Author Topic: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3440 on: February 24, 2024, 10:14:39 am »
The more we go to the Moon

The more I think, how the hell did Apollo do it, didn't the first one have to be landed manually, with seconds of fuel left and near enough looking out the window all with less than 80k of computer memory
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3441 on: February 24, 2024, 10:28:39 am »
They were incredibly brave.  In some ways manual control was a benefit as it reduced complexity.
But I think that they also got somewhat lucky.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3442 on: February 25, 2024, 04:41:06 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wynBeg7BYr0&amp;ab_channel=ScottManley" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wynBeg7BYr0&amp;ab_channel=ScottManley</a>
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3443 on: March 4, 2024, 07:32:09 am »
Quote from: Trada on February 24, 2024, 10:14:39 am
The more we go to the Moon

The more I think, how the hell did Apollo do it, didn't the first one have to be landed manually, with seconds of fuel left and near enough looking out the window all with less than 80k of computer memory

There's a great BBC podcast called 13 Minutes to the Moon that tells the story of the landing.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/w13xttx2/episodes/downloads
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3444 on: March 6, 2024, 01:39:03 pm »
Apollo 11 on surround sound is unreal. I watched it in FACT too when it was released, the launch is unreal, blasts you off your seat and the landing on the moon is nail biting even though you know they do it!

One of the best docs ever made.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3445 on: March 6, 2024, 10:50:33 pm »
Starship launch 3 has a flight license and is pencilled in for the 14th march.

The biggest rocket ever launched is ready to go again.

Hopefully makes orbit this time!
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3446 on: March 7, 2024, 07:55:51 pm »
Sounds like we may finally have lost contact with Voyager 1.

Thats a sad day
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3447 on: March 11, 2024, 06:20:29 pm »
Got a comet incoming next month...

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2024/mar/11/larger-than-everest-comet-could-become-visible-to-naked-eye-this-month

A comet that is larger than Mount Everest could become visible to the naked eye in the coming weeks as it continues its first visit to the inner solar system in more than 70 years, say astronomers.

The icy body is a Halley-type comet  meaning it will turn up once, or possibly twice, in a lifetime. Indeed 12P/Pons-Brooks, as it is known, completes its orbit once every 71.3 years, and is due to make its closest approach to the sun on 21 April.

While some reports suggest 12P/Pons-Brooks was spotted as far back as the 14th century, it is named after the French astronomer Jean-Louis Pons who discovered it in 1812 and the British-American astronomer William Robert Brooks who observed it on its next orbit in 1883.

Thought to have a nucleus about 30km (20 miles) in diameter, it is classed as a cryovolcanic comet, meaning it erupts with dust, gases and ice when pressure builds inside as it is heated.

One such outburst last year caused it to brighten a hundredfold and garnered it the sobriquet of the Devil Comet after the haze that surrounds it formed a horned shape.

While the comet  and its green tinge  has already been spotted in the night sky, experts say it is expected to become even brighter in the coming weeks. The comet is expected to reach a magnitude of 4.5 which means it ought to be visible from a dark location in the UK, said Dr Paul Strøm, an astrophysicist at the University of Warwick.

The comet moves from the constellation of Andromeda to Pisces. As it does so it passes by bright stars which will make it easier to spot on certain dates. In particular, on 31 March 12P/Pons-Brooks will be only 0.5 a degree from the bright star called Hamal, he said.

But Dr Robert Massey, the deputy executive director of the Royal Astronomical Society, said even if the comet did become brighter it could still be difficult to see, adding that basic instruments such as small telescopes would greatly help.

If you have a half-decent pair of binoculars, certainly attempt to look for it with those, said Massey, adding that apps that map the sky were also useful.

The best views of the comet are currently to be found in the northern hemisphere. Massey says those who wanted to catch a glimpse should venture out on a clear evening and look low in the west-north-west as twilight comes to an end. You want to avoid haze, you want to avoid moonlight, you want to avoid light pollution.

Strøm said that together with asteroids, comets were often regarded as the unused building blocks of the solar system, providing insights into the conditions under which it formed.

Massey said there was also satisfaction to be had from seeing a comet that had only been observed a handful of times since its official discovery. That in itself is quite a nice thing to reflect on, he said.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3448 on: March 14, 2024, 01:26:45 pm »
Space X rocket launch looks amazing
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3449 on: March 14, 2024, 01:31:38 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 14, 2024, 01:26:45 pm
Space X rocket launch looks amazing

sure does, amazing stuff.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3450 on: March 14, 2024, 01:39:38 pm »
Yeah , That was spectacular.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3451 on: March 14, 2024, 01:47:03 pm »
Absolutely incredible footage.

