The GAA Thread

calvin

Re: The GAA Thread
August 22, 2021, 07:39:24 pm
The last 4 years have been incredible. I remember the disappointment of being at the 94 and 96 final defeats. We always fell short and then years in the wilderness. What an incredible team. Long may it continue. So proud. Limerick Abu..
Billy The Kid

Re: The GAA Thread
August 24, 2021, 08:47:28 am
It's mad to think that even though Cork were beaten by 16 points, they still managed to clock up 1-22 against the best defensive unit since Kilkenny 2006 - 2009

That score would have been enough to win the All Ireland finals of 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2018

2 of which were won by our last great team, 6 of which were won by Cody's superstars, and one of which was won by this current Limerick team

Where do we go from here? And by we, I mean the sport itself. Mad, isn't it?  :o
Corkboy

Re: The GAA Thread
August 24, 2021, 12:06:40 pm
I think it's clear that Cork were the best team in the country this year, if you just count normal teams and not fucking android c*nts who have obviously gotten the Marvel super soldier serum.
Billy The Kid

Re: The GAA Thread
August 24, 2021, 12:18:05 pm
I wouldn't claim to have Liam Sheedy's or Donal O'Grady's level of tactical understanding on the game of hurling, but from what I can deduce, the main conundrum that needs to be figured out in terms of stopping this Limerick team is how the fuck do you stop them from averaging a score every 2 minutes? The Kilkenny team that had Shefflin, Brennan, Larkin, Comerford, and Hogan as starters didn't hit those kind of figures. Ever!
Ray K

Re: The GAA Thread
August 24, 2021, 12:40:11 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on August 24, 2021, 08:47:28 am
It's mad to think that even though Cork were beaten by 16 points, they still managed to clock up 1-22 against the best defensive unit since Kilkenny 2006 - 2009

That score would have been enough to win the All Ireland finals of 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2018

2 of which were won by our last great team, 6 of which were won by Cody's superstars, and one of which was won by this current Limerick team

Where do we go from here? And by we, I mean the sport itself. Mad, isn't it?  :o

I have yet to read an analysis of why scoring has exploded over the last decade. Has there been changes to the sliotar? Are hurls changed? How have the accuracy levels shot up?
Players - not just freetakers - are now regularly tapping over points from inside their own half as if they were 21 yard frees. In the 2014 drawn Kilkenny - Tipp final, the only wide in the whole 2nd half was the Bubbles free that Hawkeye looked at with the last puck of the game. And he was over 100 yards out when he hit it. There was 4 wides in the whole game.

Teams regularly score 1-27, 3-20 and 2-23, or 1-26 and still lose AI semi finals (teams have scored those in 70 minutes in the last 4 years and not won). Back in the 90s/00s, you could easily win a final if you hit the 20 point mark. It looks like 30 is the new target. 
As you say, where do we go from here? What's the next coaching innovation that'll either bring opponents down to 20 pts, or hitting 35 pts themselves?
an fear dearg

Re: The GAA Thread
August 24, 2021, 02:11:18 pm
I think theres an awful lot to attribute to the supreme conditioning of the players. They are all at a level of fitness and overall coaching that only the top 10-15% would have been at say 15 years ago. This is very much away from the training field conditioning too. All inter county players have bespoke programs which to do themselves. As a consequence they spend the training nights purely on skills rather than conditioning. Every player in the top teams is confident on the ball and can strike accurately from greater distance.

All that being said I would say the KK team on 2006 to 2012 were the best I have seen but this Limerick team is not far off it
Billy The Kid

Re: The GAA Thread
August 24, 2021, 03:24:58 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on August 24, 2021, 02:11:18 pm
All that being said I would say the KK team on 2006 to 2012 were the best I have seen but this Limerick team is not far off it

Had Kilkenny not caught Limerick on the hop in 2019 then Limerick would more than likely be going for 5 in a row next year

I can't see anyone stopping them any time soon. I genuinely cant
an fear dearg

Re: The GAA Thread
August 24, 2021, 04:04:29 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on August 24, 2021, 03:24:58 pm
Had Kilkenny not caught Limerick on the hop in 2019 then Limerick would more than likely be going for 5 in a row next year

I can't see anyone stopping them any time soon. I genuinely cant

Completely agree. The age profile, their cohesiveness and their general levels of excellence are streets ahead of anyone. Galway are busted now that JC is gone, KK not at the level anymore (dare I say it but a new voice needed maybe?), Tipp have lots of miles on the legs, Cork too young and still relying on Hoggie at 32, Wexford will suffer from having Davy, Waterford not good enough. I reckon Clare have it in them but need another gear.

