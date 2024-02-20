« previous next »
Reply #400 on: February 20, 2024, 03:48:15 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on February 20, 2024, 02:48:06 pm
My lad turns 17 in september, so i've started looking at insurance.  He's already 6'3 so we are looking at something along the lines of a golf or focus - either a 1.0/1.2 or 1.4 engine.

His learners insurance comes out at £260.

The quotes for when he's passed are between £2,2k (1.0) and £2.6k (1.4) - thats with 5k miles, telematics and me and his mother as named drivers.

Reading some of the quotes above, either we live in a decent area or some of y'all living in downtown Baghdad :)

We're on the outskirts of Belfast, so not far off it  :D
Reply #401 on: February 20, 2024, 03:49:53 pm
Quote from: jason42 on February 19, 2024, 10:33:30 pm
My son works for a major Insurance Company. He says that the cheaper cars are often more expensive to insure as they will likely write them straight off in the event of an accident. Young drivers are also obviously hit hard due to lack of experience.

Will check that out mate, but I wasn't planning on going anything above £2k for his car.
Reply #402 on: February 21, 2024, 07:58:08 pm
Young lad at work moaning about £250 Per month car insurance He actually smiled when I told him that's what I pay, it made him happy for a few moments...Then I told him mine was an annual payment, soon wiped the smile off his face  ;D
His driving is atrocious though and I definitely feel his next quote will be higher  ::) If he Isn't banned or something worse by then.
Reply #403 on: February 22, 2024, 10:17:10 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 20, 2024, 03:48:15 pm
We're on the outskirts of Belfast, so not far off it  :D


Is insurance in NI still heavily loaded like it used to be when the troubles were ongoing? I always remember the excludes NI bits when filling in quotes.

Quote from: Henry Gale on February 19, 2024, 02:03:32 pm
It's probably worth a call!

The prices are scandalous! I very briefly sold car insurance to young drivers a few years ago. I remember selling a TPO cover to a 17 year old just passed, It was £3,200 ish just for the 17 year old. His dad had a moan about the price stating he only paid £1200 for the car and to insure it is a grand more. Now fast forward 3 months and his dad called us to report an accident his son had in the car, now luckily his lad wasn't hurt and it was TPO cover only so he can't make a claim but the driver he hit did call to make a claim and it turns out his son didn't slow down quick enough at some traffic lights and hit the car in front! Noting major but the car he hit was a lamborghini aventador, The third party claim ended up costing the insurance company over a quarter of a million pound  ;D

:lmao

I remember my area manager being on the phone in my Branch, talking to a depot manager about a crash one of the vans had been in. It went something like "what Mercedes?, I thought he hit a Fiesta?" "Yes he did, but he pushed that into a brand new Merc!" ;D
Reply #404 on: February 27, 2024, 11:08:27 am
After hearing some horror stories these last 6 months my own renewal is up just over £100, from £221 to £329. After a quick search I can get policies all the way down to £195 but they're the 'Essentials' ones that don't include any of the various covers etc. The same company I'm with (Churchill Plus) are quoting about £360 as a new customer so I'll probably just lump the increase and be glad I'm not a youngster staring the down the barrel of £4k-5k costs.
Reply #405 on: March 9, 2024, 09:30:09 pm
Just had my renewal quote. Last year I was £418 and I said the mileage would be about 8000.

I've +25 years no claims bonus, never made a claim, and actually only done 5000 miles last year. A year older and wiser

The renewal quote is now £1,050. I mean where do they get off with this. I know some people just auto renew and never think about it but ffs.

Searching around but cheapest I can seem to get is about £600.

I honestly dont know how they justify this shite.

So, if they had a million customers all around an increase the size of mine, theyd make a profit/increase in incoming cash of £600 million.

Its no wonder people arent paying for insurance.

My lads starting lessons next month so checked out a quote for him on a clio 1.1   Over £4000.

