Author Topic: Car Insurance  (Read 34438 times)

Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #320 on: April 1, 2016, 09:23:57 pm »
Anybody bother getting the breakdown/roadside recovery with the insurance company or do it separately through AA?
JFT96
Offline pazcom

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #321 on: April 2, 2016, 11:02:11 am »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on April  1, 2016, 09:23:57 pm
Anybody bother getting the breakdown/roadside recovery with the insurance company or do it separately through AA?
I got mine through ASDA. It's £7 a month not sure the level of cover, quite sure it includes recovery though
Offline Yozza1

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #322 on: April 2, 2016, 11:10:04 am »
All count yourselfs lucky anyway. I have just passed my test and I am getting quoted £2,500
Offline El Lobo

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #323 on: April 2, 2016, 11:22:19 am »
Quote from: Yozza1 on April  2, 2016, 11:10:04 am
All count yourselfs lucky anyway. I have just passed my test and I am getting quoted £2,500

Try looking at Admiral multi-car.
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #324 on: April 2, 2016, 03:32:49 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on April  2, 2016, 11:02:11 am
I got mine through ASDA. It's £7 a month not sure the level of cover, quite sure it includes recovery though

Thanks!
Offline thejbs

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #325 on: April 4, 2016, 05:20:32 pm »
Northern Ireland is absolutely pants for insurance - I remember reading that it's something like 10-20% more expensive than the rest of the UK.  I'm on the same car and job as last year, I'm a year older, have another year of no claims, yet my best quote (after haggling) is 25% more than last year's price... my cousin in England drives the same car as me, is two years younger and his job is a red-flag one, yet he pays a third of the insurance price I pay.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #326 on: March 26, 2019, 05:18:20 pm »
Do you lose no claims discount if you take 6 - 12 months without driving?
Online Elmo!

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #327 on: March 26, 2019, 05:47:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on March 26, 2019, 05:18:20 pm
Do you lose no claims discount if you take 6 - 12 months without driving?

If I remember right from my time working for Esure, they would accept anything up to 2 years gap.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #328 on: March 26, 2019, 07:43:37 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March 26, 2019, 05:47:13 pm
If I remember right from my time working for Esure, they would accept anything up to 2 years gap.

Ta mate.
Online Elmo!

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #329 on: March 26, 2019, 09:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on March 26, 2019, 07:43:37 pm
Ta mate.

Don't take it as gospel, that was quite a few years ago!
Offline rob1966

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #330 on: March 27, 2019, 08:08:59 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc on March 26, 2019, 07:43:37 pm
Ta mate.

Check with your insurance how they long they allow, but I think it is still at least a 1 yr break is allowed.

I remember reading some advice last year about if you don't own a car but you other half does, swap the main driver over on the insurance each year and both build and retain NCB. Wish I'd done that as I lost full NCB when I sold my car, even though I was named on the wifes policy.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #331 on: March 27, 2019, 08:22:45 am »
Cheers Rob. It's someone I will be adding as a named driver on my policy as their car is fucked. She doesn't want to be paying her own insurance for a car she wont be driving anymore and will be a few months before shes in a position to buy another one.
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #332 on: April 15, 2019, 10:48:37 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on April  1, 2016, 09:23:57 pm
Anybody bother getting the breakdown/roadside recovery with the insurance company or do it separately through AA?

I get AA cover though my membership of the Toyota owners club for £56 all in.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #333 on: June 2, 2021, 10:48:32 am »
Was doing a spot of gardening yesterday out the back when the doorbell went. Went to answer it thinking it was a skip I had booked to remove some rubbish. Anyway, went to the door and it was a neighbour from across the road telling me to check my car. Car was parked on the road outside, with the back window and rear lights completely smashed, huge dent on the rear left too. Anyway, shed been in her front garden and a van had pulled up, she saw two blokes get out and rifle through the rubbish that was stacked up at the front of ours. Anyway, theyd jumped back in their van, and somehow reversed into the back of my car causing the damage and driven off. Shed managed to get their number plate but in her words they looked like they were up to no good. Anyway, my insurance company have been brilliant however what happens if they deny liability? Also, not sure I want to get into a row with them over a car. Some neighbours saying involve the police but again, not sure thats a road I want to go down. The positive is that the van is fully insured and taxed which initially I worried about.
Online CraigDS

