« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: Space exploration thread  (Read 261704 times)

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,497
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3240 on: November 22, 2022, 08:24:16 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 21, 2022, 10:26:08 am
Artemis 1, close approach to the moon:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvWtNx3VOUA&ab_channel=NASA
That's not coming to tiktok any time soon 😃
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,556
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3241 on: November 24, 2022, 11:40:10 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U30HyUYg5kw&amp;ab_channel=Dr.Becky" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U30HyUYg5kw&amp;ab_channel=Dr.Becky</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,556
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3242 on: December 4, 2022, 10:23:45 am »
Scott Manley talks about Artemis 1 and it's "square" orbit around the moon.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/XFIvKSVRtZ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/XFIvKSVRtZ0</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,556
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3243 on: December 22, 2022, 10:32:59 pm »
Was watching Scott Manley and he just said that Space Force now has a bigger budget than NASA.  ::)

Budget is about $25bn - a less than inflation increase. Not only is it less than what NASA wanted, it's less than what the White House wanted, and apparently less than what the Senate was going to offer, so no idea what's happened there with the spending bill.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,907
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3244 on: December 22, 2022, 10:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December 22, 2022, 10:32:59 pm
Was watching Scott Manley and he just said that Space Force now has a bigger budget than NASA.  ::)

Budget is about $25bn - a less than inflation increase. Not only is it less than what NASA wanted, it's less than what the White House wanted, and apparently less than what the Senate was going to offer, so no idea what's happened there with the spending bill.
Put that into perspective and its much worse. The NASA planetary science budget is a small portion of NASAs, thats what funds the stuff most people know NASA for these days. Human space exploration is just a thought now, bar the Space Station, but thats what eats up most of the budget. And the even thats not enough to fund technology development for long Nat exploration; a lot of programs are frozen. Add the 3 year delay of VERITAS, and the cuts are accounted for

As for the Space Force, a lot of people a joking mostly because of the name, but its a necessary step in the right direction in parallel with how the Air Force was created from the Army.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,523
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3245 on: December 25, 2022, 10:00:49 pm »
1 year since James Webb launched. Only seems to have been up there 2 minutes.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,966
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3246 on: January 8, 2023, 02:40:15 pm »
Starship first orbital flight attempt is possibly the end of February or more likely march

Very exciting
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,357
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3247 on: Yesterday at 12:35:39 pm »
First UK orbital space launch tonight by Virgin Orbit

747 gets up to 35,000 ft then release a rocket containing 9 satellites into earth orbit.

Launch time will be between 9 and 10pm with rocket launch about 1-2 hours after that depending on conditions.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-64190848
Logged

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3248 on: Yesterday at 10:09:04 pm »
https://youtu.be/z0qH8dLrNOc shes up. Skies clear above south Liverpool too. Fingers crossed.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,966
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3249 on: Yesterday at 10:18:20 pm »
Switched it on.


Grant Shapps.

Fuck that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,357
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3250 on: Yesterday at 10:19:04 pm »
Switched off as soon as they had that tory c*nt shapps on.

Lucky hes getting abuse on the youtube stream
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,966
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3251 on: Yesterday at 10:19:59 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:19:04 pm
Switched off as soon as they had that tory c*nt shapps on.

Lucky hes getting abuse on the youtube stream
My work is done ;)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline 50 Pence

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 554
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3252 on: Today at 12:18:53 am »
There's been an anomoly. Looks like it didn't make it orbit sadly
Logged
I wish I'd be a bit more spontaneous. Sometimes I feel like going out, stealing a traffic cone, putting it on my head and saying, "Look at me, I'm a giant witch."

Offline Absinthe

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3253 on: Today at 12:19:04 am »
It's called Virgin Orbit because it doesn't go all the way.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-64215127
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,907
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3254 on: Today at 06:49:15 am »
Quote from: 50 Pence on Today at 12:18:53 am
There's been an anomoly. Looks like it didn't make it orbit sadly
That's really sad to see... I hope for a better luck next time! The UK needs to have that capability.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,966
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3255 on: Today at 06:56:59 am »
That failure probably means they will go bust.

Goodbye to the uk space launch service on day 1!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,357
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3256 on: Today at 08:02:47 am »
Gutted from the science aspect. But in a total 'Thick of it' style, Grant Shapps (and the tory party) can now forever be associated with the greatest failure of UK space travel on day 1.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3257 on: Today at 10:44:00 am »
:lmao
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 