Everyone should be able to see it tonight as well, turns your cameras to night setting to take a picture.



On digital cameras, go with a lens that has the maximum aperture opening (F1.2-F1.4). If you don't have anything in the background other than the lights (lake, buildings, etc.) that would work. If you do and care about that, go one click up for better sharpness. I use a prime 50mm NIKKOR F1.2 lens, the next f-stop is F2.0. If you do have other lights in the background, make sure they are less bright than the aurora. Set your ISO to the maximum level that you could accept noise. ISO 800 or 1600 would probably be the maximum I'd go with on my Nikon D750. That should be a good starting point.Put your camera on a tripod, or stabilize it (when I hike, I always find a backpack, a jacket, or something else to put underneath; works great with a timer.This can gain you extra 2-3 clicks when you post-process the image before exporting a JPG in case the image is too dark. Play with the exposure time. I usually like longer exposures to improve noise reduction; two clicks up on exposure with two clicks down in ISO works for me.These are individual preferences, not a professional advice, and those preferences may differ from a person to person. There are a few professional photographers among us who can weigh in with better advice if they venture in this thread. There is a nature thread and "best picture you've taken" thread where they linger.Play with the settings and enjoy!