Belfast - the city that can't count!

Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
December 29, 2022, 09:49:57 am
Naby Keita?
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
December 29, 2022, 10:48:05 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 29, 2022, 09:49:57 am
Naby Keita?

Yeah. Guinean lad. He maintains all the equipment in the treatment room or something.
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
December 29, 2022, 11:24:02 am
Its most fucking confusing when you read these threads last post first
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
December 29, 2022, 11:52:51 am
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December 29, 2022, 09:49:27 am
I think part of the tour is Giant's Causeway, not certain. I've been there once in my 41 years of living in Belfast, the day we signed Naby Keita. I have to say it was one of the most underwhelming things I've ever seen  ;D

What did you think of the causeway?
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
December 29, 2022, 11:55:24 am
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December 29, 2022, 09:49:27 am
The Titanic museum is great. Make sure you do a black taxi tour while you're here too.

No idea about the Game of Thrones tour as I've never went on it. Too many tourists and likely very expensive  ;D

I think part of the tour is Giant's Causeway, not certain. I've been there once in my 41 years of living in Belfast, the day we signed Naby Keita. I have to say it was one of the most underwhelming things I've ever seen  ;D
Thank you Mr Barney for the great info!! Really appreciate that.  :)  :) Will go there one day!!

Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
December 29, 2022, 09:17:36 pm
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December 29, 2022, 09:49:27 am
The Titanic museum is great. Make sure you do a black taxi tour while you're here too.

No idea about the Game of Thrones tour as I've never went on it. Too many tourists and likely very expensive  ;D

I think part of the tour is Giant's Causeway, not certain. I've been there once in my 41 years of living in Belfast, the day we signed Naby Keita. I have to say it was one of the most underwhelming things I've ever seen  ;D
Me and the missus and kids where in portrush a few years ago and driving bk down thought fuck it we'll go to the dark hedges think its the kings road in GOT well fuck me its a bit underwhelming. A road thats basically closed with a load of over hanging trees.
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
December 29, 2022, 09:19:11 pm
As fr the Titanic museum i live a 5 min walk from it and have never been. Used to work down there before it or the odyssey was built as well.
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
December 29, 2022, 09:20:49 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on December 29, 2022, 11:55:24 am
Thank you Mr Barney for the great info!! Really appreciate that.  :)  :) Will go there one day!!


The 2 brownish coloured towers in the background on the left 'im working on them at the minute.  ;D
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
December 29, 2022, 09:46:46 pm
I sat in a bar once in belfast and had a good 30min conversation with a old guy next to me about the footie

Still to this day have absolutely no fecking idea what he was on about.
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
December 29, 2022, 09:49:12 pm
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on December 29, 2022, 09:46:46 pm
I sat in a bar once in belfast and had a good 30min conversation with a old guy next to me about the footie

Still to this day have absolutely no fecking idea what he was on about.

He was saying hell have one more quick pint and then he has to go back to work and updated the RAWK Prediction League.

Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
December 29, 2022, 09:54:02 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 29, 2022, 09:49:12 pm
He was saying hell have one more quick pint and then he has to go back to work and updated the RAWK Prediction League.

From his posts you would never of guessed Barney looked like willie nelson. ;D
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
December 30, 2022, 11:19:05 am
Quote from: kavah on December 29, 2022, 11:24:02 am
Its most fucking confusing when you read these threads last post first

Some of the population still live looking backwards.
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
December 30, 2022, 11:19:07 am
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December 27, 2011, 08:46:01 pm
Belfast is wank. Bunch of fuckin idiots

Interested if your opinion of the place has changed at all Barney over the years?
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
December 30, 2022, 11:19:53 am
Quote from: damomad on December 30, 2022, 11:19:07 am
Interested if your opinion of the place has changed at all Barney over the years?

Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on September  9, 2019, 07:36:14 pm
Has improved a lot in the last 8 years. Non stop tourism which is great to see. The number of 'fucking idiots' slowly but surely reducing.

It has  ;D
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
December 30, 2022, 11:25:32 am
 ;D Ill wait until 2027 for the next update.

I tend to agree, only things missing for me are decent late night public transport options and later pub opening times, otherwise Id recommend it to any tourist. Price of a pint in the city centre is robbery though, London prices.
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
December 30, 2022, 01:21:26 pm
Quote from: damomad on December 30, 2022, 11:25:32 am
;D Ill wait until 2027 for the next update.

I tend to agree, only things missing for me are decent late night public transport options and later pub opening times, otherwise Id recommend it to any tourist. Price of a pint in the city centre is robbery though, London prices.
Okay. For the love of Robbie Keane, I could assure you it's gonna be me who is going to update this for you in 2027. Trust me.  8)  8)
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
January 1, 2023, 12:27:09 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on December 30, 2022, 01:21:26 pm
Okay. For the love of Robbie Keane, I could assure you it's gonna be me who is going to update this for you in 2027. Trust me.  8)  8)

Oh  ;D
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
January 4, 2023, 11:15:57 pm
Quote from: Juan Kerr on December 29, 2022, 09:17:36 pm
Me and the missus and kids where in portrush a few years ago and driving bk down thought fuck it we'll go to the dark hedges think its the kings road in GOT well fuck me its a bit underwhelming. A road thats basically closed with a load of over hanging trees.

