Was watching Scott Manley and he just said that Space Force now has a bigger budget than NASA.



Budget is about $25bn - a less than inflation increase. Not only is it less than what NASA wanted, it's less than what the White House wanted, and apparently less than what the Senate was going to offer, so no idea what's happened there with the spending bill.



Put that into perspective and its much worse. The NASA planetary science budget is a small portion of NASAs, thats what funds the stuff most people know NASA for these days. Human space exploration is just a thought now, bar the Space Station, but thats what eats up most of the budget. And the even thats not enough to fund technology development for long Nat exploration; a lot of programs are frozen. Add the 3 year delay of VERITAS, and the cuts are accounted forAs for the Space Force, a lot of people a joking mostly because of the name, but its a necessary step in the right direction in parallel with how the Air Force was created from the Army.