It seems that our family by consensus have decided to move away from buying presents for each other. I think it's more for practical reasons rather than financial. I mean I've got no imagination anyway as I always just buy everyone vouchers!I'm talking about pressie's between adults, we'll obviously still all be buying presents for the kids in the family. Is this a common trend nowadays? Even though I'm not a Christmas nut I do feel it is a bit of a shame.