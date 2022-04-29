I like this thread but I also like going on lonely walks in places with no connectivity and as such you might need yourself an offline library, here is a method for my Android phone I have been using for a while as subscription services excuse me NO sir I am not "full" of music it's not my fault your menu is limited
you can rip FLACs
from Youtube mixes sometimes
la
big fan of TIGER ROGERS. He does what I do for La's boots only he does it for classic sixties stuff - stereo and modern The pink floyd - See Emily Play (STEREO ReMASTER)<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lGnlSNkCNbo&amp;ab_channel=DollyPartonVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lGnlSNkCNbo&amp;ab_channel=DollyPartonVEVO</a>
I may as well big up my Audio-Technica ATH-ANC300TW buds as they're what started the entire drive (well not really, how can you not listen to music daily, but you know how life goes)I MYSELF he announces
Have started to use this android and apple service called iBroadcast for which I am a furious BUG REPORTER
as a way to get off the programmed algorithms of Spotify when you can't be arsed dusting off the ATLP-BTxBT (the turntable I use, which also has bluetooth for bluetooth via my hacked blower)