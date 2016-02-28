« previous next »
The Real Ronaldo

Xxavi

Re: The Real Ronaldo
February 28, 2016, 05:25:34 pm
Quote from: surfer on February 28, 2016, 11:20:15 am
Messi's done at the very top (personal level, not the professional game), that acceleration isn't the same. Cristiano Ronaldo's the same. Their technical quality and especially in Ronnie's case the team he plays for ensures they'll still get the numbers but this part of a player's career bores me really. The top players playing at their best from those teams are Neymar, Suarez and Bale when he's fit.
 
So Bale has been getting better since he is injured? He has been fecking gash for over a year now, frequent talks of his departure has a reason behind it. If you don't think Ronaldo isn't Madrid's best player, there are other candidates like Marcelo. Bale has been a headless chicken.

Same for Barca. In one sentence, you claim that numbers bore you, i.e. aesthetics and originality is what is important, in the next one, you say Neymar and Suarez are better than Messi. On top form, Messi single-handedly destroys top teams with his dribbling and passing. The kind of passing and dribbling that neither Suarez nor Neymar (yet) have it.
surfer

Re: The Real Ronaldo
March 1, 2016, 04:45:31 am
Quote from: Xxavi on February 28, 2016, 05:25:34 pm
So Bale has been getting better since he is injured? He has been fecking gash for over a year now, frequent talks of his departure has a reason behind it. If you don't think Ronaldo isn't Madrid's best player, there are other candidates like Marcelo. Bale has been a headless chicken.

Same for Barca. In one sentence, you claim that numbers bore you, i.e. aesthetics and originality is what is important, in the next one, you say Neymar and Suarez are better than Messi. On top form, Messi single-handedly destroys top teams with his dribbling and passing. The kind of passing and dribbling that neither Suarez nor Neymar (yet) have it.

You need to read properly chum. I said watching a player performing at less than his peak ability bores me, saddens me even, which is where Ronnie and Messi are now imo due to physical reasons. They could still be their team's difference makers and get the goals / assists, sure, but this part of a player's career holds little interest for me. It's a man husbanding what he has left to still be relevant, rather than flying effortlessly.

You said it yourself:

Quote from: Xxavi on February  9, 2016, 03:18:19 pm
Maradona looks great in those videos, but you could make superb videos for Messi, too. Riding hard tackles? Messi has done it for years, too.

Messi is on a clear decline, and at times, he can push himself to be back at his best, but he cannot do it every game now. He doesn't go past players as easily as he used to, he is becoming more of a passer and finisher. He is still world's best, but watch him 4-5 years ago, he was going past players EVERY game. He was great at everything, and he did it consistently.

One last thing, those who think tackling and defending was better back in those days should just watch 4-5 games in a row from that era. Say 4-5 league matches of Napoli back to back. That may change your opinion on modern vs past football.
child-in-time

Re: The Real Ronaldo
March 1, 2016, 07:34:54 am
Tactics (and football in overall) have evolved since the 80s thats very true. Teams may operate at higher levels now than before (and defend better as a unit) but the overall quality of defenders has dropped significantly over the past decade. No one cant deny that. And the sheer ruthless, tough tackling is gone these days.
_00_deathscar

Re: The Real Ronaldo
March 1, 2016, 08:37:52 am
Quote from: Xxavi on February 28, 2016, 05:25:34 pm
So Bale has been getting better since he is injured? He has been fecking gash for over a year now, frequent talks of his departure has a reason behind it. If you don't think Ronaldo isn't Madrid's best player, there are other candidates like Marcelo. Bale has been a headless chicken.

Same for Barca. In one sentence, you claim that numbers bore you, i.e. aesthetics and originality is what is important, in the next one, you say Neymar and Suarez are better than Messi. On top form, Messi single-handedly destroys top teams with his dribbling and passing. The kind of passing and dribbling that neither Suarez nor Neymar (yet) have it.

