I dont agree, because this is literally part of the testing ..





And the Falcon 9 is perhaps going to be the most reliable (and reusable) spacecraft ever made



I dunno. I'm no fan of Musk, but I'm inclined to agree with you for the most part. Testing till stuff breaks is kinda Space X's thing.But I also agree with Alan that Musk might have meddled. He's a PR man, and everybody right now either hates him, or is laughing at him - or both. He might have wanted a good news story to distract everybody. As I've said before, Musk tries to promote an image of himself like he's a real-life Tony Stark, designing and building this stuff himself, instead of some rich kid with ADHD. I could well see him leaning on people behind the scenes.Musk wants to tell people he can do the job better than NASA. once the rocket was out on the pad there was no way he was going to do an SLS and delay the launch or roll it back and wait till the problems were fixed. But he can afford to make the mistakes because he doesn't have to justify his budget to Congress. They would have strung NASA up by the bollocks if SLS had suffered a catastrophic launch failure.