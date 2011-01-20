« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: Space exploration thread  (Read 185892 times)

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,548
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2480 on: September 15, 2020, 01:29:56 AM »
Fascinating insight Farawayred. I think this is going to redirect a lot of research, if only to prove some unknown processes that could be used in a wider context. Exciting times to be involved in astrobiology though.

Cupid's Arrow, great name for a mission too.
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,014
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2481 on: September 15, 2020, 11:48:25 AM »
@farawayred.

Exotic catalysis where Im at too. Its a more likely explanation than life (soz all!)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,832
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2482 on: September 15, 2020, 05:12:52 PM »
You just had to spoil the party, Tepid.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,180
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2483 on: September 15, 2020, 05:12:55 PM »
If nothing else it's REALLY important to figure out how this is happening, as either by life or another process it could prove critical in shaping the parameters of what to actually look for.

This whole exercise was part of a testbed for searching for life signatures on Exoplanets hundreds of lightyears away, where deducing life sources will be much more difficult. So whether it is actually life or some sort of exotic process we're not currently aware of, are equally useful.

But of course, even if it turns out that it IS life, how it came to be there would remain an open question.  The surface is sterile; I think nobody will argue that.  But who knows if what we're detecting isn't some form of cross contamination from the earlier phase of space exploration?

Probes have been sent to Venus since the 60s, and it's quite possible that clean room technology was not as stringent as it is today.  Given Venus' thick atmosphere, probes could spend literally hours slowly descending through the clouds on parachutes; it's feasible that microbes potentially survived the initial fiery descent and detached from a probe in the upper atmosphere, gradually pollinating it. Plus, balloons have also been set adrift in the Venusian atmosphere.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2484 on: September 21, 2020, 04:42:31 PM »
This is a good evening read,I say evening because you end up going down the google rabbit hole & hours pass.


The weird space that lies outside our Solar System/link takes you to the Beeb.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,582
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2485 on: September 21, 2020, 08:58:53 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 21, 2020, 04:42:31 PM
This is a good evening read,I say evening because you end up going down the google rabbit hole & hours pass.


The weird space that lies outside our Solar System/link takes you to the Beeb.
Great read, thanks for posting!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,143
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2486 on: September 22, 2020, 03:01:51 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 21, 2020, 04:42:31 PM
This is a good evening read,I say evening because you end up going down the google rabbit hole & hours pass.


The weird space that lies outside our Solar System/link takes you to the Beeb.

Cheers for that - great that  :wave

I remember someone on telly discussing space and said something like (paraphrasing obviously) all subatomic particles are intrinsically linked and need to know what their neighbouring particle is doing as to react to that action so this would mean that EVERYTHING has an effect on EVERYTHING else because each particle would have to be 'aware' of its neighbour all the time

So it's a bit like the butterfly effect

If anyone on here can enlighten me more then feel free to post  :wave

Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,582
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2487 on: September 22, 2020, 06:20:23 PM »
Gravitational waves detected in May (by both LIGO and Virgo) attributed to the coalescence of the biggest two black holes detected to-date.
https://www.caltech.edu/about/news/a-bang-in-ligovirgo-detectors-signals-most-massive-gravitational-wave-source-yet
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,948
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2488 on: October 3, 2020, 11:11:21 AM »
Not sure if this has been posted, but this is really good

https://futurism.com/the-byte/hubble-star-explode-supernova

« Last Edit: October 3, 2020, 12:55:16 PM by Andy ⁎ Allerton »
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,701
  • Truthiness
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2489 on: October 6, 2020, 11:12:24 AM »
Roger Penrose has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity. He shares it with Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez who win the other half for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy.

About bloody time. Penrose is one of the greatest minds of the post-war scientific world.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2490 on: October 13, 2020, 05:17:33 AM »
This is something else, Curiosity landing on Mars, the landing footage has been cleaned up it is available here in 4k... just amazing to see a filmed landing on Mars. Yes, I have seen this before but not at this picture quality or aligned with the team's reaction at Houston.

https://youtu.be/sHJ6CSb8grw

« Last Edit: October 13, 2020, 05:24:43 AM by kopite321 »
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,582
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2491 on: October 13, 2020, 05:51:34 PM »
^^^ It's always fun to watch Adam pacing around... :)

