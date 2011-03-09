I find the criticism odd and bizarrely ill informed. But I suppose those familiar with KAP have more experience of these things?
This is brand new technology that has never been tried before. This was the first test in anger. I think it would have been much more surprising if nothing had gone wrong. Science learns from its mistakes, but it got off the pad and a good way up.
Looks like they lost 5 engines early on, and I wonder if they lost others later on. Might have been a fuel pressure issue with so many engines firing at once?
As always, you experiment, collect data, improve, repeat and improve again.