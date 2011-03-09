Just came to post this. RIP little bugger!
A curious fact for those that might have missed it - the first flight on Mars carries a remnant of the first flight on Earth. A piece of fabric from Kitty Hawk, the Wright brothers airplane that first took to the sky in 1903, was carried by Ingenuity and now has "flown" on Mars too.
I did suspect the blades... The sad news:https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/after-three-years-on-mars-nasas-ingenuity-helicopter-mission-endsAfter Three Years on Mars, NASAs Ingenuity Helicopter Mission Ends
Jan. 25, 2024
NASA has proven powered, controlled flight is possible on other worlds, just as the Wright brothers proved it was possible on Earth.
NASAs history-making Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has ended its mission at the Red Planet after surpassing expectations and making dozens more flights than planned. While the helicopter remains upright and in communication with ground controllers, imagery of its Jan. 18 flight sent to Earth this week indicates one or more of its rotor blades sustained damage during landing and it is no longer capable of flight.
Originally designed as a technology demonstration to perform up to five experimental test flights over 30 days, the first aircraft on another world operated from the Martian surface for almost three years, performed 72 flights, and flew more than 14 times farther than planned while logging more than two hours of total flight time.
The historic journey of Ingenuity, the first aircraft on another planet, has come to end, said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. That remarkable helicopter flew higher and farther than we ever imagined and helped NASA do what we do best make the impossible, possible. Through missions like Ingenuity, NASA is paving the way for future flight in our solar system and smarter, safer human exploration to Mars and beyond.