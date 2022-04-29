« previous next »
The Crate Digger Thread

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #640 on: April 29, 2022, 11:56:35 pm »
Natalia Lafourcade-Soledad y El Mar (En Manos de Los Macorinos) [La Fiesta Parte II]
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gd4jntP0tco" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gd4jntP0tco</a>


Natalia Lafourcade-Hasta La Riaz
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IKmPci5VXz0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IKmPci5VXz0</a>
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #641 on: May 3, 2022, 09:17:02 am »
  Kit Sebastian - Sinanay
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/2c-mRylwDoM&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/2c-mRylwDoM&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #642 on: May 4, 2022, 02:35:59 pm »
  Sadi Lancreot -  Dou Se Vou Ki Siwo
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/DwXYyOqEFhw&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/DwXYyOqEFhw&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #643 on: May 4, 2022, 02:45:31 pm »
  Alessandro Alessandroni - La Professoressa Di Scienze Naturali
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/CTscctRR63A&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/CTscctRR63A&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #644 on: May 4, 2022, 02:51:48 pm »
  Project Gemini - Scorpios Waltz
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Vz6z3SnYr4w&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Vz6z3SnYr4w&amp;feature=share</a>
The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #645 on: May 5, 2022, 04:53:16 pm »
  Silk - Get Ready For That Day
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/poX0Q248qXA&amp;ab_channel=DjemoulsSoulparadise" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/poX0Q248qXA&amp;ab_channel=DjemoulsSoulparadise</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #646 on: May 6, 2022, 11:53:30 am »
  Trio Ternura - A Gira
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/_W0tBygfHHc&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/_W0tBygfHHc&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #647 on: May 6, 2022, 12:45:11 pm »
  Di Melo - Pernalonga
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ECzlmXlM6jo&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ECzlmXlM6jo&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #648 on: May 6, 2022, 12:50:41 pm »
  Luli Luchinha E O Brando - Flor Lilas (Kenny Dope Remix)
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ldZcyV66Ovs&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ldZcyV66Ovs&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #649 on: May 6, 2022, 01:39:40 pm »
^ love the Brazilian tunes
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #650 on: May 6, 2022, 02:22:41 pm »
Quote from: kavah on May  6, 2022, 01:39:40 pm
^ love the Brazilian tunes
Just bought them. Kenny Dopes released a box set with 7 tracks on. 5x 45s box set. All Brazilian  :D

https://mrbongo.bandcamp.com/album/brazil-45-boxset-curated-by-kenny-dope
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #651 on: May 6, 2022, 02:31:49 pm »
  Antonio Carlos & Jocafi - Quem Vem La (Kenny Dope Remix)
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/HWUyuajrhuo&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/HWUyuajrhuo&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #652 on: May 8, 2022, 12:20:48 am »
  D.J. Rogers - (It's Alright Now) Think I'll Make It Anyhow   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fykMTM2e_EA&amp;ab_channel=indigoinsf4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fykMTM2e_EA&amp;ab_channel=indigoinsf4</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #653 on: May 8, 2022, 12:25:15 am »
  D.J. Rogers -  Love Brought Me Back                                 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DWR7Y0AjVoQ&amp;ab_channel=D.J.Rogers-Topic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DWR7Y0AjVoQ&amp;ab_channel=D.J.Rogers-Topic</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #654 on: May 8, 2022, 02:23:46 am »
  Dolly Parton - Love Is Like a Butterfly
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N057bnM44UM&amp;ab_channel=DollyPartonVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N057bnM44UM&amp;ab_channel=DollyPartonVEVO</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #655 on: May 8, 2022, 12:16:28 pm »
I like this thread but I also like going on lonely walks in places with no connectivity and as such you might need yourself an offline library, here is a method for my Android phone I have been using for a while as subscription services excuse me NO sir I am not "full" of music it's not my fault your menu is limited

you can rip FLACs from Youtube mixes sometimes la

big fan of TIGER ROGERS. He does what I do for La's boots only he does it for classic sixties stuff - stereo and modern

