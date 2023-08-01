I may be in the minority, considering the war in Ukraine, but I'm sad to hear that the Russian mission failed. I'd like to see every country with space aspirations try and eventually succeed with lunar landings. This shouldn't be an endeavor monopolized by the US, China, and Russia. Here is more on the mission, if someone is interested.Perhaps not the right thread for this, but I think the war gives another perspective to the mission. The Russians haven't had any similar attempt in 30 years, that's a generation in time, so there was a lot riding on it just as it was. But opting to launch it during the war was aimed at portraying Russia as that super power who can do many things at once even in difficult times. There must have been extraordinary efforts to make sure that the mission will succeed, otherwise it wouldn't launch. And yet... Heads will roll for sure, but the effect is clear - Russia, which first landed on the moon, is now behind China and potentially India...Quiz: Speaking about the Russians first landing on the moon, do you know who published the first picture of the lunar surface?