These twats have everyone by the fucking balls
Reply #406 on: March 9, 2024, 09:32:26 pm
Quote from: blert596 on March  9, 2024, 09:30:09 pm
Just had my renewal quote. Last years i was £418 and I said the mileage would be about 8000.

Ive +25 years no claims bonus, never made a claim, and actually only done 5000 miles.

The renewal quote is now £1,050. I mean where do they get off with this. I know some people just auto renew and never think about it but ffs.

Searching around but cheapest I can seem to get is about £600.

I honestly dont know how they justify this shite.

So, if they had a million customers all around an increase the size of mine, theyd make a profit/increase in incoming cash of £600 million.

Its no wonder people arent paying for insurance.

My lads starting lessons next month so checked out a quote for him on a clio 1.1   Over £4000.

These twats have everyone by the fucking balls
Prices are usually lowest about 2 1/2 weeks before renewal. Try again then.  Look on the money saving expert website for advice ..really useful.
Reply #407 on: March 10, 2024, 12:13:55 am
Yeah have done that mate and got a price with "only" a £180 increase on last year.

More of a rant on how these twats seem to  have free range to charge what the fuck they like on a compulsory product.

I'd just like them to explain why I'm now more of a risk than last year. And I don't buy into this "oooh there's so many uninsured drivers blah blah blah" bullshit
Reply #408 on: March 10, 2024, 01:46:17 am
Reply #409 on: March 10, 2024, 10:35:51 am
Quote from: blert596 on March 10, 2024, 12:13:55 am
Yeah have done that mate and got a price with "only" a £180 increase on last year.

More of a rant on how these twats seem to  have free range to charge what the fuck they like on a compulsory product.

I'd just like them to explain why I'm now more of a risk than last year. And I don't buy into this "oooh there's so many uninsured drivers blah blah blah" bullshit
Bloody hell.

I managed to get it within £50 of last year. I phoned up my existing insurer, told them I had a cheaper quote elsewhere (which may not have been true) and they shaved a few more quid off
Reply #410 on: March 11, 2024, 10:29:07 am
Was expecting the worst when i got the email saying the insurance renewal was coming in, clicked on the link and it has gone up, from £395 to £406......pleasantly surprised considering what has been going on everywhere else.

We are with Churchill
Reply #411 on: Today at 03:42:46 pm
Renewed our EV insurance this month. Was worried it'd blast up given the recent stories about EVs being difficult to repair etc. It's gone up £150 so could've been far worse.
Reply #412 on: Today at 03:48:53 pm
Had an email from my insurers telling me my renewal is on its way, advising me to check all my personal details and make sure I still need all the added extras.

It also has a warning and explanation as to why cover has increased so much for so many.  I'm guessing that means it'll be ridiculously high 😕
Reply #413 on: Today at 04:24:47 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:48:53 pm
Had an email from my insurers telling me my renewal is on its way, advising me to check all my personal details and make sure I still need all the added extras.

It also has a warning and explanation as to why cover has increased so much for so many.  I'm guessing that means it'll be ridiculously high 😕

Not necessarily, it'll just be a template that they send out to everyone as it's going to be an automated notification process that runs every day and they won't be checking the renewals themselves, just the date of renewal.

Quote from: .adam on Today at 03:42:46 pm
Renewed our EV insurance this month. Was worried it'd blast up given the recent stories about EVs being difficult to repair etc. It's gone up £150 so could've been far worse.

Is a worry that as more and more EV's hit the road it'll shoot up. Sis in law has just leased some little Chinese EV thing, list price is £32k - fuck off. The average EV price is what not long ago you'd be paying for a Mercedes, BMW or Jaguar, now you're paying high end prices for a Daewoo Matiz equivalent, its nuts
Reply #414 on: Today at 04:31:37 pm
Mine was £190 last year. I actually crashed and wrote-off my car this year (which went down as my fault though when I revisited the area a while later I strongly contest this) so was expecting the worst. Got £490 which I don't think is too bad all things considered.