  The pink floyd - See Emily Play (STEREO ReMASTER)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lGnlSNkCNbo&amp;ab_channel=DollyPartonVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lGnlSNkCNbo&amp;ab_channel=DollyPartonVEVO</a>

I may as well big up my Audio-Technica ATH-ANC300TW buds as they're what started the entire drive (well not really, how can you not listen to music daily, but you know how life goes)

I MYSELF

he announces

Have started to use this android and apple service called iBroadcast for which I am a furious BUG REPORTER   as a way to get off the programmed algorithms of Spotify when you can't be arsed dusting off the ATLP-BTxBT (the turntable I use, which also has bluetooth for bluetooth via my hacked blower)
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #656 on: May 8, 2022, 01:28:11 pm »
  The Para - Lytics - Ghetto Funk     
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/wo7HlwniVQo&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/wo7HlwniVQo&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #657 on: May 8, 2022, 01:49:15 pm »
  Misha Panfilov & Shawn Lee - Belt Buckle
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/fmbe3Ep-mkk&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/fmbe3Ep-mkk&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #658 on: May 8, 2022, 01:52:34 pm »
  Misha Panfilov Sound Combo - Escalator
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/l3_QxhvUjZw&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/l3_QxhvUjZw&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #659 on: May 8, 2022, 01:58:12 pm »
  Misha Panfilov Sound Combo - Oliver Robotron
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/3E1yP40ME8g&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/3E1yP40ME8g&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #660 on: May 8, 2022, 05:44:54 pm »
  Gloria Ann Taylor - Brother Less Than A Man
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/TtzoYt1AaSs&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/TtzoYt1AaSs&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #661 on: May 8, 2022, 09:57:16 pm »
  Sound Control - Think
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EQq5yxiYLMU&amp;ab_channel=LeDiscoboulet" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EQq5yxiYLMU&amp;ab_channel=LeDiscoboulet</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #662 on: May 8, 2022, 10:14:21 pm »
  Garden Of Eden - Everybody's On A Trip 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pN3Ka6-st7s&amp;ab_channel=Backatcha" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pN3Ka6-st7s&amp;ab_channel=Backatcha</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #663 on: May 8, 2022, 10:16:05 pm »
  Sylvie Vartan - I Made My Choice
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-gN2hkuuEsY&amp;ab_channel=TheLimePopsicle" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-gN2hkuuEsY&amp;ab_channel=TheLimePopsicle</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #664 on: May 8, 2022, 10:21:26 pm »
  Betty Lavett - You'll Never Change
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yDDLZDk-2O4&amp;ab_channel=oldiesgo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yDDLZDk-2O4&amp;ab_channel=oldiesgo</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #665 on: May 8, 2022, 10:35:58 pm »
  Essence - Standin' Here With My Love Wide Open
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5qdfmJ_hduE&amp;ab_channel=DISCO-FUNK-SOUL" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5qdfmJ_hduE&amp;ab_channel=DISCO-FUNK-SOUL</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #666 on: May 8, 2022, 10:56:10 pm »
  Oscar Perry - We're Gonna Make It
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MjJburwYSaA&amp;ab_channel=SeriaLFunK" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MjJburwYSaA&amp;ab_channel=SeriaLFunK</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #667 on: May 8, 2022, 11:15:09 pm »
  Zas - I Love My Body
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O03h5DPZkOU&amp;ab_channel=SoundwayRecords" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O03h5DPZkOU&amp;ab_channel=SoundwayRecords</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #668 on: Today at 12:34:05 pm »
  Tony Middleton - Tombstones For Three
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Di4U1oiaxyQ&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Di4U1oiaxyQ&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #669 on: Today at 12:40:50 pm »
  Lloyd Cannady & The Flying Clouds - Help Me Lord
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/RIMLmGa3ygY&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/RIMLmGa3ygY&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #670 on: Today at 12:57:51 pm »
  Stu Gardner & The Sanctified Sound - Sister Mathilda
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Am46DN9dhxI&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Am46DN9dhxI&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #671 on: Today at 03:03:59 pm »
  Thierry Aymes - Mec Moch Toc
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/NI6DHmSwdhM&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/NI6DHmSwdhM&amp;feature=share</a>
