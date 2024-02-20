Just had my renewal quote. Last year I was £418 and I said the mileage would be about 8000.



I've +25 years no claims bonus, never made a claim, and actually only done 5000 miles last year. A year older and wiser



The renewal quote is now £1,050. I mean where do they get off with this. I know some people just auto renew and never think about it but ffs.



Searching around but cheapest I can seem to get is about £600.



I honestly dont know how they justify this shite.



So, if they had a million customers all around an increase the size of mine, theyd make a profit/increase in incoming cash of £600 million.



Its no wonder people arent paying for insurance.



My lads starting lessons next month so checked out a quote for him on a clio 1.1 Over £4000.



These twats have everyone by the fucking balls