Author Topic: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #520 on: December 31, 2021, 09:17:18 am »
Just ordered a copy of Lhasa  La Llorona on vinyl from France. Well in mate Cant stop listening to that song :D
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #521 on: January 2, 2022, 12:16:07 am »
I've been picking put Latin influenced music for a few years, initially through Calexico (Gaby Moreno, Amparo Sanchez, Carla Morrison, Depedro) and through that I've found other stuff. So lucky to have stumbled across Lhasa De Sela and particularly that track as she's been gone for 11 years now. It's early days but I suspect if it passes the test of time it will stick around in my all top 10 eventually.  I'll post a bit more Latin influenced music.

And just noticed that 1st January 2022 marks the 12th anniversary of her death so fitting to raise here now
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #522 on: January 3, 2022, 10:49:27 pm »
  Gabor Szabo - Galatea's Guitar
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rFwKkHu4Ak4&amp;list=OLAK5uy_mDV_CDPlPwU-GoFQddzdr1HugpFE1TzVc&amp;index=1&amp;ab_channel=G%C3%A1borSzab%C3%B3-Topic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rFwKkHu4Ak4&amp;list=OLAK5uy_mDV_CDPlPwU-GoFQddzdr1HugpFE1TzVc&amp;index=1&amp;ab_channel=G%C3%A1borSzab%C3%B3-Topic</a>
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #523 on: January 3, 2022, 10:51:07 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on January  2, 2022, 12:16:07 am
I've been picking put Latin influenced music for a few years, initially through Calexico (Gaby Moreno, Amparo Sanchez, Carla Morrison, Depedro) and through that I've found other stuff. So lucky to have stumbled across Lhasa De Sela and particularly that track as she's been gone for 11 years now. It's early days but I suspect if it passes the test of time it will stick around in my all top 10 eventually.  I'll post a bit more Latin influenced music.

And just noticed that 1st January 2022 marks the 12th anniversary of her death so fitting to raise here now
Yeah sw that when i first watched the video (Her Death in 2010).

Gorgeous that song. Should be here next few days. Cant wait
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #524 on: January 4, 2022, 12:28:44 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on January  3, 2022, 10:49:27 pm
  Gabor Szabo - Galatea's Guitar
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rFwKkHu4Ak4&amp;list=OLAK5uy_mDV_CDPlPwU-GoFQddzdr1HugpFE1TzVc&amp;index=1&amp;ab_channel=G%C3%A1borSzab%C3%B3-Topic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rFwKkHu4Ak4&amp;list=OLAK5uy_mDV_CDPlPwU-GoFQddzdr1HugpFE1TzVc&amp;index=1&amp;ab_channel=G%C3%A1borSzab%C3%B3-Topic</a>

Lovely stuff, grows
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #525 on: January 5, 2022, 09:41:27 pm »
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #526 on: January 5, 2022, 11:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on January  5, 2022, 09:41:27 pm
:D

Postie came :)

sssss" border="0

I'm jealous, there is something so special about picking up a vinyl record and, most especially a sleeve. If I had more money and a bigger house I'd start again. Enjoy.

And just remember she's New York Born, Mexican Father, American Mother, she was named after a place in Tibet, was of Panamanian and Lebanese descent, who listened to Chilean Music (Victor Jara), started singing in a Greek Cafe and who lived  in French Montreal but also France (Hence the French, Spanish and English lyrics). She died in Canada and had a funeral at the Ukrainian National Federation Hall.
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #527 on: January 6, 2022, 09:02:07 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on January  5, 2022, 11:33:16 pm
I'm jealous, there is something so special about picking up a vinyl record and, most especially a sleeve. If I had more money and a bigger house I'd start again. Enjoy.

And just remember she's New York Born, Mexican Father, American Mother, she was named after a place in Tibet, was of Panamanian and Lebanese descent, who listened to Chilean Music (Victor Jara), started singing in a Greek Cafe and who lived  in French Montreal but also France (Hence the French, Spanish and English lyrics). She died in Canada and had a funeral at the Ukrainian National Federation Hall.
haha was reading up on her. Yep, quite the woman, eh

Yeah, vinyls a weird one, I was fascinated as a kid. My dad would bring home Cajun an country albums and my brother had a massive collection of punk,the ruts ,  the jam, the clash etc, and my mum would take us shopping and drag us to probe etc and see what they had in
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #528 on: January 6, 2022, 02:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on January  6, 2022, 09:02:07 am
haha was reading up on her. Yep, quite the woman, eh

Yeah, vinyls a weird one, I was fascinated as a kid. My dad would bring home Cajun an country albums and my brother had a massive collection of punk,the ruts ,  the jam, the clash etc, and my mum would take us shopping and drag us to probe etc and see what they had in

Yeah, saw the Ruts and the Jam, also Peter Burns and his mate outside old Probe.  Those were the days of the single, the double gatefold sleeve had still to make a comeback.  You could taste the music.
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #529 on: January 6, 2022, 03:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on January  6, 2022, 02:47:27 pm
Yeah, saw the Ruts and the Jam, also Peter Burns and his mate outside old Probe.  Those were the days of the single, the double gatefold sleeve had still to make a comeback.  You could taste the music.
haha Even the cassettes come back n all. Tight to get a petition goin.

