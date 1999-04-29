Was doing a spot of gardening yesterday out the back when the doorbell went. Went to answer it thinking it was a skip I had booked to remove some rubbish. Anyway, went to the door and it was a neighbour from across the road telling me to check my car. Car was parked on the road outside, with the back window and rear lights completely smashed, huge dent on the rear left too. Anyway, shed been in her front garden and a van had pulled up, she saw two blokes get out and rifle through the rubbish that was stacked up at the front of ours. Anyway, theyd jumped back in their van, and somehow reversed into the back of my car causing the damage and driven off. Shed managed to get their number plate but in her words they looked like they were up to no good. Anyway, my insurance company have been brilliant however what happens if they deny liability? Also, not sure I want to get into a row with them over a car. Some neighbours saying involve the police but again, not sure thats a road I want to go down. The positive is that the van is fully insured and taxed which initially I worried about.