I moved in July and my new place is about a 7min walk from my old place, but postcode obviously changes.



I was paying £40pm with Lloyds and now I am paying £95.22. That's 10+ years of NCD. Can't get out of it until October.



Would love to get rid of my car. Don't need it for work and I get shopping delivered now but I know if I got rid of it I would feel a bit isolated/restricted and want another one within a few weeks.



Car hire is so expensive these days as well that if you needed a car a couple of times, you could end up paying more than the insurance is costing.Moving is a right pain isn't it? When I moved to where we are now, my bike insurance jumped up - I asked the fella on the phone why and he said I know had an M postcode, which is worse than the L postcode you've left. I was shocked as it's dead nice here, must be the scrotes in Eccles which is not far causing the issuesMy half sister, who lives in Allerton, has the same initials as me. When I lived in Southport, I got her to put my address on her insurance, saved her £100's when she was first driving.My missus stopped driving her car 2 or so years ago when she went WFH, we've kept it as a spare and with the intention of passing on to the eldest when he passes his test, which was handy when mine was off the road for about 3 months. Did think about getting rid, but she now has a P/T weekend job, so she's using the car again, so good job we kept it.