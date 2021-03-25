« previous next »
Space exploration thread

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2800 on: March 25, 2021, 10:17:37 pm
Well hold your horses.....

They are going to try for a static fire early tomorrow and then a launch the same day.!



W

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2801 on: March 26, 2021, 06:59:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 25, 2021, 10:17:37 pm
Well hold your horses.....

They are going to try for a static fire early tomorrow and then a launch the same day.!





Any news?
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2802 on: March 26, 2021, 07:46:59 pm
Quote from: Welshred on March 26, 2021, 06:59:56 pm
Any news?
Theyve done the static fire. Going for launch late on
W

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2803 on: March 26, 2021, 07:55:09 pm
Flight now cancelled I think...

Visibility is terrible and its windy high up.  Which might explain it

The are looking at Monday
Last Edit: March 26, 2021, 08:30:52 pm by TepidT2O
W

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2804 on: March 27, 2021, 10:54:46 am
Saw this on Instagram and thought it was worth sharing.  I knew they were big, but never really got to grips with the scale until recently.
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2805 on: March 27, 2021, 10:57:11 am
They were preparing the transporter for the super heavy yesterday, so it cant be far from rolling out..

And as big as they both look, one on top of the other is just going it be something else...
Last Edit: March 27, 2021, 11:07:50 am by TepidT2O
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2806 on: March 27, 2021, 11:05:38 am
A size comparison to put things into greater context.
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2807 on: March 29, 2021, 05:53:57 pm
No SN11 flight today because the FAA inspector couldnt make it in time......
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2808 on: March 29, 2021, 06:03:34 pm
Bet Elon is thrilled about that...
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2809 on: Yesterday at 01:24:49 pm
NASA Spaceflight have a live stream up, Musk saying possible 8am launch which is in about 35 minutes here!!
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2810 on: Yesterday at 01:25:39 pm
Weather isn't looking great right now...
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2811 on: Yesterday at 01:31:36 pm
43k watching fog ;D
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2812 on: Yesterday at 01:50:18 pm
About 10 mins away, not that we can see anything, 65k watching fog now ;D
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2813 on: Yesterday at 01:55:23 pm
SpaceX stream is about to start, launch very soon!
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2814 on: Yesterday at 01:56:56 pm
Just over 3 minutes to launch!!
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2815 on: Yesterday at 01:59:25 pm
T-1 minute

Can't see a thing ;D
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2816 on: Yesterday at 02:02:36 pm
They've launched, first raptor about to be shut down
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2817 on: Yesterday at 02:05:10 pm
Video connection down, all engines have been shut down, currently belly flopping back down
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2818 on: Yesterday at 02:06:52 pm
Landing went boom :(


RIP SN11
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2819 on: Yesterday at 02:31:51 pm
That went very very wrong
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2820 on: Yesterday at 02:33:33 pm
"At least the crater is in the right place"

Musk on Twitter ;D
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2821 on: Yesterday at 02:40:51 pm
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1376891464333017090?s=20

More from Musk

Next launch will be either SN15 or Super Heavy BN1
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2822 on: Yesterday at 09:12:51 pm
So BN1 won't be the next launch, it'll be SN15. Musk saying BN1 was just being built to learn the manufacturing process. BN2 may fly at the end of April
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2823 on: Today at 10:23:08 am »



;D
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2824 on: Today at 01:55:57 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:12:51 pm
So BN1 won't be the next launch, it'll be SN15. Musk saying BN1 was just being built to learn the manufacturing process. BN2 may fly at the end of April

Where are SN12, 13 and 14?

They seem to be having some trouble nailing down the problems with getting SN down safely. I'm assuming they'll launch BN1 on its own, rather than with an SN attached? Just pop a nosecone on it?
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2825 on: Today at 02:04:55 pm
SN12, 13 and 14 have been scrapped due to the major upgrades SN15 has so they're jumping straight to that. BN1 isn't being launched.
Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #2826 on: Today at 05:09:28 pm
Yeah BN1 is just a proof of concept
