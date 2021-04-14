Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Topic:
Space exploration thread
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Space exploration thread
farawayred
Believer
Posts: 20,660
Re: Space exploration thread
«
Reply #2840 on:
Yesterday
at 06:21:38 am
The Mars helicopter won't fly before next week, I think.
Welshred
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 30,932
Re: Space exploration thread
«
Reply #2841 on:
Yesterday
at 07:14:31 pm
Musk saying they're aiming to launch SN15 next week
rob1966
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 24,486
Re: Space exploration thread
«
Reply #2842 on:
Yesterday
at 07:30:42 pm
Quote from: Welshred on April 14, 2021, 05:39:18 pm
Don't know what you mean mate
Blue tickler?
TepidT2O
Lead Matchday Commentator
Believer
Posts: 74,478
Re: Space exploration thread
«
Reply #2843 on:
Today
at 06:34:48 pm
Sounds like starship is going to be NASAs lunar lander
W
Welshred
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 30,932
Re: Space exploration thread
«
Reply #2844 on:
Today
at 10:52:32 pm
That's a big vote of confidence in the Starship programme!
