Car Insurance

Qston

Re: Car Insurance
August 29, 2023, 10:57:05 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 29, 2023, 10:52:26 am
I might change his sex to female on the next search to see what the difference is  :D

Well if he identifies as that then there isn`t a problem nowadays  ;D
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Car Insurance
August 29, 2023, 10:59:39 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 29, 2023, 10:52:26 am
I might change his sex to female on the next search to see what the difference is  :D

Never had an accident, but seen loads in my mirror
Fuck the Tories

Buck Pete

Re: Car Insurance
August 29, 2023, 11:13:09 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 28, 2023, 09:23:06 am
Getting some quotes on comparison sites for my lad for when he passes his test. Trying to avoid the usual boy racer cars like Corsa or Golf.

Yet to get a quote under £3500 for a scrapper that's worth less than £1k. How do they expect young people to be able to afford that?
100% go for some kind of Box Insurance for him Barney.  Tesco Box does a really good one.  My lad has kept his Box insurance with Tesco since he passed his test about 6 years ago. Not sure if that's available in NI though.

He stuck my law-abiding missus on as a named driver and it brought it down even further.

Now 25, he's built up his no-claims and only this year has moved away to 'normal' insurance.  Still cost him £1500 with full no claims.

Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Car Insurance
August 29, 2023, 12:42:20 pm
Nice one Pete, will get a look at that.
Kalito

Re: Car Insurance
August 29, 2023, 01:14:02 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 29, 2023, 10:27:43 am
Yeah I've been looking at quotes with me as the main driver too, still £1500+. Better money wise obviously, but still shite to build his no claims. I reckon at 21/22 he'll stilll be looking at £2k or more.
Try adding his mum (if she has a licence) and another person if you can, should drop a little more.  ;)

Not necessarily, as they'll see that he's had a licence for 4-5 years and been a named driver so the experience should count towards cheaper quotes.
adruk87

Re: Car Insurance
September 6, 2023, 11:18:39 pm
Rang up to cancel my auto renewal today, guy on the phone gave it the usual chat. Told him it was £85 cheaper elsewhere. "Just so you know we can match that."

Why not give me that price to start with then, absolute crooks the lot of them. Plus I'm getting an extra £40 back with TCB.
Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Car Insurance
September 7, 2023, 12:07:42 am
My renewal quote is putting me up £20 a month. Even doing a price comparison the only handful of cheaper offers are from companies Ive never heard of.

Insurance companies just joining energy companies etc in taking the piss out of us all. Shooting for record profits while millions can barely make ends meet. c*nts the lot of them.

When the fuck are we all getting out there for the Revolution
Kalito

Re: Car Insurance
September 7, 2023, 02:27:00 am
Quote from: adruk87 on September  6, 2023, 11:18:39 pm
Rang up to cancel my auto renewal today, guy on the phone gave it the usual chat. Told him it was £85 cheaper elsewhere. "Just so you know we can match that."

Why not give me that price to start with then, absolute crooks the lot of them. Plus I'm getting an extra £40 back with TCB.
You should have given a higher figure (£200 odd cheaper), they'd have matched it.
Kalito

Re: Car Insurance
September 7, 2023, 02:29:03 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September  7, 2023, 12:07:42 am
My renewal quote is putting me up £20 a month. Even doing a price comparison the only handful of cheaper offers are from companies Ive never heard of.

Insurance companies just joining energy companies etc in taking the piss out of us all. Shooting for record profits while millions can barely make ends meet. c*nts the lot of them.

When the fuck are we all getting out there for the Revolution
Call the fuckers and tell them you've found cheaper quotes elsewhere, see if they can match it or ask them to give you a loyalty discount (if it's Churchill they will!).
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Car Insurance
September 7, 2023, 03:25:55 pm
I moved in July and my new place is about a 7min walk from my old place, but postcode obviously changes.

I was paying £40pm with Lloyds and now I am paying £95.22. That's 10+ years of NCD. Can't get out of it until October.

Would love to get rid of my car. Don't need it for work and I get shopping delivered now but I know if I got rid of it I would feel a bit isolated/restricted and want another one within a few weeks.
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Car Insurance
September 7, 2023, 05:20:55 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on September  7, 2023, 03:25:55 pm
I moved in July and my new place is about a 7min walk from my old place, but postcode obviously changes.

I was paying £40pm with Lloyds and now I am paying £95.22. That's 10+ years of NCD. Can't get out of it until October.

Would love to get rid of my car. Don't need it for work and I get shopping delivered now but I know if I got rid of it I would feel a bit isolated/restricted and want another one within a few weeks.

Car hire is so expensive these days as well that if you needed a car a couple of times, you could end up paying more than the insurance is costing.

Moving is a right pain isn't it? When I moved to where we are now, my bike insurance jumped up - I asked the fella on the phone why and he said I know had an M postcode, which is worse than the L postcode you've left.  I was shocked as it's dead nice here, must be the scrotes in Eccles which is not far causing the issues

My half sister, who lives in Allerton, has the same initials as me.  When I lived in Southport, I got her to put my address on her insurance, saved her £100's when she was first driving.

My missus stopped driving her car 2 or so years ago when she went WFH, we've kept it as a spare and with the intention of passing on to the eldest when he passes his test, which was handy when mine was off the road for about 3 months. Did think about getting rid, but she now has a P/T weekend job, so she's using the car again, so good job we kept it.
bradders1011

Re: Car Insurance
September 8, 2023, 11:31:44 am
Car tax being dearer than lump sum if you're paying by monthly direct debit.

I get why private retail does that, guaranteed revenue and all, but this is a tax payable regardless and its value shouldn't be different on whether you can afford it in one go or have to spread it.
Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Car Insurance
Today at 12:21:12 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on August 28, 2023, 09:23:06 am
Getting some quotes on comparison sites for my lad for when he passes his test. Trying to avoid the usual boy racer cars like Corsa or Golf.

Yet to get a quote under £3500 for a scrapper that's worth less than £1k. How do they expect young people to be able to afford that?

Now struggling to get under £6000, and that's with box insurance  :butt

Only looking at random 1.0 or 1.2 cars on FB marketplace then getting qoutes on Moneysupermarket and the like. His test is in early Feb. Going to be completely pointless if he can't get affordable insurance no matter what car we look at.
Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: Car Insurance
Today at 03:33:12 pm
I'm getting worried now seeing these posts as I'm planning on putting Paul on my insurance so he can learn and do the driving for a change but not sure I can afford it going off what's been posted.

Granted he's not a teenager but he's still a learner 😳
