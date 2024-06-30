So it's likely a recent occurrence then.



I've said before that NASA doesn't really have a choice but to funnel development money to Space X though; NASA are expected to produce a vehicle that will work right first time, every time. The politicians would go beserk if NASA followed the Space X route of R&D, "launch and boom"!



That seems to be an issue faced by most space agencies, though.



It's an interesting point, but I think that the choice to work with commercial companies has been made long ago. The Artemis program highlights that. It has a roadmap with which company brings what capability. The NASA goal is not just to go to the moon, NASA is laying the foundations of a entire lunar economy. That's where most of the current development money are going. In addition to SpaceX and Blue Origin, the list of companies include Intuitive Machines, Astrobotics, Honeybee, Redwire, GITAI, ICON, and quite a few others. One brings energy, another communication, mobility, characterization, prospecting, 3D-printing of regolith, etc... Seeding an entire economy sector takes a lot of money.That's recent, and maybe that's what channels the thinking at the top of NASA. But saving a few bucks won't buy you a luxury car. All that Mars Saple Return program cut will probably result in few $100m savings, or none at all (may even turn out to be more costly), and the VIPER cancellation will save $83m (tons of the cost is either spent or obligated). Let's spend it all on the Artemis program, all at once! The overhead cost per peson at a NASA center is well over 1/3 of a million, so $87m is roughly the full cost of ~250 people. The number of people laid off at JPL in February was ~600 (excluding contractors). So that's the cost scale we are talking about. That's why I'm pissed about the cancellations, even though Ihave no relationship with APL (VIPER). It's plain stupid. NASA is playing chess with Congress, forcing them to increase the budget and refund VIPER, but that doesn't endear NASA to Congress, I'm sure.As for the other space agencies, The Chinese one is doing just fine.