Now, imagine the same type of landing on the snowy/icy surface of Europa, where the temperature is -160C. The Sky Crane will have 10m ropes instead of 7m as on Curiosity, but I don't think that this is the type of landing we want. See how much dist the Sky Crane blew off the surface, so much so that it bared the sharp underlying rocks that started damaging the wheels. A lot of dust was on top of the rover as well. The analog approach to Europa will result in blowing snow/ice, evaporating it into space at high rate and making a fresh crater where we land. The difference in spacecraft and surrounding temperature will continue the evaporation process for a very long time (even -100C surface touching the ice is way too hot for Europa!) I fear that we will be probing the environment we just made upon landing... It's a difficult fight to have...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2492 on: October 14, 2020, 07:50:33 AM »
Quote from: farawayred on October 13, 2020, 05:51:34 PM
^^^ It's always fun to watch Adam pacing around... :)

Now, imagine the same type of landing on the snowy/icy surface of Europa, where the temperature is -160C. The Sky Crane will have 10m ropes instead of 7m as on Curiosity, but I don't think that this is the type of landing we want. See how much dist the Sky Crane blew off the surface, so much so that it bared the sharp underlying rocks that started damaging the wheels. A lot of dust was on top of the rover as well. The analog approach to Europa will result in blowing snow/ice, evaporating it into space at high rate and making a fresh crater where we land. The difference in spacecraft and surrounding temperature will continue the evaporation process for a very long time (even -100C surface touching the ice is way too hot for Europa!) I fear that we will be probing the environment we just made upon landing... It's a difficult fight to have...

Wow.. what a fantastic post and update on the potential of a landing on Europa, really appreciated the time and effort you put in to that.. Cheers.

ALL THESE WORLDS ARE YOURSEXCEPT EUROPA
ATTEMPT NO LANDING THERE.


Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2493 on: October 18, 2020, 07:09:33 AM »
Jupiter "flyover"

This video uses images from NASAs Juno mission to recreate what it might have looked like to ride along with the Juno spacecraft as it performed its 27th close flyby of Jupiter on June 2, 2020.


 https://youtu.be/xh3EKDghbuU
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,582
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2494 on: October 20, 2020, 10:55:35 PM »
OSIRIS-REx sample acquisition is happening now... Not quite what the team expected, I hear, but I don't know much more.

Don't know if this is the right link to post, but give it a try:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6K2dqCoin8&feature=emb_logo
« Last Edit: October 20, 2020, 11:07:12 PM by farawayred »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,582
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2495 on: October 22, 2020, 12:08:10 AM »
Update on TAG with Goddard videos from this page:

https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/13744

That's really cool. Tomorrow the team will be taking images, but probably little can be seen through the filter. The amount of collected material will be measured on Saturday (inertial measurement) and the data will be available on Monday. They are hoping for 80g of material. Amazing, imagine having 80g of pristine material that was created at the birth of the solar system...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,588
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2496 on: October 22, 2020, 05:58:10 PM »
So have they found water on the moon or what?
Logged

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,948
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2497 on: October 22, 2020, 10:43:55 PM »
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,588
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2498 on: October 23, 2020, 09:34:51 AM »
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,180
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2499 on: October 24, 2020, 09:54:52 AM »
Quote from: farawayred on October 20, 2020, 10:55:35 PM
OSIRIS-REx sample acquisition is happening now... Not quite what the team expected, I hear, but I don't know much more.

Don't know if this is the right link to post, but give it a try:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6K2dqCoin8&feature=emb_logo

Scott Manley summarises for the layman :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cmQfWuFbLNg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cmQfWuFbLNg</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,582
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2500 on: October 24, 2020, 07:29:07 PM »
OSIRIS-REx: So much for measuring the collected material - they've got too much, enough to jam a door flap... If they can store the container now (there is a bit of uncertainty now), they will have a lot more than the 80g they were hoping for (60g minimum requirement + 20g margin). This thing has taken over half a kilo of regolith in ground tests. :)

https://www.dw.com/en/nasa-probe-leaks-asteroid-samples-into-space/a-55381682

Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,701
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2501 on: October 27, 2020, 11:14:03 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on October 22, 2020, 05:58:10 PM
So have they found water on the moon or what?
So if there is water on the moon, is there life on the moon!?
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,582
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2502 on: October 27, 2020, 11:15:59 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on October 27, 2020, 11:14:03 PM
So if there is water on the moon, is there life on the moon!?
In four years there may be. Temporarily.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2503 on: October 27, 2020, 11:40:14 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on October 27, 2020, 11:15:59 PM
In four years there may be. Temporarily.

