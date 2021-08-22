It's mad to think that even though Cork were beaten by 16 points, they still managed to clock up 1-22 against the best defensive unit since Kilkenny 2006 - 2009



That score would have been enough to win the All Ireland finals of 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2018



2 of which were won by our last great team, 6 of which were won by Cody's superstars, and one of which was won by this current Limerick team



Where do we go from here? And by we, I mean the sport itself. Mad, isn't it?





I have yet to read an analysis of why scoring has exploded over the last decade. Has there been changes to the sliotar? Are hurls changed? How have the accuracy levels shot up?Players - not just freetakers - are now regularly tapping over points from inside their own half as if they were 21 yard frees. In the 2014 drawn Kilkenny - Tipp final, the only wide in the whole 2nd half was the Bubbles free that Hawkeye looked at with the last puck of the game. And he was over 100 yards out when he hit it. There was 4 wides in the whole game.Teams regularly score 1-27, 3-20 and 2-23, or 1-26 and still lose AI semi finals (teams have scored those in 70 minutes in the last 4 years and not won). Back in the 90s/00s, you could easily win a final if you hit the 20 point mark. It looks like 30 is the new target.As you say, where do we go from here? What's the next coaching innovation that'll either bring opponents down to 20 pts, or hitting 35 pts themselves?