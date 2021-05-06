<a href="https://youtube.com/v/7IDMM63InLY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/7IDMM63InLY</a>

Scott Manley delves into SN15, and who here doesn't enjoy a nice bit of Scott Manley?As a sidebar, whilst the protests against Space X winning the lunar contract is expected, I still find it distasteful. The other consortiums are complaining they weren't offered the chance to negotiate and reduce their price. Well, duh. How do you reduce costs without cutting corners? And if you can, then why were the costs so high in the first place? Did their bids offer various iterations of their designs for a range of cost projections? It would seem not.Space X is out there, doing the work, and you can visibly see the technology coming together. That's partly why Musk does it this way. They don't have to resort to guesswork when it comes to costing, not at this stage at least.Does starship fly with a mass simulator or are they still just concentrating on teaching it to fly?