Author Topic: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread

Black Bull Nova

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #600 on: March 17, 2022, 11:47:06 pm »
Allen Toussaint-On Your Way Down

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yV-bFdf6yu8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yV-bFdf6yu8</a>

Little Feat-On Your Way Down (Live, 1973)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dq09G__KjsQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dq09G__KjsQ</a>

aarf, aarf, aarf.

Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #601 on: Today at 02:02:26 pm »
  Gino Parks - For This I Thank You
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JCWirh133FA&amp;ab_channel=bricomaligno" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JCWirh133FA&amp;ab_channel=bricomaligno</a>
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #602 on: Today at 02:23:49 pm »
Jack Whites done a version of this

  Little Willie John - I'm Shakin'
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qWRjus3end4&amp;ab_channel=RoverTCB" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qWRjus3end4&amp;ab_channel=RoverTCB</a>
