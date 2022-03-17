Please
Author
Topic: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread (Read 39548 times)
Black Bull Nova
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,602
The cheesy side of town
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
«
Reply #600 on:
March 17, 2022, 11:47:06 pm
Allen Toussaint-On Your Way Down
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yV-bFdf6yu8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yV-bFdf6yu8</a>
Little Feat-On Your Way Down (Live, 1973)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dq09G__KjsQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dq09G__KjsQ</a>
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Capon Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 37,778
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
«
Reply #601 on:
Today
at 02:02:26 pm
Gino Parks - For This I Thank You
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JCWirh133FA&ab_channel=bricomaligno" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JCWirh133FA&ab_channel=bricomaligno</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
Capon Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 37,778
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
«
Reply #602 on:
Today
at 02:23:49 pm
Jack Whites done a version of this
Little Willie John - I'm Shakin'
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qWRjus3end4&ab_channel=RoverTCB" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qWRjus3end4&ab_channel=RoverTCB</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
