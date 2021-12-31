I've been picking put Latin influenced music for a few years, initially through Calexico (Gaby Moreno, Amparo Sanchez, Carla Morrison, Depedro) and through that I've found other stuff. So lucky to have stumbled across Lhasa De Sela and particularly that track as she's been gone for 11 years now. It's early days but I suspect if it passes the test of time it will stick around in my all top 10 eventually. I'll post a bit more Latin influenced music.



And just noticed that 1st January 2022 marks the 12th anniversary of her death so fitting to raise here now