Indeed. I was 11 years old when Hubble launched. Tonight, an old 40+ fart, I explained to my 11 year old daugher why she should be excited for James Webb launch tomorrow and keep her fingers crossed.



I don't know if I'm as excited as you are, mate, but maybe I'm missing something in the big picture. Hubble offered a quantum leap in astronomy by eliminating the atmospheric influence. James Webb will have far better capabilities, of course, but it's not such a gigantic step forward. Hubble also is a modular frame, on which many instruments have been upgraded over time. (Fun fact, I work with the guy who came up with the solution for the WFPC-II contamination problem, he's now 82.) That was made possible with the shuttle missions because Hubble was in low Earth orbit (LEO). James Webb is going to the second Lagrangian point (L2). One can't go there to repair it or to change instruments. Maybe with future advanced robotics... And thinking back about how Goddard operates, how much mission experience they have, how much delays and extra money have been spent (from $600m to nearly $10b!), I just hope that the telescope has a few successful years. I'm not overly confident though...Fingers crossed!