It used to be much more impressive. Quite a few of the trees have blown over in the past decade and more were damaged by tourists driving/parking on the tree roots (hence the road now being closed). I often go there because people want their wedding/engagement pics three. Its still photogenic but constant busloads of tourists.

If you take in kinbane, dunluce, dunseverick and the causeway, its a nice day out up on the north coast.
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
January 6, 2023, 07:10:34 pm
Heading out for my 40th there in three weeks. rating in cathedral quarter
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
May 29, 2023, 12:29:21 pm
Just moved to Belfast, interesting city....fucking cold.
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
May 29, 2023, 12:45:16 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on May 29, 2023, 12:29:21 pm
Just moved to Belfast, interesting city....fucking cold.

Cold? It's fucking tropical weather here at the minute.
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
May 29, 2023, 01:52:05 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 29, 2023, 12:45:16 pm
Cold? It's fucking tropical weather here at the minute.

Legit, wearing shorts today for the first time this year. Gus isn't going to make it past September.
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
June 8, 2023, 02:23:54 pm
I do like it, but the best thing about Belfast is getting out of it! Get yourself off to Donegal, Sligo or the Mournes when the weather is good.
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
June 8, 2023, 02:58:19 pm
Quote from: thejbs on June  8, 2023, 02:23:54 pm
I do like it, but the best thing about Belfast is getting out of it! Get yourself off to Donegal, Sligo or the Mournes when the weather is good.

Just the post I was looking for.

My brother moved over to Northern Ireland a few years back.  He's just North of Enniskillen out in the sticks.

Off over to visit him for the first time next week.  Going from Wed-Sun and really looking forward to it.  Going over in my own motor Holyhead>Dublin.  Then coming back Belfast>Stranraer.

To break up the stay and give him and his wife a bit of peace.  We are heading up (across?) to Donegal on Friday for the day and overnight stay.   Already booked a hotel and a boat tour around the Sliabh Liag Cliffs, which looks great.

So as we are mixing both NI and Ireland, we get to see a little bit of the best of both worlds.

Even though he lives there, my brother isn't really into all that tourist stuff so probably won't have much advice other than his local pubs.

So I'm just looking for some recommendations, please?

1. A really good Donegal restaurant to book for Friday evening.  Ideally, a top-class place that does good seafood if poss.
2.  Other good sites or places to go visit around the Enniskillen area.  Don't mind an hour or so's drive but don't want to stray too far.

 :wave
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
June 8, 2023, 03:22:00 pm
well envious

sliabh Liag is one of the best things I have ever seen
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
June 8, 2023, 03:30:58 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on June  8, 2023, 03:22:00 pm
well envious

sliabh Liag is one of the best things I have ever seen

Seriously wow

My missus booked it more by accident really

Cant wait now. :)
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
June 8, 2023, 03:55:17 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on June  8, 2023, 03:30:58 pm
Seriously wow

My missus booked it more by accident really

Cant wait now. :)

I believe it translates as Wizards Sleeve in English Pete. Enjoy.

Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
June 8, 2023, 04:20:03 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on June  8, 2023, 03:30:58 pm
Seriously wow

My missus booked it more by accident really

Cant wait now. :)
I went in summer of 2021, trek to get there, but yeah it was beautiful
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
June 13, 2023, 10:18:03 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on June  8, 2023, 02:58:19 pm
Just the post I was looking for.

My brother moved over to Northern Ireland a few years back.  He's just North of Enniskillen out in the sticks.

Off over to visit him for the first time next week.  Going from Wed-Sun and really looking forward to it.  Going over in my own motor Holyhead>Dublin.  Then coming back Belfast>Stranraer.

To break up the stay and give him and his wife a bit of peace.  We are heading up (across?) to Donegal on Friday for the day and overnight stay.   Already booked a hotel and a boat tour around the Sliabh Liag Cliffs, which looks great.

So as we are mixing both NI and Ireland, we get to see a little bit of the best of both worlds.

Even though he lives there, my brother isn't really into all that tourist stuff so probably won't have much advice other than his local pubs.

So I'm just looking for some recommendations, please?

1. A really good Donegal restaurant to book for Friday evening.  Ideally, a top-class place that does good seafood if poss.
2.  Other good sites or places to go visit around the Enniskillen area.  Don't mind an hour or so's drive but don't want to stray too far.

 :wave

Stayed down in Belcoo a good few years back (no idea why) but just over in Blacklion there is a cracking restaurant McNeans. Possibly one for the way back from the cliff trip.
Marble Arch caves are also down that way, but if in the county of the Loughs, a day on a boat is hard to beat
Re: Belfast - the city that can't count!
Today at 01:59:05 pm
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on June 13, 2023, 10:18:03 am
Stayed down in Belcoo a good few years back (no idea why) but just over in Blacklion there is a cracking restaurant McNeans. Possibly one for the way back from the cliff trip.
Marble Arch caves are also down that way, but if in the county of the Loughs, a day on a boat is hard to beat


Just at Belfast Ferry terminal waiting to come home. :(  NI and Ireland have been amazing.

 Ventured through Blacklion and Belcoo on my travels. Weve covered huge chunks of County Fermanagh and County Donegal.  Both beautiful.

Eaten so much delicious fish too :lickin

The Sliagh Liag cliff tour by boat out of Killybegs harbour was just incredible. Sun shone down on us for the whole 2 hours.

Not a Man City shirt in site all week.

Back home now to shit roads and crap Guinness. Amongst other rubbish things.

Cant wait to come back. :)