Cant wait to see it re-enter

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3452 on: March 14, 2024, 02:30:43 pm »
Amazing footage there during the beginning of the re-entry.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3453 on: March 14, 2024, 02:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Seebab on March 14, 2024, 02:30:43 pm
Amazing footage there during the beginning of the re-entry.
Live stream of plasma from the atmosphere was just mind blowing!


A shame it couldnt keep its self pointing the right way all the time, but this has been an enormous success I think
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3454 on: March 14, 2024, 06:48:29 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8htMpR7mnaM&amp;ab_channel=ScottManley" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8htMpR7mnaM&amp;ab_channel=ScottManley</a>
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3455 on: March 14, 2024, 10:48:03 pm »
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3456 on: March 15, 2024, 04:38:25 pm »
Looks to me as though the RCS on starship wasn't working, and that once into space it was just tumbling, baton-like, through its orbit.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3457 on: March 22, 2024, 11:47:42 am »
Some of you may see this as more than a jumble of incomprehensible words.

https://interestingengineering.com/space/nuclear-fusion-powered-electric-propulsion-drive
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3458 on: March 22, 2024, 11:50:24 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 14, 2024, 10:48:03 pm
Some stunning images and videos of it here..

https://twitter.com/jameslucasit/status/1768285408519917657?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Wow. That slomo take off is incredible.  Apart from probably reversing all the global warming savings from tesla in 2mins.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3459 on: March 22, 2024, 02:40:25 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 22, 2024, 11:50:24 am
Wow. That slomo take off is incredible.  Apart from probably reversing all the global warming savings from tesla in 2mins.
Potentially theres huge positives. Its far far more efficient at launching in terms of energy cost and its able to vary such high payloads that its likely that data centres may move to space and utilise solar there as an energy source

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3460 on: March 22, 2024, 03:56:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 22, 2024, 02:40:25 pm
Potentially theres huge positives. Its far far more efficient at launching in terms of energy cost and its able to vary such high payloads that its likely that data centres may move to space and utilise solar there as an energy source



And they won't need massive amounts of energy to cool them. Christ knows how we transfer data there fast enough mind.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3461 on: March 25, 2024, 10:32:10 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/mar/25/northern-lights-aurora-borealis-us-uk-monday-night-where-to-see-solar-storms

Northern lights predicted in US and UK on Monday night in wake of solar storms

Spectacular aurora borealis caused by geomagnetic storms on suns surface may be visible in North America as far south as the midwest

Solar eruptions are sending a stream of particles towards Earth, creating spectacular auroras in both hemispheres.

The aurora borealis  in the northern hemisphere  will be potentially visible on Monday night in the US as far south as the midwest. The northern lights, more commonly associated with northern Europe, could also be visible in northern Britain.

In the southern hemisphere, the aurora australis could be visible in southern Australia, from Victoria to Western Australia.

The shimmering spectacle comes on the same night as a penumbral lunar eclipse, which will be visible around the world.

Australias Bureau of Meteorologys space weather forecasting centre issued an aurora alert on Monday morning, saying a severe solar storm was in progress and the southern lights could be visible.

The storms are caused by coronal mass ejections, when clouds of plasma erupt from the suns outer atmosphere. Particles stream towards Earth, creating the spectacular display as they strike the Earths magnetic field.

In Australia, the storm peaked at 6 on the Kaus Index, a scale of one to eight measuring geomagnetic activity, meaning auroras will potentially be visible across Tasmania, along Victorias coastline and even on Western Australias south-west coast.

Both types of aurora are more commonly seen near the magnetic poles, in northern Canada and off the coast of Antarctica. Magnetic poles drift, and are not the same as the geographic poles.

The more severe the storm, the further away from the poles the auroras appear.

Severe storms can disrupt power networks and the satellites that provide navigation, surveillance and communication services. They can also pose a radiation risk to astronauts and people in high-flying aircraft.

A BoM spokesperson said significant space weather had the potential to impact technology and critical infrastructure assets on Earth and in the near-Earth space environment.

The BoM advises people hoping to see the aurora australis to find somewhere dark, like a beach or a hill with an unobstructed view south. Dark, moonless, cloudless skies away from city lights are ideal, and the best viewing time is between 10pm and 2am.

Last year, there were reports of shimmering night skies from Busselton in WA, to Ballarat and Canberra.

Macquarie University astronomer Dr Stuart Ryder said the 11-year solar cycle was likely nearing its peak this year.

It goes from a relatively benign, calm state with very few sunspots on the surface to a very active phase about five or six years later, with a maximum number of sun spots, he said.

Its much more likely to release huge flares of energy, enormous quantities of charged particles radiating away from the sun  their characteristic colours are green or red but people report blues, yellows, even purples.

