Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.

Quote from: farawayred on November 20, 2023, 04:02:18 pm
To me that's the most interesting part, because one learns from failures. Understanding what caused a failure is sometimes half the work on the path to getting it fixed.

The main lesson from failure is that it's better to do the engineering properly in the first place. Especially when life safety is involved. Starship is intended for manned flight and I fail to see when the "learning from failure" phase flips over into "we have solved all of the issues" phase.

He doesn't have to worry about safety in Florida though does he.
Quote from: Alan_X on November 20, 2023, 06:57:19 pm
The main lesson from failure is that it's better to do the engineering properly in the first place. Especially when life safety is involved. Starship is intended for manned flight and I fail to see when the "learning from failure" phase flips over into "we have solved all of the issues" phase.


They arent planning on manned launches until probably 200 flights though. 

Given that the Falcon launch system is pretty much the most reliable ever developed, Id suggest their methods have at least some validity
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November 20, 2023, 06:59:40 pm
He doesn't have to worry about safety in Florida though does he.
Not when hes in Texas, no.

Quote from: TepidT2O on November 20, 2023, 09:06:54 pm
Not when hes in Texas, no.

;D

The bastard.
Quote from: Alan_X on November 20, 2023, 06:57:19 pm
The main lesson from failure is that it's better to do the engineering properly in the first place. Especially when life safety is involved. Starship is intended for manned flight and I fail to see when the "learning from failure" phase flips over into "we have solved all of the issues" phase.


You can only engineer properly for what you know though, the rest you learn from failures. You can try to over engineer, but that only works in trivial cases. Very often you could fool yourself that you know what you're doing using previous experiences, but a new factor could turn out to be critical. I've said it before in this thread - learning from failures from a test-to-fail approach is the fastest way to acquire best-quality knowledge. I've lived in the failure analysis world for about 15 years, still get involved now and then 7 years later, and I don't know of a better way to approach technology development projects in the realm of the unknown. This is a normal process in any technology. Take the semiconductor industry, for example. We are so used to getting a new smart phone, and new laptop a new gadget every so often that we take it for granted that the companies will just develop that for us. But before a product makes it to the market, the company goes through uncharted territories and fail many, many times before a product is ready (sometimes even not quite ready).

This has nothing to do with cutting corners, if that's what you mean, in which case I would agree with you.

When it comes to human life the stakes are much higher, obviously, but the process is the same. Risk has to be reduced to acceptable levels before a human climbs on board Starship. But it will, and probably much faster than NASA would do it. And the acceptable risk is not a quantifiable entity, it stems from the warm gut feeling of politicians and decision makers. For example, if it looks like a human flight might be ready in 5 years, the government may delay it more to avoid a potential embarrassment. But if the Chinese would be ready to do it in 5 years, I'd bet my house that the Starship will carry one in 4-4.5 years. During the Cold War space race a lot of risk was deemed acceptable. People even died, which was attributed to the cause, and the public accepted it. It was even worse on the Soviet side.
I guess when you're testing to fail you have a pretty good idea of where failure might occur. The problem is when you're not testing to fail and it still fails.
I think I heard on the radio that the 'philosophy' is to set a target, and when they feel they have a 50/50 chance of achieving that target, then launch.  They sort of know they won't hit the target, but feel they will figure out faster what needs to be fixed by launching and analysing the results than by modelling it first, and engineering it that way.
My worry would be that if they don't do enough iterations then something that doesn't happen during the 'test' launches then scuppers a real launch, with people on board.
That said the old fashioned method of analysing everything up front and engineering it that way wasn't infalliable.
Found this really interesting.

Also absolutely mind-blowing - if structures like this exist, do they do anything - could they do anything?

https://www.youtube.com/v/-kTe0xRAU1w


Makes sense that. How could we assume the universe is uniform enough to make that assumption?
well, so much for that....

Quote
A private moon mission that blasted into space on Monday appeared to be in jeopardy after suffering a critical loss of propellant and operators said they are considering alternatives for the mission.

After lift-off on Monday, the Peregrine Mission One (PM1)  which carries a piece of technology developed by UK scientists  experienced an anomaly that would have prevented the lander from achieving a stable position pointing towards the sun, according to Astrobotic, the US firm behind the project.

While this was fixed, the company established that it was being caused by a failure in the propulsion system, and further investigation revealed the craft was losing propellant.

Across two separate statements, the company said: We have successfully re-established communications with Peregrine after the known communication blackout. The teams improvised manoeuvre was successful in reorienting Peregrines solar array towards the sun. We are now charging the battery.

The Mission Anomaly Board continues to evaluate the data were receiving and is assessing the status of what we believe to be the root of the anomaly: a failure within the propulsion system.

Unfortunately, it appears the failure within the propulsion system is causing a critical loss of propellant. The team is working to try and stabilise this loss, but given the situation, we have prioritised maximizing the science and data we can capture. We are currently assessing what alternative mission profiles may be feasible at this time.

The lander carrying Nasa scientific equipment initially launched successfully on the Vulcan Centaur rocket from Cape Canaveral.

Full article: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2024/jan/08/nasa-peregrine-1-vulcan-rocket-carrying-nasa-moon-lander-lifts-off-in-florida
That's very regrettable... An artist friend of mine, Ioannis Michaloudis, who is the only person to make aerogel sculptures (worth googling that!), has lost a project of sorts. He participated in the MoonArk project, which was supposed to be a representation of Earth art record on the moon.
