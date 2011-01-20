« previous next »
Space exploration thread

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3160 on: July 11, 2022, 11:19:30 pm
Booster 7 has just blown up.a bit.
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3161 on: July 11, 2022, 11:28:25 pm
It's hard to get your head around but that not stars but galaxies and they said that an image of the night sky the size of a grain of sand held at arms length.

I think there is, also a better high res picture going around

Jonathan Mcdowell
We're looking at  a cluster of galaxies 5 billion light years away, and  images of even more distant galaxies behind it that are distorted and magnified by the gravity of the cluster




Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3162 on: July 12, 2022, 08:49:00 am
I got into "trouble" last night for saying meh! They should have started with something a bit more impressive, I thought that I'd pretty much seen that before in the Hubble deep field shot



Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3163 on: July 12, 2022, 10:35:20 am
Yeah, they all look pretty similar. What is important is what it can tell us. Because we cant see the exciting stuff
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3164 on: July 12, 2022, 10:55:06 am
BBC site explaining that if the sun disappeared, we wouldn't know for 8 minutes. (Ie speed of light).
Just purely in theory, if the sun evaporated instantly, would the gravitational impact hit us instantly too, or would the effect also be subject to speed of light?  My lack of knowledge of these things is in the dangerous category.
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3165 on: July 12, 2022, 10:56:35 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July 12, 2022, 08:49:00 am
I got into "trouble" last night for saying meh! They should have started with something a bit more impressive, I thought that I'd pretty much seen that before in the Hubble deep field shot




I must admit to being underwhelmed. Guess because of the hype. More impressed by a firminho no look goal.
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3166 on: July 12, 2022, 10:58:05 am
Quote from: Trada on July 11, 2022, 11:28:25 pm
It's hard to get your head around but that not stars but galaxies and they said that an image of the night sky the size of a grain of sand held at arms length.

I think there is, also a better high res picture going around

Jonathan Mcdowell
We're looking at  a cluster of galaxies 5 billion light years away, and  images of even more distant galaxies behind it that are distorted and magnified by the gravity of the cluster






One thing I love about that image is that you can clearly see light bending around massive objects in many places as you said.

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3167 on: July 12, 2022, 11:06:32 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July 12, 2022, 08:49:00 am
I got into "trouble" last night for saying meh! They should have started with something a bit more impressive, I thought that I'd pretty much seen that before in the Hubble deep field shot



I was reading the hubble picture is what it can see from the sky the size of a tennis ball held at arms length and took 10 days to take the Webb one is and area of the sky the size of a grain of sand held at arms length and only took 1cday to take.

More pictures are released later.
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3168 on: July 12, 2022, 11:18:36 am
Quote from: Trada on July 12, 2022, 11:06:32 am
More pictures are released later.

Yeah it's really important etc but just feel NASA could have started with a huge bang, get Jo Public well on board and pushed ahead, I watched it last night, Vice President and President blabbing on for 5 mins then a picture I'd pretty much seen before, then it ended. Hopefully loads more in the additional pictures :)
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3169 on: July 12, 2022, 11:24:26 am
All that hype for nothing.
I was expecting a detailed aerial shot of the Klingon home world.
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3170 on: July 12, 2022, 11:31:29 am
Quote from: Zlen on July 12, 2022, 11:24:26 am
All that hype for nothing.
I was expecting a detailed aerial shot of the Klingon home world.

Only that? I was expecting Google Street View levels
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3171 on: July 12, 2022, 02:39:37 pm
Sky news saying the new pictures should be released within the next hour.
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3172 on: July 12, 2022, 02:52:59 pm
They are building up the pictures saying they are things they never thought they would ever see.

Pictures released in 38 minutes.
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3173 on: July 12, 2022, 04:09:15 pm
Quote from: Trada on July 12, 2022, 02:52:59 pm
They are building up the pictures saying they are things they never thought they would ever see.

Pictures released in 38 minutes.
Gove on his homeworld?
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3174 on: July 12, 2022, 04:23:20 pm
Best thing so far for me has been the water vapour graph
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3175 on: July 12, 2022, 05:40:24 pm
The gravitational lensing of some of these galaxies in the first image is something pretty impressive to see.  Looks like the film slipped.

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3176 on: July 12, 2022, 05:45:06 pm
NASA TV Coverage of the James Webb Space Telescope's First Images - live when posting:
https://www.nasa.gov/content/first-images-from-the-james-webb-space-telescope
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3177 on: July 13, 2022, 12:19:34 am
I always enjoy watching her videos

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/uZeEhUCAeac" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/uZeEhUCAeac</a>
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3178 on: July 13, 2022, 08:01:55 am
https://web.wwtassets.org/specials/2022/jwst-release/#

Really puts the images into perspective.
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3179 on: July 13, 2022, 10:06:06 am
NGC 3324, the Carina nebula. Hubble and JWST comparison, Hubble first:





In the Webb image you can resolve individual stellar nurseries.
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3180 on: July 13, 2022, 11:41:46 am
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3181 on: July 14, 2022, 09:40:11 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on July 13, 2022, 10:06:06 am
NGC 3324, the Carina nebula. Hubble and JWST comparison, Hubble first:





In the Webb image you can resolve individual stellar nurseries.
Webb just sees a pen to man United.
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3182 on: August 5, 2022, 05:31:22 pm
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3183 on: August 6, 2022, 12:06:47 am
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3184 on: August 19, 2022, 09:41:33 am
SLS Artemis 1 is due for launch on August 29th, although there's a seven day launch window.