The more powerful the flare and the more it puts out, the greater the chance that people who live more towards the equator might get to see them.

The BoM spokesperson said the current cycle began in 2019.

The original prediction  was that solar maximum for this cycle would be reached in 2025, however, recent consensus amongst space weather researchers is that this cycle is likely to peak earlier, potentially in 2024, the spokesperson said.

This implies a higher level of solar activity over the next few years, but significant space weather can occur at other times in the cycle too.

Meanwhile, at about 7pm tonight in Sydney and 7.30pm in Melbourne, the Earths shadow, or penumbra, will dim the moon.

The eclipse will be visible in spots including parts of Europe, North and South America, as well as parts of Asia and Africa. The details for people hoping to catch it are published on timeanddate.com.

Ryder said the eclipse will be half over by the time the moon clears the horizon. Even when it does, the moon wont pass through the deepest part of the Earths shadow, he said. It will be a full moon, and the upper part could appear a bit darker, because its deeper into the Earths shadow.

Then the moon will move out of the shadow that its in and will be restored to full brightness  which unfortunately could ruin peoples chances of seeing the aurora.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3462 on: March 25, 2024, 10:47:08 am »
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3463 on: March 25, 2024, 02:20:37 pm »
and of course it's pissing it downand will be cloudy and grey all night no doubt
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3464 on: March 25, 2024, 02:33:11 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 25, 2024, 02:20:37 pm
and of course it's pissing it downand will be cloudy and grey all night no doubt

Is the correct answer.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3465 on: April 8, 2024, 10:08:46 pm »
The Ramen Rater posted footage of today's eclipse, as seen from Washington.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VTcGdqsy0eg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VTcGdqsy0eg</a>
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3466 on: April 8, 2024, 10:45:58 pm »
Could've given the bush a trim.



Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3467 on: April 17, 2024, 02:58:52 am »
Yesterday was another sad day for space exploration - the Mars Sample Return program (MSR) is going to take a second big hit. On February 7, in anticipation of the MSR cuts, JPL laid off around 600 people, a large part of which were highly skilled and qualified technical folks. The NASA extremely well-oiled PR machine put the JPL layoffs at 6%, but that number is as real as the alien craft debated in Congress. Mos of the layoffs were from two sections - 24% from Robotics and 20% form Materials/Thermal/Propulsion. And this was after the contractors were let go (which don't contribute to those numbers). No administrative institution was affected. All the beancounters, HR, facilities, etc., generally the people who contribute zero to the production of hardware, were left in place. perhaps they should have started by cutting the deadwood?...

Yesterday, the NASA Administrator, Bill Nelson, said in a briefing that the Independent Review Board concluded that the program would cost between $8B and $11B, and the sample return can be as late as 2040. Too much money and too long time, he said. Noteworthy is that the Decadal Survey, which lays the path for NASA exploration missions anticipated that the mission cost would be $5-7B. This was before any hardware was ever tested, a number pulled from thin air, albeit an educated guess. And it's a decent guess, IMHO. The difference in the two figures is not something to fret upon. Compare this to the <$1B estimate for the James Webb telescope, which cost $10B to complete. Now that's a discrepancy, and that's on NASA, not JPL (JPL is a NASA center, a FFRDC, but it's the only center that is not NASA, not civil servants).

After yesterday's briefing, it became clear that only $200m will be set aside for reenvisioning the MSR program. JPL is up for another round of layoffs, this time maybe even bigger number. I'm curious how this will evolve. I talk to people who are still there, and the practices that made JPL successful in the past are being jeopardized. A major fuckup is on the cards. The last good project that is almost ready to ship to the Cape is the Europa Clipper (in about two months), and after that...

JPL leadership has no backbones to stand against NASA and is ruining the organization. A similar thing happened before, but back in the day Lew Allen stood up to NASA and reestablished post-Voyager JPL as a leading center with Magellan, Galileo and Ulysses. His successor, Charles Elachi, was more of a politician and rather skimmed around such issues, although there were layoff at some time. He can be credited with the Mars program. Mike Watkins did very little in his short time, and now Laurie Leshin is actively fucking things up. And it ain't over yet.

I'm glad I had my years there, but it pains me to see the place in ruins...
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3468 on: April 22, 2024, 09:00:12 pm »
VOYAGER 1 is still alive! !!

https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/nasas-voyager-1-resumes-sending-engineering-updates-to-earth

Quote
After some inventive sleuthing, the mission team can  for the first time in five months  check the health and status of the most distant human-made object in existence.

For the first time since November, NASAs Voyager 1 spacecraft is returning usable data about the health and status of its onboard engineering systems. The next step is to enable the spacecraft to begin returning science data again. The probe and its twin, Voyager 2, are the only spacecraft to ever fly in interstellar space (the space between stars).

