Author Topic: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.  (Read 287683 times)

Offline Elmo!

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3360 on: August 1, 2023, 06:38:57 pm »
Quote from: djahern on August  1, 2023, 06:36:18 pm
Jeez, Ive done some fuck ups at work but nothing that bad. That fella had a really bad day

I once had to make a colleague walk half a mile to another building to fix a wrong command I sent, and I felt proper guilty about that.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3361 on: August 1, 2023, 07:13:29 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on August  1, 2023, 05:49:06 pm
Will be back in October, hopefully...
Honestly, the RAC really are utterly hopeless these days
Offline farawayred

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3362 on: August 1, 2023, 07:31:51 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on August  1, 2023, 05:53:30 pm
You off out to fix it?
Packing my bags... ;D

The spacecraft is programmed to reorient itself every so often using a star tracker. The next time is October 15.
Offline farawayred

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3363 on: August 1, 2023, 07:40:55 pm »
Quote from: djahern on August  1, 2023, 06:36:18 pm
Jeez, Ive done some fuck ups at work but nothing that bad. That fella had a really bad day
Just ask the Lockheed Martin folks in 1998/1999... Lost two spacecraft launched less than a month apart. The Mars Climate Orbiter was given coordinates in miles instead of kilometers upon orbit injection. Oops!... And the Mars Polar Lander had a power-on-reset for every shock event (mostly pyro device being fired). The dumb solution they came up with was to count the number of events prior to landing and ignore the first X (23?) PORs before they give the engines the cut-off commands. What they didn't count on was the rebound of the extended legs... Oops! The spacecraft thought it landed and cut the engines off at 60m height. It landed, alright... just not in one piece. 
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3364 on: August 1, 2023, 09:00:27 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on August  1, 2023, 07:31:51 pm
Packing my bags... ;D

The spacecraft is programmed to reorient itself every so often using a star tracker. The next time is October 15.

:D

So it might fix itself then? Would be a shame to lose it after so many years
Offline farawayred

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3365 on: August 1, 2023, 09:27:37 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on August  1, 2023, 09:00:27 pm
:D

So it might fix itself then? Would be a shame to lose it after so many years
What a mission it has been indeed! There is a good chance to get it back oriented the right way, but who knows if it will work. The power levels are so low that the "1"s in the computer are below the original voltage. Everything the spacecraft does drains power. But there is hope. We'll know in a couple of months.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3366 on: August 1, 2023, 09:32:08 pm »
Imagine being the guy who accidentally "killed" Voyager. He better hope it doesn't come back in a few hundred years as a beautiful bald gal hell bent on blowing the planet up...
Offline farawayred

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3367 on: August 1, 2023, 10:17:06 pm »
It doesn't look that grim, Voyager may be fixed sooner than expected. If it hears the command, that is.
https://www.dw.com/en/nasa-detects-heartbeat-after-losing-contact-with-voyager-2/a-66411648
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3368 on: August 4, 2023, 10:38:42 pm »
They are back in control of Voyager 2 https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-66408851
Offline Red Beret

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3369 on: August 5, 2023, 11:39:05 am »
Phew, thank fuck for that!
Offline Red Beret

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3370 on: August 20, 2023, 12:30:57 pm »
So, Luna-25, the Russian moon lander that's been in development since the 1990s and launched 10 days ago, just crashed into the moon.



Oops.
Offline farawayred

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3371 on: August 20, 2023, 08:06:37 pm »
I may be in the minority, considering the war in Ukraine, but I'm sad to hear that the Russian mission failed. I'd like to see every country with space aspirations try and eventually succeed with lunar landings. This shouldn't be an endeavor monopolized by the US, China, and Russia. Here is more on the mission, if someone is interested.
https://nssdc.gsfc.nasa.gov/nmc/spacecraft/display.action?id=LUNA-25

Perhaps not the right thread for this, but I think the war gives another perspective to the mission. The Russians haven't had any similar attempt in 30 years, that's a generation in time, so there was a lot riding on it just as it was. But opting to launch it during the war was aimed at portraying Russia as that super power who can do many things at once even in difficult times. There must have been extraordinary efforts to make sure that the mission will succeed, otherwise it wouldn't launch. And yet... Heads will roll for sure, but the effect is clear - Russia, which first landed on the moon, is now behind China and potentially India...

