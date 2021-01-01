« previous next »
Space exploration thread

Re: Space exploration thread
Today at 04:30:32 am
In other news, the Mars Sample Return mission has started! The first sample has been collected! Actually, the first sample collected a few days ago wasn't held in the tube, but we're learning...
