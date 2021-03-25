« Reply #2805 on: March 27, 2021, 10:57:11 am »
They were preparing the transporter for the super heavy yesterday, so it cant be far from rolling out..
And as big as they both look, one on top of the other is just going it be something else...
« Last Edit: March 27, 2021, 11:07:50 am by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W