarge

Re: The GAA Thread
September 12, 2021, 02:12:29 pm
Well that was a poxy game to be honest, Canning should have just shouted come on Mayo in his commentary ffs. Two poor sides and Mayo fucked it away, we will be back next year as will Kerry, Mayo get what they deserved, O' Shea is an overrated pile of shite too.

Well done Tyrone.
damomad

Re: The GAA Thread
September 12, 2021, 02:45:25 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on September 12, 2021, 07:59:36 am
What's with all the Tyrone hatred? Where does it stem from? Did I miss something?

Armagh man here, they played a fierce brand of anti-football, specifically in their early 00's heyday. The 2003 final was on a knife-edge and we lost a keyman in Marsden due to some gross play-acting. In 2005 and 2008, Armagh beat Tyrone in the provincial final, but they benefitted from the back door winning Sam both times.

So it's a mix of without Tyrone we'd probably be sitting on 3 instead of 1 and then also their route to final this time was a disgrace, should have been thrown out in the semi's after the covid regulation breaking fiasco. The loss of momentum for both Kerry and Mayo did the damage in the end.
Ray K

Re: The GAA Thread
September 12, 2021, 02:55:52 pm
I think we can all agree, regardless of county affiliation, that Cathal McShane is an absolute disgrace and shouldn't be let onto a county pitch again.

Spoiler


I mean, there's no excuse for that abomination of a haircut.
[close]

Sarge

Re: The GAA Thread
September 12, 2021, 03:01:12 pm
;D
Dermot

Re: The GAA Thread
September 12, 2021, 03:21:07 pm
Cuntish.

This hurts, losing to dublin is straightforward, always the better team.

But tyrone were there for the taking yesterday and they bottled it. Hit the post to a fluke goal. Ya couldn't write it.

The worst thing is the mayo team 2012-2017 Woulda walked that game yesterday. Damn all leaders or nasty c*nts out there.
Billy The Kid

Re: The GAA Thread
September 12, 2021, 03:38:21 pm
Said it before and I'll say it again, there's just not enough mental steel in the Mayo ranks.

There's too many players there who've never known anything else other than failure. A winning mentality is alien to most of them

The fact that they're now unquestionably the biggest serial losers of the modern era just compounds it all IMO

10 Finals lost in the last 25 years. 6 finals lost in the last 9 years. That's always going to sow seeds of doubt, regardless of how hard they try to motivate themselves

Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: The GAA Thread
January 29, 2022, 09:55:14 pm
Ard Mhacha Abu!
Sarge

Re: The GAA Thread
January 29, 2022, 10:34:16 pm
Only back and Armagh deserved the win we were awful, Dessie cant be safe for much longer with performances like that.
Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: The GAA Thread
February 8, 2022, 07:48:10 pm
Well well well that was a nice win over Tyrone that! As is any to be honest. Wonder how many of the reds will be rescinded? Hopefully none. Love the rivalry and all that but its real petty shite
Billy The Kid

Re: The GAA Thread
February 8, 2022, 07:54:38 pm
Wexford beating Limerick was quite a shock

It must be years since Limerick put up a scoreline that low
Sarge

Re: The GAA Thread
February 8, 2022, 08:02:26 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on February  8, 2022, 07:54:38 pm
Wexford beating Limerick was quite a shock

It must be years since Limerick put up a scoreline that low

Doubt they are worried in Feb.
Billy The Kid

Re: The GAA Thread
February 8, 2022, 08:08:53 pm
11 points is abysmal though. That's less than a third of what they normally score
Sarge

Re: The GAA Thread
February 8, 2022, 08:10:11 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on February  8, 2022, 08:08:53 pm
11 points is abysmal though. That's less than a third of what they normally score

It is.
archie

Re: The GAA Thread
May 2, 2022, 08:59:49 am
Quiet in here.

Good win for Derry!! 😀
MH41

Re: The GAA Thread
May 2, 2022, 01:00:30 pm
Quote from: archie on May  2, 2022, 08:59:49 am
Quiet in here.

Good win for Derry!! 😀
It was indeed.
I watched it yesterday.
Sorry to digress a little, but it was interesting that the ref had no hesitation in producing straight red card for Tyrone's Kennedy for a kick at an opponent. No hesitation, no VAR needed in a more physical sport.
Meanwhile Everton beat Chelsea 1-0, with a goal scored by a player who should have been suspended for the game, if the Ref had shown a red for the exact same type of offence 🤷

Back to the Gaelic, I'm finding it difficult to follow all the permutations for this year's championship/All Ireland's. Although coming from Down, that's probably understandable! 🤣
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The GAA Thread
May 2, 2022, 05:30:57 pm
Quote from: archie on May  2, 2022, 08:59:49 am
Quiet in here.

Good win for Derry!! 😀
Yes sir. Tyrone bastids
archie

Re: The GAA Thread
May 29, 2022, 09:00:58 pm
24 years of hurt

🏆
Sarge

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 05:40:43 pm
The Munster Final is hurling at its best, what a game and Tony Kelly has balls of steel to score from a sideline on FT to draw the game.

Bring on ET.
Ray K

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 08:38:51 pm
Just confirmation today that Tyrone were the worst All Ireland winners in the last 30-odd years. They make Cork 2010 look like Kerry 1981.

Some hurling final today. Clare do get to avoid Limerick until the final now, so that's no bad thing for them.
Billy The Kid

Re: The GAA Thread
Today at 12:23:12 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:38:51 pm
Just confirmation today that Tyrone were the worst All Ireland winners in the last 30-odd years. They make Cork 2010 look like Kerry 1981.

Some hurling final today. Clare do get to avoid Limerick until the final now, so that's no bad thing for them.


Woah now, in our defence, 2010 was our 3rd final in 4 years. We mightn't have been a great. side, and were definitely prone to bottling big games, but there have been plenty others worse than us. Hurling wise, it would appear Clare have the potential to catch this Limerick side. Who knows, it could be 3rd time lucky.
damomad

Re: The GAA Thread
Today at 07:23:28 pm
Was at the Armagh game yesterday, we had our shooting boots on, didn't hit many wides at all. Our keeper scored 2 in play. I think I'm finally used to the keeper spending a good chunk of the game around the halfway.

Donegal is probably the toughest draw we could have but we didn't turn up against them in the Ulster so it will be close run.

