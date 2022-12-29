I do like it, but the best thing about Belfast is getting out of it! Get yourself off to Donegal, Sligo or the Mournes when the weather is good.



Just the post I was looking for.My brother moved over to Northern Ireland a few years back. He's just North of Enniskillen out in the sticks.Off over to visit him for the first time next week. Going from Wed-Sun and really looking forward to it. Going over in my own motor Holyhead>Dublin. Then coming back Belfast>Stranraer.To break up the stay and give him and his wife a bit of peace. We are heading up (across?) to Donegal on Friday for the day and overnight stay. Already booked a hotel and a boat tour around the Sliabh Liag Cliffs, which looks great.So as we are mixing both NI and Ireland, we get to see a little bit of the best of both worlds.Even though he lives there, my brother isn't really into all that tourist stuff so probably won't have much advice other than his local pubs.So I'm just looking for some recommendations, please?1. A really good Donegal restaurant to book for Friday evening. Ideally, a top-class place that does good seafood if poss.2. Other good sites or places to go visit around the Enniskillen area. Don't mind an hour or so's drive but don't want to stray too far.