Voyager 1 stopped sending readable science and engineering data back to Earth on Nov. 14, 2023, even though mission controllers could tell the spacecraft was still receiving their commands and otherwise operating normally. In March, the Voyager engineering team at NASAs Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California confirmed that the issue was tied to one of the spacecrafts three onboard computers, called the flight data subsystem (FDS). The FDS is responsible for packaging the science and engineering data before its sent to Earth.

 After receiving data about the health and status of Voyager 1 for the first time in five months, members of the Voyager flight team celebrate in a conference room at NASAs Jet Propulsion Laboratory on April 20.
After receiving data about the health and status of Voyager 1 for the first time in five months, members of the Voyager flight team celebrate in a conference room at NASAs Jet Propulsion Laboratory on April 20.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
The team discovered that a single chip responsible for storing a portion of the FDS memory  including some of the FDS computers software code  isnt working. The loss of that code rendered the science and engineering data unusable. Unable to repair the chip, the team decided to place the affected code elsewhere in the FDS memory. But no single location is large enough to hold the section of code in its entirety.

So they devised a plan to divide the affected code into sections and store those sections in different places in the FDS. To make this plan work, they also needed to adjust those code sections to ensure, for example, that they all still function as a whole. Any references to the location of that code in other parts of the FDS memory needed to be updated as well.

The team started by singling out the code responsible for packaging the spacecrafts engineering data. They sent it to its new location in the FDS memory on April 18. A radio signal takes about 22 ½ hours to reach Voyager 1, which is over 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) from Earth, and another 22 ½ hours for a signal to come back to Earth. When the mission flight team heard back from the spacecraft on April 20, they saw that the modification worked: For the first time in five months, they have been able to check the health and status of the spacecraft.

During the coming weeks, the team will relocate and adjust the other affected portions of the FDS software. These include the portions that will start returning science data.

Voyager 2 continues to operate normally. Launched over 46 years ago, the twin Voyager spacecraft are the longest-running and most distant spacecraft in history. Before the start of their interstellar exploration, both probes flew by Saturn and Jupiter, and Voyager 2 flew by Uranus and Neptune.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3469 on: April 23, 2024, 03:57:01 pm »
Niiice
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3470 on: May 3, 2024, 08:46:58 pm »
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3471 on: May 4, 2024, 10:40:41 am »
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3472 on: May 5, 2024, 12:44:07 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May  4, 2024, 10:40:41 am
1,000,000° is mental
The thermodynamic temperature definition is perfectly fine, but we have an inherently wrong perception about it. We think of it as something being heated to a given temperature in a fire or oven. The 1,000,000°C simply reflects the kinetic energy of the electrons and ions. But while their kinetic energy / velocity is high, the particle have a very low density. If they interact with an object, they can't heat it up to crazy high temperatures. A solar probe spacecraft that comes close enough will experience "only" to 250°C at the exposed surface, but if it dives into the sun where particle density is high, it will be heated to several thousand degrees.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3473 on: May 5, 2024, 01:03:47 am »
Quote from: farawayred on May  5, 2024, 12:44:07 am
The thermodynamic temperature definition is perfectly fine, but we have an inherently wrong perception about it. We think of it as something being heated to a given temperature in a fire or oven. The 1,000,000°C simply reflects the kinetic energy of the electrons and ions. But while their kinetic energy / velocity is high, the particle have a very low density. If they interact with an object, they can't heat it up to crazy high temperatures. A solar probe spacecraft that comes close enough will experience "only" to 250°C at the exposed surface, but if it dives into the sun where particle density is high, it will be heated to several thousand degrees.

One of the many reasons I love RAWK. I would never have known or understood that without this post.

Thanks.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3474 on: May 5, 2024, 08:28:21 am »
I feel at this point in the conversation,  that after an expert having explained a topic with exceptional clarity and at a level we mere shaved chimps can understand. That he would normally receive a load of abuse ;D
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3475 on: May 5, 2024, 09:39:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  5, 2024, 08:28:21 am
I feel at this point in the conversation,  that after an expert having explained a topic with exceptional clarity and at a level we mere shaved chimps can understand. That he would normally receive a load of abuse ;D

It's not like Nunez works for NASA you know. ;)
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3476 on: Today at 12:02:18 am »
Apparently there's a major aurora taking place outside right now. It's visible in London so go have a look!
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3477 on: Today at 12:16:11 am »
it's amazing, if your still awake and from the uk. go outside and look up with your phone camera!

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3478 on: Today at 12:26:23 am »
First time I have ever seen it and that is in London with light pollution!