Quiz: Speaking about the Russians first landing on the moon, do you know who published the first picture of the lunar surface?  ;D
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3372 on: August 23, 2023, 01:21:25 pm »
India's Chandrayaan-3 attempting a landing at the South Pole right now.

Footage here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FAe7sFGBEI
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3373 on: August 23, 2023, 01:34:25 pm »
India > Russia
Offline farawayred

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3374 on: August 23, 2023, 04:54:13 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on August 23, 2023, 01:34:25 pm
India > Russia
Quote from: farawayred on August 20, 2023, 08:06:37 pm
snip...

Heads will roll for sure, but the effect is clear - Russia, which first landed on the moon, is now behind China and potentially India...

;D
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3375 on: August 23, 2023, 07:53:13 pm »
Chandrayaan-3 landed on the south side of the moon. Most difficult landing ever. Monumental achievement
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3376 on: August 23, 2023, 07:53:37 pm »
Brilliant stuff this.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3377 on: August 23, 2023, 08:50:43 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on August 23, 2023, 01:34:25 pm
India Turd > Russia

Fixed it for you
Offline PaulF

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3378 on: August 24, 2023, 07:52:32 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on August  1, 2023, 09:32:08 pm
Imagine being the guy who accidentally "killed" Voyager. He better hope it doesn't come back in a few hundred years as a beautiful bald gal hell bent on blowing the planet up...
I got that reference Deccer(sp? I think).
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3379 on: August 31, 2023, 05:44:37 pm »
Haven't been able to find this mentioned elsewhere (and apologies if it has). It's only on for a couple more days but there are some great images and it's worth a visit if you're interested.

https://williamsonartgallery.org/portfolio_page/apollo-remastered/
Offline Red Beret

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3380 on: August 31, 2023, 09:14:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on August 24, 2023, 07:52:32 am
I got that reference Deccer(sp? I think).

Dekker I think. His dad was the lunatic who almost wrecked the Enterprise going up against the Doomsday Machine.
Offline Trada

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3381 on: September 24, 2023, 06:18:16 pm »
Just watching live footage of them with the capsule in the lab taking pictures and checking it over before it's opened to see how big the sample is from the asteroid, all wearing hazmat suits.

just reminds me of The Andromeda Strain
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3382 on: September 24, 2023, 06:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Trada on September 24, 2023, 06:18:16 pm
Just watching live footage of them with the capsule in the lab taking pictures and checking it over before it's opened to see how big the sample is all wear hazmat suits.

just reminds me of The Andromeda Strain

Are you waiting for a pigeon to fly into view  ;D
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3383 on: September 25, 2023, 08:48:17 am »
Quote from: Trada on September 24, 2023, 06:18:16 pm
Just watching live footage of them with the capsule in the lab taking pictures and checking it over before it's opened to see how big the sample is from the asteroid, all wearing hazmat suits.

just reminds me of The Andromeda Strain

Bet you a million bucks there is a conspiracy theory about it already
Offline PaulF

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3384 on: October 4, 2023, 11:14:06 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on September 25, 2023, 08:48:17 am
Bet you a million bucks there is a conspiracy theory about it already
Clearly it's not from space. It's not made from cheese.
Offline farawayred

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3385 on: October 7, 2023, 07:07:12 am »
Well, when you gotta go in style, you gotta go in style... It's cheap by NASA standards anyway.
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-67022619
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3386 on: October 7, 2023, 10:32:26 am »
If it's not been linked before I'm sure you nerds will like it : ESASky is an application that allows you to visualise and download public astronomical data.

https://sky.esa.int/esasky/?target=83.8087629%20-5.38700249&hips=2MASS+color+JHK&fov=0.5460536128386082&cooframe=J2000&sci=false&lang=en&jwst_image=webb_orionnebula_shortwave
Offline farawayred

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3387 on: October 14, 2023, 06:06:35 pm »
Psyche launched successfully yesterday after a year delay. Its mission is to explore a metal asteroid.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npIDMxrzm_o
https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/missions/psyche


Offline TepidT2O

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3388 on: November 16, 2023, 07:54:15 pm »
Starship 2 could launch tomorrow.  I reckon to will likely slip to Monday or Tuesday, but its very exciting !
Online filopastry

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3389 on: Today at 01:15:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 16, 2023, 07:54:15 pm
Starship 2 could launch tomorrow.  I reckon to will likely slip to Monday or Tuesday, but its very exciting !

It got further than last time anyway!
