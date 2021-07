...

If both laptops are powered up how does the monitor know which to display?



All our work machines are HP aso we all have to carry round a DP-HDMI adaptor which can be a bit of a pain. DP is supposed to be good for daisy chaining multiple monitors although I have not used it personally. Our adaptors are a bit like this:Presumably your monitor has its own priority/order for checking inputs. If both machines are connected and the monitor selects VGA but you want the HDMI/DP input you would select the source manually using the source button on the monitor (or the remote control if the monitor has one).If you need sound because the monitor has speakers (or if the resolution is quite high and the VGA signal deteriorates a bit) an alternative would be something like this, which can either do one HDMI input to two HDMI outputs or two HDMI inputs to one HDMI output:The button on the top lets you switch between the two inputs which might be handy if the monitor buttons are fiddly or inaccessible.