Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Flagpole Corner
Technology and Science
Topic:
Space exploration thread
Topic: Space exploration thread (Read 221720 times)
farawayred
Re: Space exploration thread
Today
at 04:30:32 am »
In other news, the Mars Sample Return mission has started! The first sample has been collected! Actually, the first sample collected a few days ago wasn't held in the tube, but we're learning...
Mars sample.jpeg
(115.11 kB, 2121x1594 - viewed 6 times.)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Flagpole Corner
Technology and Science
Space exploration thread
