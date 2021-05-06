« previous next »
Author Topic: Space exploration thread  (Read 210028 times)

Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2960 on: May 6, 2021, 07:49:17 pm »
As far as I know SpaceX are the only ones who can land them, but they also happen to be pretty good at launching them too!

I'm sure as things go forward they'll get better at landing with no fires.
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2961 on: May 6, 2021, 07:52:47 pm »
I wonder what they have planned for SN15? 

Recycle the bits? Museum piece?

Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2962 on: May 6, 2021, 07:55:23 pm »
They landed with two engines so maybe another launch and an attempt at landing with one?


Either that or Musk will blow it up just because he can ;D
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2963 on: May 7, 2021, 08:22:32 am »
Scott Manley delves into SN15, and who here doesn't enjoy a nice bit of Scott Manley? :D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/7IDMM63InLY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/7IDMM63InLY</a>

As a sidebar, whilst the protests against Space X winning the lunar contract is expected, I still find it distasteful. The other consortiums are complaining they weren't offered the chance to negotiate and reduce their price. Well, duh. How do you reduce costs without cutting corners? And if you can, then why were the costs so high in the first place? Did their bids offer various iterations of their designs for a range of cost projections? It would seem not.

Space X is out there, doing the work, and you can visibly see the technology coming together. That's partly why Musk does it this way. They don't have to resort to guesswork when it comes to costing, not at this stage at least.

Does starship fly with a mass simulator or are they still just concentrating on teaching it to fly?
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2964 on: May 7, 2021, 01:43:17 pm »
Musk has said this

Quote
Might try to refly SN15 soon

How exciting!!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2965 on: May 7, 2021, 01:56:11 pm »
Oh that is exciting! Wonder if they'll change anything like the height the fly to?
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2966 on: May 7, 2021, 02:00:11 pm »
They like to test the hardware till it breaks. It's a good way to measure the endurance and turnaround time of the technology. Plus, it'll be a few weeks yet till SN16 is ready to go, so it will give the enthusiasts something to chew on in the meantime.  :)
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2967 on: May 7, 2021, 05:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on May  7, 2021, 02:00:11 pm
They like to test the hardware till it breaks. It's a good way to measure the endurance and turnaround time of the technology. Plus, it'll be a few weeks yet till SN16 is ready to go, so it will give the enthusiasts something to chew on in the meantime.  :)
SN16 looks nearly done to me.  If they leave it, it might just fall over.  Why take the chance?
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2968 on: May 7, 2021, 06:48:25 pm »
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2969 on: May 7, 2021, 09:26:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  7, 2021, 05:05:05 pm
SN16 looks nearly done to me.  If they leave it, it might just fall over.  Why take the chance?

Well according to Scott Manley, SN16 is still a couple of weeks away.  I'm presuming he's basing on what Space X have said.  And if there's talk of reflying SN15 then I imagine they'll do it pretty soon.  They've sent the crawler out to collect it, haven't they?
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2970 on: May 14, 2021, 10:55:14 am »
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/13/spacex-first-orbital-starship-rocket-flight-plan-revealed.html

This is exciting!

Also don't know when SN15 is due to fly next but I know the landing legs were pretty much destroyed from seeing pictures. Anyone have any news?
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2971 on: May 14, 2021, 01:23:15 pm »
Starship will deorbit over the pacific just in case it breaks up on rentry!

What fun
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2972 on: May 14, 2021, 05:27:53 pm »
SN15 is on the launch pad ;D
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2973 on: May 15, 2021, 05:19:56 am »
The Chinese rover Zhurong successfully landed on Mars:
https://www.dw.com/en/chinas-zhurong-mars-rover-lands-successfully/a-57538426

As much as I hate the Chinese political policies and influences in the world, I must admit that this is a great achievement for them. Yet, it's somehow difficult to enjoy their success, much like the the Abu Dhabi FC winning the PL... I belong to the generation that celebrated as kids the USSR's Venus missions success when others were failing, and I get to understand more about that now in my 50s, but success is a success. There are still a lot of data that only the Russians have... I'm conflicted...
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2974 on: Yesterday at 09:50:44 pm »
Engines are being removed from SN15 at the moment. Imagine they'll put new ones in for flight number 2?
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2975 on: Today at 03:15:46 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:50:44 pm
Engines are being removed from SN15 at the moment. Imagine they'll put new ones in for flight number 2?
What prompted that, do you know? Seems unusual. Though there was a leak somewhere after landing, maybe that was the cause?
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2976 on: Today at 07:27:17 am »
I'm guessing for a closer inspection and to test 3 new raptor engines?
