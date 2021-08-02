« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Down

Author Topic: Space exploration thread  (Read 217726 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,461
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3040 on: August 2, 2021, 03:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on August  2, 2021, 02:25:25 pm
B4 has come along at incredible pace, apparently being transported today
I doubt it

Apparently they are months away from FAA approval
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,461
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3041 on: August 2, 2021, 04:08:53 pm »

Look at all those bloody raptors!!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,060
  • JFT96
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3042 on: August 2, 2021, 04:14:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August  2, 2021, 03:47:02 pm
I doubt it

Apparently they are months away from FAA approval

There's a road closure in place for it today apparently :D
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,060
  • JFT96
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3043 on: August 2, 2021, 04:51:44 pm »
Elon's just tweeted this





My word!
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,370
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3044 on: August 2, 2021, 05:02:12 pm »
Cable management is a bit crap
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,215
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3045 on: August 2, 2021, 05:26:19 pm »
That's just humongous... Unbelievable!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,461
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3046 on: August 2, 2021, 09:45:02 pm »
So they need to get the environmental survey complete. Then theres a month for the public to comment, before any other requirements for environmental mitigation

And thats before they do literally anything else.

This wont fly for months.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,461
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3047 on: Yesterday at 10:50:44 am »
Wow wow wow
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,060
  • JFT96
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3048 on: Yesterday at 10:51:52 am »
It's going to be incredible watching this launch with a Starship on top of it
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,060
  • JFT96
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3049 on: Yesterday at 05:07:47 pm »
She's rolling out of the high bay now
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,060
  • JFT96
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3050 on: Yesterday at 06:07:33 pm »
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1422603106035118085?s=20

Bit of info from Elon here on how Super Heavy will be 'caught' on descent in reply to someone who posted a video
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,060
  • JFT96
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3051 on: Yesterday at 06:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:07:47 pm
She's rolling out of the high bay now

Heading to the orbital launch mount now
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,060
  • JFT96
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3052 on: Today at 08:57:29 am »
A Starship with Raptor Vacuum Engines installed!


Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,461
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 09:54:11 am »
Mother of fucking god.

This is going to be gigantic when its all stacked.

Gigantic!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,370
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 11:32:52 am »
Is this the one going to the Moon? anyone going to be on it? The rate China are going you'd think the Americans would want someone back there as fast as possible, especially with all the minerals up there
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,461
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 12:38:48 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:32:52 am
Is this the one going to the Moon? anyone going to be on it? The rate China are going you'd think the Americans would want someone back there as fast as possible, especially with all the minerals up there
Test launch that will land somewhere in the pacific I think
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,060
  • JFT96
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 10:10:08 pm »
This thing is insane!!





Being put on the orbital launch pad now
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,461
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 10:46:30 pm »
This is incredible.  Just incredible.  The size of it
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,060
  • JFT96
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3058 on: Today at 11:21:46 pm »
Elon's posted a tweet directly below the booster looking up at all the Raptors. It's incredible, and we'll see a Starship on top of it soon!
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,215
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3059 on: Today at 11:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:10:08 pm
This thing is insane!!





Being put on the orbital launch pad now
This thing so fucking massive! Launched from Texas will activate the San Andreas fault... ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Up
« previous next »
 