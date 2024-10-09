Elon Musk has made no advances for humanity, he has certainly facilitated them with money, but he himself has not made/invented any of this with his "vast intelligence" like his ass kissers seem to claim
Space X has
..or will anyway (and thats a huge group of clever people rather than just Musk)
Reducing the price of putting stuff in orbit by 99% (and possibly 99.9%) is a huge advance for humanity.
I think there are real parallels with Thomas Edison.
But Thomas Edison was a genuinely foul and awful person (invited journalists to an theatre, rounded up stray dogs and electrocuted the lot of them to death in front of the journalists) and didnt do most of the work himself. But his companies did some great stuff.