I feel this should have more coverage? It's the first scratch built NASA vehicle since the space shuttle, and the first super heavy since the Saturn V. I know launches are considered routine these days, but I'd think that would warrant more attention.

I hope it goes well. Anything other than a successful launch could prove disastrous for NASA.
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3185 on: August 19, 2022, 09:58:29 am
Quote from: Red Berry on August 19, 2022, 09:41:33 am
SLS Artemis 1 is due for launch on August 29th, although there's a seven day launch window.

I feel this should have more coverage? It's the first scratch built NASA vehicle since the space shuttle, and the first super heavy since the Saturn V. I know launches are considered routine these days, but I'd think that would warrant more attention.

I hope it goes well. Anything other than a successful launch could prove disastrous for NASA.

I was reading about that the other day

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-62563720

Artemis: Nasa readies giant Moon rocket for maiden flight

The American space agency Nasa has rolled out its giant new Moon rocket to prepare it for a maiden flight.

Known as the Space Launch System (SLS), the vehicle was moved to Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of the expected lift-off on 29 August.

The debut outing is a test with no crew aboard, but future missions will send astronauts back to the lunar surface for the first time in over 50 years.

The near 100m-tall (328ft) SLS rode an immense tractor to the pad.

It started moving from its assembly building at Kennedy just before 22:00 on Tuesday, local time, and had completed the 6.7km (4.2 miles) journey by just after sunrise on Wednesday morning.

This is a key moment for Nasa, which will celebrate in December the half-century anniversary of Apollo 17, the very last human landing on the Moon.

The agency has vowed to return with its new Artemis programme, using technology that befits the modern era (Artemis was Greek god Apollo's twin sister and goddess of the Moon).

Nasa sees a return to the Moon as a way to prepare to go to Mars with astronauts sometime in the 2030s or soon after.

The SLS will have 15% more thrust off the pad than Apollo's Saturn V rockets. This extra power, combined with further enhancements, will allow the vehicle to not only send astronauts far beyond Earth but, additionally, so much equipment and cargo that those crews could stay away for extended periods.



The crew capsule, also, is a step up in capability. Called Orion, it is much more spacious, being a metre wider, at 5m (16.5ft), than the historic command modules of the 1960s and 70s.

"To all of us that gaze up at the Moon, dreaming of the day humankind returns to the lunar surface - folks, we're here! We are going back. And that journey, our journey, begins with Artemis 1," said Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson.

"The first crewed launch, Artemis 2, is two years from now in 2024. We're hoping that the first landing, Artemis 3, will be in 2025," he told BBC News.

Nasa has promised that this third mission will witness the first woman to put her boots down on the Moon's surface.



Once the SLS arrives at its launch pad, engineers will have just over a week and a half to get the vehicle ready for flight.

Three possible launch opportunities exist at the end of the month, starting with Monday 29 August.

If technical issues or inclement weather prevent the rocket from getting off Earth on this date, a further attempt can be made on Friday 2 September, and, failing that, on Monday 5 September.

The scope of the mission is to send Orion looping around the back of the Moon before bringing it home for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off California.

A major objective of the test fight is to check the heatshield on the capsule can survive the heat of re-entry into Earth's atmosphere.

A key partner on the upcoming mission is Europe.

It is providing the propulsion module that sits on the back of Orion, pushing it through space.

"More than 10 countries in Europe have been working on this European Space Agency (Esa) contribution. It's a hugely important moment for us," explained Siân Cleaver from aerospace manufacturer Airbus.

"The European Service Module is not just a payload, it's not just a piece of equipment - it's a really critical element because Orion can't get to the Moon without us."

Europe hopes its contribution to this and future SLS/Orion missions will eventually see a European national get to be part of a lunar surface crew at some point.

For now, it will have to cheer on the British animated character Shaun the Sheep. A puppet used in the stop-motion TV films has been placed in the Orion capsule, complete with an Esa badge and Union flag on its overalls.

While Nasa is developing the SLS, the American rocket entrepreneur Elon Musk is preparing an even larger vehicle at his R&D facility in Texas.

He calls his giant rocket the Starship, and it will play a role in future Artemis missions by linking up with Orion to get astronauts down to the surface of the Moon.

Like SLS, Starship has yet to have a maiden flight. Unlike SLS, Starship has been designed to be totally reusable and ought therefore to be considerably cheaper to operate.

A recent assessment from the Office of Inspector General, which audits Nasa programmes, found that the first four SLS missions would each cost more than $4bn to execute - a sum of money that was described as "unsustainable".

The agency said changes made to the way it contracts industry would bring down future production costs significantly.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-54156798

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3186 on: August 19, 2022, 10:20:13 am
Hiw have they done t so much money to rehash 1970s technology? Incredible in many ways
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3187 on: Today at 06:32:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 19, 2022, 10:20:13 am
Hiw have they done t so much money to rehash 1970s technology? Incredible in many ways

Just saw video on bbc about this and thought the same thing

It is literally Apollo
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3188 on: Today at 07:38:01 pm
Still, the JWST is losing some very interesting questions.

There might be large galaxy clusters formed only 180m years after the Big Bangwhich doesnt really fit with the theory.

Great uncertainty with the data as yet though