Yeah, remember Burns myself. Was only a kid. Was weird thing for a kid to see. Haha boss though. Boss thinking to back then. Older bro coming home with new records. Hed play em on this mad as fuck record player my mum n dad owned , with an 8 track on that could stack about 6 to 10 records on like a juke box. Also had a tape player. State of the art l8ke a betamax it was. ;D

Hed have his jeans in the bath getting bleached ;D
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #530 on: January 7, 2022, 08:06:05 pm »
  Hany Mehanna - Haya Ha'ira a
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zNokU4xKXQI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zNokU4xKXQI</a>


  Hany Mehanna - Al Qina' Al Za'ef
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hqDjBtk2Z8I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hqDjBtk2Z8I</a>


Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #531 on: January 15, 2022, 10:33:53 pm »
  Dominic Frontiere - End of Love
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rYPRs5Wedhs&amp;list=RDrYPRs5Wedhs&amp;start_radio=1&amp;ab_channel=SUGandURB" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rYPRs5Wedhs&amp;list=RDrYPRs5Wedhs&amp;start_radio=1&amp;ab_channel=SUGandURB</a>
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #532 on: January 15, 2022, 10:57:08 pm »
Retro that one Cap :)
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #533 on: January 15, 2022, 11:23:05 pm »
Quote from: John C on January 15, 2022, 10:57:08 pm
Retro that one Cap :)
Most of them are mate
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #534 on: January 24, 2022, 08:18:05 pm »
  Moon Duo - Planet Caravan
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HrkzB8VcEXM&amp;ab_channel=SacredBonesRecords" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HrkzB8VcEXM&amp;ab_channel=SacredBonesRecords</a>
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #535 on: February 2, 2022, 07:54:46 pm »
  Georgie Fame - Get away
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pS_qdUlfyLQ&amp;ab_channel=TheOldrecordclub" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pS_qdUlfyLQ&amp;ab_channel=TheOldrecordclub</a>
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #536 on: February 3, 2022, 02:24:06 pm »
I may have posted before but hey ho.


I think this is one of the most captivating performances ever and what a voice. He turned down the chance to front Led Zeppelin and suggested Robert Plant instead.


Terry Reid-Without Expression (written when he was 14)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jwa7KgVuypk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jwa7KgVuypk</a>


Put that against Ed Sheeran eh
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #537 on: February 3, 2022, 03:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February  3, 2022, 02:24:06 pm
I may have posted before but hey ho.


I think this is one of the most captivating performances ever and what a voice. He turned down the chance to front Led Zeppelin and suggested Robert Plant instead.


Terry Reid-Without Expression (written when he was 14)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jwa7KgVuypk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jwa7KgVuypk</a>


Put that against Ed Sheeran eh
Bought an album of his years ago just for one song. Seed of Memory off the seed of memory album. But yeah, his voice. Ive got ithe songs on my usb in my car.  Nice again mate
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #538 on: February 11, 2022, 01:34:31 pm »
  Serge Gainsbourg - Ballade De Melody Nelson                       
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xZDDDFNHApI&amp;ab_channel=oolilical04loo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xZDDDFNHApI&amp;ab_channel=oolilical04loo</a>
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #539 on: February 11, 2022, 01:38:03 pm »
  Wallias band - Musicawi silt                       
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6voYRaYRf8Y&amp;ab_channel=HeadEnlarger" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6voYRaYRf8Y&amp;ab_channel=HeadEnlarger</a>
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #540 on: February 11, 2022, 01:40:48 pm »
  Baligh Hamdi - My Love Story                       
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aPTm_SoVND8&amp;ab_channel=AdventuresInSound" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aPTm_SoVND8&amp;ab_channel=AdventuresInSound</a>
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #541 on: February 11, 2022, 01:45:48 pm »
  Baligh Hamdi - Mawal                       
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N6LHPLp6Tfw&amp;ab_channel=AfricanGrooves" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N6LHPLp6Tfw&amp;ab_channel=AfricanGrooves</a>
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #542 on: February 11, 2022, 01:50:14 pm »
  El Michels Affair - Cham Cham
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g7OOGf91Rok&amp;ab_channel=BigCrownRecords" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g7OOGf91Rok&amp;ab_channel=BigCrownRecords</a>
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #543 on: February 11, 2022, 02:03:48 pm »
  El Michels Affair - Nasir                       
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iKB79KP7F4s&amp;list=PLWm-49ZdJRN2MqXTJnn0J-ZsghzEDAlfu&amp;ab_channel=BigCrownRecords" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iKB79KP7F4s&amp;list=PLWm-49ZdJRN2MqXTJnn0J-ZsghzEDAlfu&amp;ab_channel=BigCrownRecords</a>
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #544 on: February 12, 2022, 03:06:54 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ab63FPW6uZA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ab63FPW6uZA</a>

Snowfall night chez Turkish... :wave

"Don't touch that Sadio, don't touch that Sadio..."
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #545 on: February 14, 2022, 09:51:38 am »
  Lord Huron - I Lied ft Alison Ponthier
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/6fk_i1oPR2U&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/6fk_i1oPR2U&amp;feature=share</a>    [/flash]
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #546 on: Today at 12:58:47 am »
Trouble Funk and Lord Huron/Alison Ponthier, excellent


I'll raise you a Valerie Carter from 1977 (with Lowell George) and an Isley Brothers from 1974



Valerie Carter-Just a Stone's Throw Away (1977) (Check the Slide Guitar)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8pJsHQ_Mj5E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8pJsHQ_Mj5E</a>


Isley Brothers-Live It Up (1974)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EnI6siiXE4M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EnI6siiXE4M</a>