Limerick are the 5 in a row team.
goalrushatgoodison

Re: The GAA Thread
August 29, 2021, 08:03:53 pm
Watching Kerry teams for close on 50 years now and they have always been the epitome of the old "take your points, the goals will come" adage.

Until yesterday..... What the fuck were they doing?

Tyrone stuck at it though and at the end of the day they deserved it more than the Kingdom did.
Billy The Kid

Re: The GAA Thread
August 30, 2021, 04:54:15 pm
If Mayo lose this final then then as far as I'm concerned they deserve to be expelled from the association

Their misery has become the nations misery at this point. Enough is enough now
Sarge

Re: The GAA Thread
September 1, 2021, 06:44:47 pm
C'mon Tyrone.
Sarge

Re: The GAA Thread
September 5, 2021, 05:10:44 pm
Jesus imagine Meath and Mayo being All Ireland Fooball Champions at the one time, shudder.
lamonti

Re: The GAA Thread
September 10, 2021, 11:38:09 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on August 30, 2021, 04:54:15 pm
If Mayo lose this final then then as far as I'm concerned they deserve to be expelled from the association

Their misery has become the nations misery at this point. Enough is enough now

This is pretty rich on an LFC forum.
Dermot

Re: The GAA Thread
September 10, 2021, 08:27:51 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on August 30, 2021, 04:54:15 pm
If Mayo lose this final then then as far as I'm concerned they deserve to be expelled from the association

Their misery has become the nations misery at this point. Enough is enough now

I agree with this. Knowing there's a chance tomorrow is driving me mad all week. The knowing dublin would beat us out the gate was easier.

Fuck.
paulrazor

Re: The GAA Thread
September 10, 2021, 08:44:29 pm
Free 5er bet on paddy power site
Billy The Kid

Re: The GAA Thread
September 10, 2021, 09:33:34 pm
Quote from: lamonti on September 10, 2021, 11:38:09 am
This is pretty rich on an LFC forum.

Huh? ???
kaesarsosei

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 12:02:26 pm
Quote from: lamonti on September 10, 2021, 11:38:09 am
This is pretty rich on an LFC forum.

Absolutely no similarity. Liverpool during their 30-year drought were only ever really involved in 3 titles races (08/09, 13/14, 18/19). I don't think they could be accused of bottling 08/09 and they were an 11mm goal line decision away from winning in 18/19. Yes in 13/14 we had the Gerrard slip and Palace debacle.

On the other hand, Mayo have lost their last 10 All-Ireland finals. If Liverpool had not won the title in 19/20 or the CL in 04/05 & 18/19 then for sure I could see the similarities.
Thepooloflife

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 04:19:48 pm
MAIGH EO ABÚ !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
gemofabird

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 04:56:23 pm
Hon Tir Eoghain.

Should be great game here.
Thepooloflife

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 04:56:48 pm
Any decent streams of the final anywhere ?
Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 05:00:09 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 04:56:48 pm
Any decent streams of the final anywhere ?
https://playing.stream2watch.sx/video/gaa-mayo-vs-tyrone

this aint working for me but it might be my location.

If anyone has a good'un pass it on
Thepooloflife

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 05:07:30 pm
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Yesterday at 05:00:09 pm
https://playing.stream2watch.sx/video/gaa-mayo-vs-tyrone

this aint working for me but it might be my location.

If anyone has a good'un pass it on
Cheers - my anti-virus is blocking that, but thanks anyway.
Ray K

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 06:49:10 pm
FFS. Dreadful display by Mayo. Missed penalty, awful shooting generally, running into blind alleys every possession. Same old story.