Suarez has been Barca's best player for just over a year or so now.
_00_deathscar

Re: The Real Ronaldo
March 1, 2016, 08:47:02 am
Quote from: child-in-time on March  1, 2016, 07:34:54 am
Tactics (and football in overall) have evolved since the 80s thats very true. Teams may operate at higher levels now than before (and defend better as a unit)

Not sure that's necessarily true either. Maybe not entirely a fair comparison (because I'm not comparing the "best with the best") but which team would you rather have? AC Milan in its late 80s early 90s heydey or Manchester City right now?
child-in-time

Re: The Real Ronaldo
March 1, 2016, 12:41:31 pm
Quote from: _00_deathscar on March  1, 2016, 08:47:02 am
Not sure that's necessarily true either. Maybe not entirely a fair comparison (because I'm not comparing the "best with the best") but which team would you rather have? AC Milan in its late 80s early 90s heydey or Manchester City right now?
None of the top teams today are comparable to AC Milan of the late 80s/90s imo, simply because the Rossoneri heavily relied on their defence to grind out wins (they've had some brilliant games, far from saying they were dull) whereas you will hardly find a top team who is putting a priority on the defensive play. And what is more, in this particular case, you have some of the finest defenders ever to grace this game playing together, so I'd say AC Milan are the odd exception to a rule. The world-class defenders of today are not good enough to lace Baresi's boots, haha.
Xxavi

Re: The Real Ronaldo
March 1, 2016, 12:47:37 pm
Quote from: _00_deathscar on March  1, 2016, 08:47:02 am
Not sure that's necessarily true either. Maybe not entirely a fair comparison (because I'm not comparing the "best with the best") but which team would you rather have? AC Milan in its late 80s early 90s heydey or Manchester City right now?
You'd go with Milan because of their legendary status, but this is based on an assumption that football has not evolved and progressed. I repeat, that Milan team wouldn't be the same Milan team if it existed now.

Also, weird that you compare them to ManCity, who are nothing remarkable even these days.
Xxavi

Re: The Real Ronaldo
March 1, 2016, 01:12:01 pm
Quote from: _00_deathscar on March  1, 2016, 08:37:52 am
Suarez has been Barca's best player for just over a year or so now.
For me, the best player for Barca is a toss up between Suarez and Messi. This season, I agree that Suarez perhaps has been the best and most consistent player. Difficult to separate Barca's trio in terms of their consistent contribution to the team. Perhaps Neymar is lacking in consistency, so I'd say it is between Messi and Suarez.

But over a year? Hmm... I wouldn't agree with that then. Messi was superb in the second half of last season, better than Suarez.
ElCapo

Re: The Real Ronaldo
March 1, 2016, 04:27:58 pm
Quote from: _00_deathscar on March  1, 2016, 08:37:52 am
Suarez has been Barca's best player for just over a year or so now.

A distant third more like it.

I'm probably in a minority here, but Suarez is not on the same league as Messi and Neymar.
Chakan

Re: The Real Ronaldo
March 1, 2016, 04:34:15 pm
Quote from: ElCapo on March  1, 2016, 04:27:58 pm
A distant third more like it.

I'm probably in a minority here, but Suarez is not on the same league as Messi and Neymar.

You're definitely in the minority.
Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: The Real Ronaldo
March 1, 2016, 04:42:12 pm
Quote from: ElCapo on March  1, 2016, 04:27:58 pm
A distant third more like it.

I'm probably in a minority here, but Suarez is not on the same league as Messi and Neymar.
you'll get much supporters with that argument on this forum  ;)

but seriously, Neymar's an amazing player right now, his dribbling and chance creation is fantastic, but Suarez does that and scores more on top of it, without being their main penalty taker. Neymar's recent form has slightly declined recently anyway
FlashGordon

Re: The Real Ronaldo
March 1, 2016, 04:52:38 pm
Quote from: ElCapo on March  1, 2016, 04:27:58 pm
A distant third more like it.

I'm probably in a minority here, but Suarez is not on the same league as Messi and Neymar.

