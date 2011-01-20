If nothing else it's REALLY important to figure out how this is happening, as either by life or another process it could prove critical in shaping the parameters of what to actually look for.



This whole exercise was part of a testbed for searching for life signatures on Exoplanets hundreds of lightyears away, where deducing life sources will be much more difficult. So whether it is actually life or some sort of exotic process we're not currently aware of, are equally useful.



But of course, even if it turns out that it IS life, how it came to be there would remain an open question. The surface is sterile; I think nobody will argue that. But who knows if what we're detecting isn't some form of cross contamination from the earlier phase of space exploration?



Probes have been sent to Venus since the 60s, and it's quite possible that clean room technology was not as stringent as it is today. Given Venus' thick atmosphere, probes could spend literally hours slowly descending through the clouds on parachutes; it's feasible that microbes potentially survived the initial fiery descent and detached from a probe in the upper atmosphere, gradually pollinating it. Plus, balloons have also been set adrift in the Venusian atmosphere.