Tyrone are a team only a mother could love.
AshbourneRed

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 06:52:22 pm
Hate to see Tyrone winning today after the shit they pulled this year.

Mayo kicked that game away though. That curse is real, I feel sorry for the first team to face them when the last of the 51 team dies.
gemofabird

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 06:53:46 pm
Tir Eoghain Abu ****
Thepooloflife

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 06:55:37 pm
Fair play to Tyrone - but, Mayo should have scored loads more....awful finishing - oh, and fuck that priest !
Billy The Kid

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 07:41:41 pm
Go way Mayo ta fuck! Useless shower of bastards

Expel them!!
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 07:44:41 pm
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Yesterday at 06:52:22 pm
Hate to see Tyrone winning today after the shit they pulled this year.

Mayo kicked that game away though. That curse is real, I feel sorry for the first team to face them when the last of the 51 team dies.
What shit did they pull this year lad?
darragh85

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 08:00:21 pm
how can you explain a team losing so many finals though. surely by law of averages you would pick up at least one win. they really are an outlier to the belief that if you keep showing up and keep consistent you will eventually win.

the problem is they dont perform to their best in finals. today was another example. some players were very slow to react in certain situation and it cost them.

the other side of it is that they are never head and shoulders above the rest either like Dublin or Kerry in the past and have never really had any superstars over the year.  maybe another way of looking at is that they keep punching above their weight and overachieve by getting to so many finals?
lukeb1981

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 08:15:07 pm
Play that cart horse O Shea and you deserve to loose . They only got on top of Dublin when he went off and the ref gave the black card .
lukeb1981

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 08:16:56 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 08:00:21 pm
how can you explain a team losing so many finals though. surely by law of averages you would pick up at least one win. they really are an outlier to the belief that if you keep showing up and keep consistent you will eventually win.

the problem is they dont perform to their best in finals. today was another example. some players were very slow to react in certain situation and it cost them.

the other side of it is that they are never head and shoulders above the rest either like Dublin or Kerry in the past and have never really had any superstars over the year.  maybe another way of looking at is that they keep punching above their weight and overachieve by getting to so many finals?
They believe their hype every year .
gemofabird

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 08:34:08 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:44:41 pm
What shit did they pull this year lad?
Don't take the bait man.

Bitter fan of the GAA posted that I doubt.
darragh85

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 09:20:58 pm
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Yesterday at 08:15:07 pm
Play that cart horse O Shea and you deserve to loose . They only got on top of Dublin when he went off and the ref gave the black card .

no need for the personal criticism. for all we know he could be a liverpool supporter and reads this message board. just something to be mindful of. he is an amateur  player at the end of the day.
lukeb1981

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 09:55:26 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:20:58 pm
no need for the personal criticism. for all we know he could be a liverpool supporter and reads this message board. just something to be mindful of. he is an amateur  player at the end of the day.
What we do know is he is a social media whore who is dripping in sponsoring unlike some of the actual gifted teammates he shares the pitch with. Absolute state of him coming down from the stands and going on to the pitch in the semi .I highly doubt he will be offended by a comment by someone on the internet. Get a grip .
thejbs

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 10:16:50 pm
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 06:53:46 pm
Tir Eoghain Abu ****

This.

Makes up for the heartbreak they caused me as a kid on my first trip to Croke.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 10:26:36 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:20:58 pm
no need for the personal criticism. for all we know he could be a liverpool supporter and reads this message board. just something to be mindful of. he is an amateur  player at the end of the day.
I think carthorse is fairly tame, compared to what he'll get called on Twitter.
KERRYKOP

Re: The GAA Thread
Today at 03:55:39 am
Where is Trevor Mortimer when you need him
deano2727

Re: The GAA Thread
Today at 07:32:38 am
When does this torture end for Mayo? It's starting to feel like it never will. Commiserations.

It's never a good day seeing Tyrone winning anything, but congrats to them.
Billy The Kid

Re: The GAA Thread
Today at 07:59:36 am
What's with all the Tyrone hatred? Where does it stem from? Did I miss something?