 :o

Don't care how much smoother Neymar looks on the ball etc. He's not on the same level as Suarez and Messi yet. He probably will get there over the next few years but he isn't there yet. Flatters to deceive a lot whereas Suarez is the opposite. Might not look the most graceful but is absolutely ruthless. Suarez has 30 goals and 13 assists in 31 games in the league and champions league combined. Neymar has 20 goals and 13 assists in 29 games in the league and champions league combined. That's not taking in to account Suarez's vastly better pressing game.
Mark Walters

Re: The Real Ronaldo
March 1, 2016, 05:36:31 pm
Quote from: Red85 on March  1, 2016, 04:52:38 pm

 :o

Don't care how much smoother Neymar looks on the ball etc. He's not on the same level as Suarez and Messi yet. He probably will get there over the next few years but he isn't there yet. Flatters to deceive a lot whereas Suarez is the opposite. Might not look the most graceful but is absolutely ruthless. Suarez has 30 goals and 13 assists in 31 games in the league and champions league combined. Neymar has 20 goals and 13 assists in 29 games in the league and champions league combined. That's not taking in to account Suarez's vastly better pressing game.
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on March  1, 2016, 04:42:12 pm
you'll get much supporters with that argument on this forum  ;)

but seriously, Neymar's an amazing player right now, his dribbling and chance creation is fantastic, but Suarez does that and scores more on top of it, without being their main penalty taker. Neymar's recent form has slightly declined recently anyway

Yes, but don't forget that Suarez plays more centrally since after Xmas last season so has more opportunities to score.  Neymar is often out wide on the left and Messi also has a tendency to come from the right onto his stronger left and is more likely to find Suarez in central positions than he's likely to find Neymar hence the greater output by the former.
oojason

Re: The Real Ronaldo
Yesterday at 08:11:26 pm

Well worth a watch...





'The Phenomenon: Ronaldo' - a 90 minute documentary on Brazilian great...

www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001ffsj/the-phenomenon-ronaldo


The blurb:-

'In 1997 Ronaldo Nazário was, at only 21 years old, the best footballer on the planet and destined to become one of the sporting worlds immortals. Yet only a year later, his global ambitions were crushed. First he was blamed for Brazils World Cup final defeat to France, back-to-back injures threatened to end his career in its prime, and a series of club transfers saw him become a controversial figure on the professional football circuit. But two new knees and one World Cup later, Ronaldo was back on top.

The Phenomenon is a story of redemption, chronicling Ronaldos comeback from the brink of forced retirement. Discussing the agony of his knee replacements, the crush of media scrutiny and the pressure to represent his country, this film features exclusive interviews with Ronaldos family, teammates and doctors. And for the first time ever on screen, Ronaldo himself looks back at his own career and, alongside Roberto Carlos, reveals what really happened in room 290 of the Château de Grande Romaine hotel on the afternoon of the 1998 World Cup final.'
Terry de Niro

Re: The Real Ronaldo
Yesterday at 08:14:11 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:11:26 pm
Well worth a watch...



Will definitely get into this, cheers Jase.
elsewhere

Re: The Real Ronaldo
Yesterday at 09:06:25 pm
Him and Messi are the best players I've ever seen. Cristiano Ronaldo etc doesn't even come close.
Terry de Niro

Re: The Real Ronaldo
Yesterday at 09:09:12 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:06:25 pm
Him and Messi are the best players I've ever seen. Cristiano Ronaldo etc doesn't even come close.
Was lucky enough to see Johan Cruyff in the flesh a few times and he was miles better than the fake Ronaldo.

Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: The Real Ronaldo
Today at 03:00:37 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:06:25 pm
Him and Messi are the best players I've ever seen. Cristiano Ronaldo etc doesn't even come close.

Unfortunately for Cristiano, he developed and shaped himself as a player and as a character under the most toxic manager that was red nose. Ferguson contributed massively to forge him into a diving arrogant c*nt. Under different circumstances, i think he had potential to get mentioned in the same sentence with the likes of Ronaldo, Cruyff and co.

Gaz75

Re: The Real Ronaldo
Today at 03:16:56 am
For me there is only one Ronaldo and it's not this one. Yes his career finished way too soon and he had his flaws but he is and will always be THE Ronaldo.
