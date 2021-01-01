« previous next »
thejbs

  
  
  
  

Today at 08:56:33 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 07:32:38 am
When does this torture end for Mayo? It's starting to feel like it never will. Commiserations.

It's never a good day seeing Tyrone winning anything, but congrats to them.

TBF, Donegal were well represented during the trophy presentation 😂



thejbs

  
  
  
  

Today at 09:51:17 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:59:36 am
What's with all the Tyrone hatred? Where does it stem from? Did I miss something?

Nouveau Riche syndrome, maybe? In ulster they have a lot of neighbours too - Donegal, Derry, Armagh, Fermanagh and Monaghan. But I think the main thing was that their rise under Harte coincided with them becoming a bit harder and more cynical. I defo noticed the atmosphere becoming more toxic in the late 90s too, with more fights between fans - particularly Armagh, Derry and Donegal. And then you get a cycle of other teams hating you so you becoming more fuck everyone. Then, this year you had the whole covid thing. Even as a Tyrone fan, Mickey Harte kinda put me off with all his religiously motivated prothletising, and Im sure thats an issue for some.


But all sports teams have dickhead fans. It always seems to me that the losing teams fans are usually the ones who kick things off. Personally, I support any ulster team that make it to the AI final.


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  

Today at 11:22:07 am
Quote from: KERRYKOP on Today at 03:55:39 am
Where is Trevor Mortimer when you need him
Would have thought a Mayo win might be enough to bring Kerrykop out of hibernation, but not a Mayo defeat.

Hope you're keeping well man.





a little break

  
  
  
  
  

Today at 02:00:54 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 07:32:38 am
When does this torture end for Mayo?

Only after it ends for Waterford.


Sarge

  
  
  
  
  

Today at 02:12:29 pm
Well that was a poxy game to be honest, Canning should have just shouted come on Mayo in his commentary ffs. Two poor sides and Mayo fucked it away, we will be back next year as will Kerry, Mayo get what they deserved, O' Shea is an overrated pile of shite too.

Well done Tyrone.


