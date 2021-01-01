What's with all the Tyrone hatred? Where does it stem from? Did I miss something?
Nouveau Riche syndrome, maybe? In ulster they have a lot of neighbours too - Donegal, Derry, Armagh, Fermanagh and Monaghan. But I think the main thing was that their rise under Harte coincided with them becoming a bit harder and more cynical. I defo noticed the atmosphere becoming more toxic in the late 90s too, with more fights between fans - particularly Armagh, Derry and Donegal. And then you get a cycle of other teams hating you so you becoming more fuck everyone. Then, this year you had the whole covid thing. Even as a Tyrone fan, Mickey Harte kinda put me off with all his religiously motivated prothletising, and Im sure thats an issue for some.
But all sports teams have dickhead fans. It always seems to me that the losing teams fans are usually the ones who kick things off. Personally, I support any ulster team that make it to the AI final.