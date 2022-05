I MYSELF

I like this thread but I also like going on lonely walks in places with no connectivity and as such you might need yourself an offline library, here is a method for my Android phone I have been using for a while as subscription services excuse me NO sir I am not "full" of music it's not my fault your menu is limitedyou can rip FLACs from Youtube mixes sometimes labig fan of TIGER ROGERS. He does what I do for La's boots only he does it for classic sixties stuff - stereo and modernI may as well big up my Audio-Technica ATH-ANC300TW buds as they're what started the entire drive (well not really, how can you not listen to music daily, but you know how life goes)he announcesHave started to use this android and apple service called iBroadcast for which I am a furious BUG REPORTER as a way to get off the programmed algorithms of Spotify when you can't be arsed dusting off the ATLP-BTxBT (the turntable I use, which also has bluetooth for bluetooth via my hacked blower)