Well worth a watch...' - a 90 minute documentary on Brazilian great...The blurb:-'In 1997 Ronaldo Nazário was, at only 21 years old, the best footballer on the planet and destined to become one of the sporting worlds immortals. Yet only a year later, his global ambitions were crushed. First he was blamed for Brazils World Cup final defeat to France, back-to-back injures threatened to end his career in its prime, and a series of club transfers saw him become a controversial figure on the professional football circuit. But two new knees and one World Cup later, Ronaldo was back on top.The Phenomenon is a story of redemption, chronicling Ronaldos comeback from the brink of forced retirement. Discussing the agony of his knee replacements, the crush of media scrutiny and the pressure to represent his country, this film features exclusive interviews with Ronaldos family, teammates and doctors. And for the first time ever on screen, Ronaldo himself looks back at his own career and, alongside Roberto Carlos, reveals what really happened in room 290 of the Château de Grande Romaine hotel on the afternoon of the 1998 World Cup final.'