Allen Toussaint-On Your Way Down



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yV-bFdf6yu8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yV-bFdf6yu8</a>



Little Feat-On Your Way Down (Live, 1973)



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dq09G__KjsQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dq09G__KjsQ</a>



