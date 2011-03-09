« previous next »
Author Topic: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.  (Read 269457 times)

Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3280 on: April 14, 2023, 06:00:34 pm »
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-65273857

Successful launch of the Juice by the ESA. 8.5 years to reach the Jovian system. Europa looks very interesting.
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3281 on: April 16, 2023, 04:47:40 pm »
What's going on with space x on Monday, are they sending starship in to orbit?
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3282 on: April 16, 2023, 06:22:28 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on April 16, 2023, 04:47:40 pm
What's going on with space x on Monday, are they sending starship in to orbit?

Not to orbit, but an all up proof of concept test. Starship will get to space at orbital velocity, but the trajectory is designed to bring it back down again. Neither it or the booster are intended to survive.
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3283 on: April 16, 2023, 06:26:54 pm »
All up in a puff of smoke with any luck.
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3284 on: April 16, 2023, 07:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 16, 2023, 06:22:28 pm
Not to orbit, but an all up proof of concept test. Starship will get to space at orbital velocity, but the trajectory is designed to bring it back down again. Neither it or the booster are intended to survive.
I think they are doing a dummy landing with the booster at sea..?

This is the most exciting bit of space action since the shuttle first launched.. this is trouser rubbingly exciting.

If scuccesful, I wonder how long until they put it in orbit?
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3285 on: April 16, 2023, 08:54:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 16, 2023, 07:04:58 pm
I think they are doing a dummy landing with the booster at sea..?

This is the most exciting bit of space action since the shuttle first launched.. this is trouser rubbingly exciting.

If successful, I wonder how long until they put it in orbit?

Yeah they are. But according to Scott Manley, they will sink the booster afterwards. There won't be any attempt to recover it.

Artemis 1 was the biggest rocket I've seen launched in my lifetime (I missed the Saturn V back in 1973). It will be intriguing to see Artemis 1 being followed by Starship.
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3286 on: April 16, 2023, 09:00:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 16, 2023, 08:54:54 pm
Yeah they are. But according to Scott Manley, they will sink the booster afterwards. There won't be any attempt to recover it.

Artemis 1 was the biggest rocket I've seen launched in my lifetime (I missed the Saturn V back in 1973). It will be intriguing to see Artemis 1 being followed by Starship.
Seeing the booster land back on the launch pad (in a few months?) will be a sensational moment full on thunderbirds moment ..
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3287 on: April 16, 2023, 10:30:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 16, 2023, 09:00:38 pm
Seeing the booster land back on the launch pad (in a few months?) will be a sensational moment full on thunderbirds moment ..



Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 02:33:30 pm »
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 02:38:05 pm »
Booom. Up in smoke
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3290 on: Today at 02:38:23 pm »
Its out of control  ;D
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3291 on: Today at 02:39:16 pm »
Looks like it blew up. Started rotating instead of flipping, failed to separate. Still, not bad for a first try, considering the booster had never launched before.
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3292 on: Today at 02:39:33 pm »
Oops!

Well, its strong I will give you that, because when that happens in Kerbal Space programme your ship breaks up way more easily!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3293 on: Today at 02:42:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:39:33 pm
Oops!

Well, its strong I will give you that, because when that happens in Kerbal Space programme your ship breaks up way more easily!

Amazing how Americans can try and make a fuck up sound positive.
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3294 on: Today at 02:45:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:39:33 pm
Oops!

Well, its strong I will give you that, because when that happens in Kerbal Space programme your ship breaks up way more easily!

Looks like it was too strong. ;D
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3295 on: Today at 02:46:16 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 02:42:31 pm
Amazing how Americans can try and make a fuck up sound positive.
'Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly' = It went kaboomy
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3296 on: Today at 02:52:35 pm »
'Doesn't seem to be a nominal situation'

'Anything past launching off the frame was icing on the cake'
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3297 on: Today at 03:04:17 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:52:35 pm
'Doesn't seem to be a nominal situation'

'Anything past launching off the frame was icing on the cake'

tbf, if it blew up on the ground, then that's a LOT of work to fix.
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3298 on: Today at 03:06:49 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:52:35 pm
'Doesn't seem to be a nominal situation'

'Anything past launching off the frame was icing on the cake'
I mean, how many starving people (in the US, even) would that fucker feed?
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3299 on: Today at 03:08:45 pm »
He tried forcing them to rush it because the ESA mission was getting too much good press.

Same as he has done with his deadly autopilot.
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3300 on: Today at 03:09:27 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 03:06:49 pm
I mean, how many starving people (in the US, even) would that fucker feed?

That would be relevant if it was a publically funded launch.
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3301 on: Today at 03:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:09:27 pm
That would be relevant if it was a publically funded launch.

It partly is though but I think he was making a joke of the icing on the cake.
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3302 on: Today at 03:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:09:27 pm
That would be relevant if it was a publically funded launch.

I seem to recall vaguely Musk (or someone else) asking the UN how many billions it would cost for them to end world hunger. The UN gave them an estimate of about $8bn I think. Whoever it was quickly lost interest after that.
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3303 on: Today at 03:18:56 pm »
Shouldn't have let Roman Roy take charge of this one.
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3304 on: Today at 03:27:46 pm »
That footage will describe a generation in a documentory by Adam Curtis.
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3305 on: Today at 03:51:26 pm »
I find the criticism odd and bizarrely ill informed. But I suppose those familiar with KAP have more experience of these things?

