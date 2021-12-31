« previous next »
Author Topic: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread  (Read 36101 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #520 on: December 31, 2021, 09:17:18 am »
Just ordered a copy of Lhasa  La Llorona on vinyl from France. Well in mate Cant stop listening to that song :D
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #521 on: January 2, 2022, 12:16:07 am »
I've been picking put Latin influenced music for a few years, initially through Calexico (Gaby Moreno, Amparo Sanchez, Carla Morrison, Depedro) and through that I've found other stuff. So lucky to have stumbled across Lhasa De Sela and particularly that track as she's been gone for 11 years now. It's early days but I suspect if it passes the test of time it will stick around in my all top 10 eventually.  I'll post a bit more Latin influenced music.

And just noticed that 1st January 2022 marks the 12th anniversary of her death so fitting to raise here now
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #522 on: January 3, 2022, 10:49:27 pm »
  Gabor Szabo - Galatea's Guitar
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rFwKkHu4Ak4&amp;list=OLAK5uy_mDV_CDPlPwU-GoFQddzdr1HugpFE1TzVc&amp;index=1&amp;ab_channel=G%C3%A1borSzab%C3%B3-Topic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rFwKkHu4Ak4&amp;list=OLAK5uy_mDV_CDPlPwU-GoFQddzdr1HugpFE1TzVc&amp;index=1&amp;ab_channel=G%C3%A1borSzab%C3%B3-Topic</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #523 on: January 3, 2022, 10:51:07 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on January  2, 2022, 12:16:07 am
I've been picking put Latin influenced music for a few years, initially through Calexico (Gaby Moreno, Amparo Sanchez, Carla Morrison, Depedro) and through that I've found other stuff. So lucky to have stumbled across Lhasa De Sela and particularly that track as she's been gone for 11 years now. It's early days but I suspect if it passes the test of time it will stick around in my all top 10 eventually.  I'll post a bit more Latin influenced music.

And just noticed that 1st January 2022 marks the 12th anniversary of her death so fitting to raise here now
Yeah sw that when i first watched the video (Her Death in 2010).

Gorgeous that song. Should be here next few days. Cant wait
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 12:28:44 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on January  3, 2022, 10:49:27 pm
  Gabor Szabo - Galatea's Guitar
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rFwKkHu4Ak4&amp;list=OLAK5uy_mDV_CDPlPwU-GoFQddzdr1HugpFE1TzVc&amp;index=1&amp;ab_channel=G%C3%A1borSzab%C3%B3-Topic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rFwKkHu4Ak4&amp;list=OLAK5uy_mDV_CDPlPwU-GoFQddzdr1HugpFE1TzVc&amp;index=1&amp;ab_channel=G%C3%A1borSzab%C3%B3-Topic</a>

Lovely stuff, grows
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #525 on: Today at 09:41:27 pm »
