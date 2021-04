I read something which said they only had once chance to dock with the command module after leaving the moon and that was one of the most dangerous parts as if they didn't dock there was no chance of it happening again. I think Collins was to return home regardless of whether they made it back or not.





SN15 looks like it will launch tomorrow. Temp flight restrictions in the area for today were cancelled and new ones have been put up for tomorrow. They don't usually fly on weekends which makes tomorrow more likely if they're going to fly this week.