This is brand new technology that has never been tried before. This was the first test in anger. I think it would have been much more surprising if nothing had gone wrong. Science learns from its mistakes, but it got off the pad and a good way up.

Looks like they lost 5 engines early on, and I wonder if they lost others later on. Might have been a fuel pressure issue with so many engines firing at once?

As always, you experiment, collect data, improve, repeat and improve again.
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3306 on: Today at 03:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:09:27 pm
That would be relevant if it was a publically funded launch.

Pretty sure there's a lot of government grants and tax avoidance (sorry, breaks) involved with Space X and everything else Musk does. Didn't government money even help him invent a tunnel not that long ago?

Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:12:13 pm
I seem to recall vaguely Musk (or someone else) asking the UN how many billions it would cost for them to end world hunger. The UN gave them an estimate of about $8bn I think. Whoever it was quickly lost interest after that.

About 1/6th of Sunaks COVID fraud. Despicable really.


Super Heavy launch was still impressive though, getting that altitude on its first launch. That thing is massive.
Can't stand Musk but love the space stuff. That's Kudos to his engineers not him though, you get the feeling he just piggy backs on others success and skill.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3307 on: Today at 05:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:39:16 pm
Looks like it blew up. Started rotating instead of flipping, failed to separate. Still, not bad for a first try, considering the booster had never launched before.

Sorry but not for me. This is Musk all over - trying to rush things before they're properly tested. We aren't in the 1960s anymore. This thing is meant to be launching large numbers of people into space. Would I trust an Elon Musk rocket with my life? Would I fuck.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3308 on: Today at 06:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 05:15:37 pm
Sorry but not for me. This is Musk all over - trying to rush things before they're properly tested. We aren't in the 1960s anymore. This thing is meant to be launching large numbers of people into space. Would I trust an Elon Musk rocket with my life? Would I fuck.
I dont agree, because this is literally part of the testing ..


And the Falcon 9 is perhaps going to be the most reliable (and reusable) spacecraft ever made
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3309 on: Today at 08:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:12:13 pm
I seem to recall vaguely Musk (or someone else) asking the UN how many billions it would cost for them to end world hunger. The UN gave them an estimate of about $8bn I think. Whoever it was quickly lost interest after that.

Someone's on the crack if they think half the UK's aid budget would solve all of world hunger.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3310 on: Today at 08:51:00 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 08:41:57 pm
Someone's on the crack if they think half the UK's aid budget would solve all of world hunger.

I found an article. It states the issue could be tackled with $6.6bn:

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/11/elon-musk-un-world-hunger-famine/

Quote
Billionaire Elon Musk challenged the United Nations (UN) to show how $6 billion of his fortune could be used to overcome world hunger, prompting the UN's World Food Programme to produce a detailed plan.

Musks challenge was sparked by earlier comments from World Food Programme chief, David Beasley, who told CNN that 2% of Musks wealth could end world hunger.

In a tweet, the worlds richest man suggested he would sell stock in his electric car manufacturing company Tesla and donate the billion-dollar proceeds if the UN could demonstrate exactly how his money would be spent.

Responding to the tweet, Beasley urged billionaires like Musk to step up and support the fight against hunger, giving a breakdown of how $6.6 billion could help avert catastrophe. The UN plan outlines how the money - a small percentage of Musks fortune estimated in the hundreds of billions - could support 42 million people threatened with famine in 43 of the worlds worst-hit countries for a year.

Heres how $6.6 billion could prevent world hunger

The World Food Programme plan would spend $3.5 billion on food and deliver it to those most in need. This includes the cost of shipping, storage and transport by air, road and river, and security escorts to safeguard food distribution in conflict-affected zones. The money could provide one meal per person, per day for a year, keeping tens of millions of people from starvation.

A further $2 billion could fund cash and voucher programmes in places with functioning markets, allowing people to choose the food they eat while supporting local economies.


I don't know whether this would permanently solve the problem or would just be a temporary measure, but in either case, Musk decided to spend $44bn buying Twitter instead. ::)
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3311 on: Today at 08:53:28 pm »
$44b of other peoples money,it amazes me that the worlds 2nd richest man is always going to the M.East with cap in hand.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3312 on: Today at 08:59:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:17:32 pm
I dont agree, because this is literally part of the testing ..


And the Falcon 9 is perhaps going to be the most reliable (and reusable) spacecraft ever made

I dunno. I'm no fan of Musk, but I'm inclined to agree with you for the most part. Testing till stuff breaks is kinda Space X's thing.

But I also agree with Alan that Musk might have meddled. He's a PR man, and everybody right now either hates him, or is laughing at him - or both. He might have wanted a good news story to distract everybody. As I've said before, Musk tries to promote an image of himself like he's a real-life Tony Stark, designing and building this stuff himself, instead of some rich kid with ADHD. I could well see him leaning on people behind the scenes.

Musk wants to tell people he can do the job better than NASA. once the rocket was out on the pad there was no way he was going to do an SLS and delay the launch or roll it back and wait till the problems were fixed. But he can afford to make the mistakes because he doesn't have to justify his budget to Congress. They would have strung NASA up by the bollocks if SLS had suffered a catastrophic launch failure.
