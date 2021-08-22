It's mad to think that even though Cork were beaten by 16 points, they still managed to clock up 1-22 against the best defensive unit since Kilkenny 2006 - 2009
That score would have been enough to win the All Ireland finals of 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2018
2 of which were won by our last great team, 6 of which were won by Cody's superstars, and one of which was won by this current Limerick team
Where do we go from here? And by we, I mean the sport itself. Mad, isn't it?