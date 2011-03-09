The main lesson from failure is that it's better to do the engineering properly in the first place. Especially when life safety is involved. Starship is intended for manned flight and I fail to see when the "learning from failure" phase flips over into "we have solved all of the issues" phase.







You can only engineer properly for what you know though, the rest you learn from failures. You can try to over engineer, but that only works in trivial cases. Very often you could fool yourself that you know what you're doing using previous experiences, but a new factor could turn out to be critical. I've said it before in this thread - learning from failures from a test-to-fail approach is the fastest way to acquire best-quality knowledge. I've lived in the failure analysis world for about 15 years, still get involved now and then 7 years later, and I don't know of a better way to approach technology development projects in the realm of the unknown. This is a normal process in any technology. Take the semiconductor industry, for example. We are so used to getting a new smart phone, and new laptop a new gadget every so often that we take it for granted that the companies will just develop that for us. But before a product makes it to the market, the company goes through uncharted territories and fail many, many times before a product is ready (sometimes even not quite ready).This has nothing to do with cutting corners, if that's what you mean, in which case I would agree with you.When it comes to human life the stakes are much higher, obviously, but the process is the same. Risk has to be reduced to acceptable levels before a human climbs on board Starship. But it will, and probably much faster than NASA would do it. And the acceptable risk is not a quantifiable entity, it stems from the warm gut feeling of politicians and decision makers. For example, if it looks like a human flight might be ready in 5 years, the government may delay it more to avoid a potential embarrassment. But if the Chinese would be ready to do it in 5 years, I'd bet my house that the Starship will carry one in 4-4.5 years. During the Cold War space race a lot of risk was deemed acceptable. People even died, which was attributed to the cause, and the public accepted it. It was even worse on the Soviet side.