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #334 on: June 2, 2021, 10:51:24 am »
Ring the police and get them involved. Dont let the fuckers get away with it.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #335 on: June 2, 2021, 11:04:55 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June  2, 2021, 10:51:24 am
Ring the police and get them involved. Dont let the fuckers get away with it.
Ordinarily yes but as it was outside my house, a little bit wary.
Offline Welshred

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #336 on: June 2, 2021, 12:23:09 pm »
You've probably already pissed them off getting the insurance company involved so you'll probably want the police for a bit of protection mate
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #337 on: June 2, 2021, 01:18:01 pm »
True. Although, from their perspective, potentially 15 quid a month more on the direct debit is probably preferable to police involvement.
Offline adruk87

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #338 on: Today at 06:33:47 pm »
Got my renewel quote through yesterday. £628 up from £365 last year, thought it was them being their usual shit selves not wanting to retain the custom. Turns out this is one of the cheapest quotes out there, I know things have gone up, but a 70% increase is bonkers, especially for no change in circumstances, plus a 17 year NCB.

Anyone else copped for a horrendous uplift recently?
Online gazzam1963

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #339 on: Today at 07:20:58 pm »
Quote from: adruk87 on Today at 06:33:47 pm
Got my renewel quote through yesterday. £628 up from £365 last year, thought it was them being their usual shit selves not wanting to retain the custom. Turns out this is one of the cheapest quotes out there, I know things have gone up, but a 70% increase is bonkers, especially for no change in circumstances, plus a 17 year NCB.

Anyone else copped for a horrendous uplift recently?

Yes with LV £409 to £577 both aged 60 ( near enough ) full NCD Ive one speeding convction . I read the other day its down to a lack of parts holding up repairs so courtesy carts are out for a lot longer
Edit just had a look on gocompare and getting a cheaper one at £525
Online duvva 💅

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #340 on: Today at 08:55:15 pm »
Quote from: adruk87 on Today at 06:33:47 pm
Got my renewel quote through yesterday. £628 up from £365 last year, thought it was them being their usual shit selves not wanting to retain the custom. Turns out this is one of the cheapest quotes out there, I know things have gone up, but a 70% increase is bonkers, especially for no change in circumstances, plus a 17 year NCB.

Anyone else copped for a horrendous uplift recently?
My other halfs dad was moaning about his yesterday, I didnt pay much attention as hes a bit tight, but its gone up to over £1k, more than double what it was. Hes in his eighties.

Mines up in October will revisit the thread when I get mine
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #341 on: Today at 09:36:59 pm »
I was on fully comp with LV, went up by exactly £100 this year even with 13 years NCB and no claims for five years. With third party theft and fire policy I'd save £35 so just went for it.
Online gazzam1963

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #342 on: Today at 10:12:15 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 09:36:59 pm
I was on fully comp with LV, went up by exactly £100 this year even with 13 years NCB and no claims for five years. With third party theft and fire policy I'd save £35 so just went for it.

You went for the third party ? Is it worth it if you have an accident and youve no claim on your own damage if its your fault
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #343 on: Today at 10:27:43 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 10:12:15 pm
You went for the third party ? Is it worth it if you have an accident and youve no claim on your own damage if its your fault


I don't think that's what he meant.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Car Insurance
« Reply #344 on: Today at 10:30:05 pm »
Quote from: adruk87 on Today at 06:33:47 pm
...Anyone else copped for a horrendous uplift recently?

I renewed the other week. Mine went up from around £285 to £500. 😲

I binned them off and got a five star rated fully comp policy through Confused for £340 with free legal protection.

My Mum's insurance also rocketed on renewal a month or so ago. Shopping around reduced that markedly but it was still up a fair bit on last year.