What steps need to be done to get someone there again? What are they planning to do once they get there?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,701
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2504 on: October 27, 2020, 11:48:45 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on October 27, 2020, 11:40:14 PM
What steps need to be done to get someone there again? What are they planning to do once they get there?
there can only be one thing they intend to do now, investigate the water situation. But it seems a bit strange that they've only just discovered this now. Hard to believe almost.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,582
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2505 on: October 27, 2020, 11:56:42 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on October 27, 2020, 11:48:45 PM
there can only be one thing they intend to do now, investigate the water situation. But it seems a bit strange that they've only just discovered this now. Hard to believe almost.
Not quite. The presence of water has been known for a while, they just didn't expect that it was that prevalent. It's one thing to go to the little pockets on the dark side, quite another to be able to select a site to explore where other resources are abundant. This discovery opened up the playing field.
Quote from: Sangria on October 27, 2020, 11:40:14 PM
What steps need to be done to get someone there again? What are they planning to do once they get there?
Resource utilization is the big drive. It will start small with producing water, oxygen, fuel, using 3D-printing techniques to create structures, etc. 

Those would be the main goals and, of course, the first woman on the moon.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2506 on: October 28, 2020, 12:46:33 AM »
Quote from: farawayred on October 27, 2020, 11:56:42 PM
Not quite. The presence of water has been known for a while, they just didn't expect that it was that prevalent. It's one thing to go to the little pockets on the dark side, quite another to be able to select a site to explore where other resources are abundant. This discovery opened up the playing field.Resource utilization is the big drive. It will start small with producing water, oxygen, fuel, using 3D-printing techniques to create structures, etc. 

Those would be the main goals and, of course, the first woman on the moon.

How far are we towards a space elevator? I can't see any other economical way of getting resources in any significant quantity outside orbit. Is there any way of harvesting the space junk for use as well?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,582
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2507 on: October 28, 2020, 01:35:58 AM »
Quote from: Sangria on October 28, 2020, 12:46:33 AM
How far are we towards a space elevator? I can't see any other economical way of getting resources in any significant quantity outside orbit. Is there any way of harvesting the space junk for use as well?
The space elevator was always taken on the light side, but it got NASA funding under a very adventurous program which looks for "crazy" ideas as seeds for technology development. High-risk high-reward kind of program. It doesn't have to be a space elevator, but perhaps the carbon nanotube properties can be utilized in a way that wasn't imagined before.

As for the space junk, I can only offer my opinion - it's definitely worth harvesting to clear danger for satellites, but it's not worth harvesting for reuse. Staying in low earth orbit costs fuel and the debris (even though there are close to a million of them) are very far apart. So you'd have course correction costs, orbit-booster costs and normal drag cost in terms of fuel. On top of that you'd have collected a couple of kilos maybe, and you can't really plan on what materials you are going to encounter (can't plan reuse). Collecting debris is a mission in its own right, the Japanese had planned one but I don't know the status (KITE was the prototype experiment that failed in orbit and I don't know what followed).
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,582
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2508 on: Yesterday at 09:49:44 PM »
Do you remember the big announcement on finding phosphine in the Venus atmosphere?
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on September 14, 2020, 08:48:32 PM
...snip
Edit: link to the paper for the masochists among us > https://www.nature.com/articles/s41550-020-1174-4

Well, no, they didn't...
https://arxiv.org/abs/2010.14305?fbclid=IwAR1pZSwBnkXLzkA56Gx1vI2NEzYtnO0gYhedu6ewXocuo1lwQK2tvog3Ias

Turns out that result stemmed from heavy data manipulation, including noise subtraction with the wrong polynomial order. I guess a 13th order polynomial would have worked just fine. :D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,433
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2509 on: Yesterday at 10:05:49 PM »
Are they going to do the exact trip as the apollo mission. For the moon landing mission
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2510 on: Today at 04:45:18 AM »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:49:44 PM
Do you remember the big announcement on finding phosphine in the Venus atmosphere?
Well, no, they didn't...
https://arxiv.org/abs/2010.14305?fbclid=IwAR1pZSwBnkXLzkA56Gx1vI2NEzYtnO0gYhedu6ewXocuo1lwQK2tvog3Ias

Turns out that result stemmed from heavy data manipulation, including noise subtraction with the wrong polynomial order. I guess a 13th order polynomial would have worked just fine. :D
It always seemed like a massively optimistic finding.  I'm half-pleased it wasn't found in the end, I feel like it would have been a waste of resources if missions were targeted to Venus for that reason.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 PM
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,582
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2511 on: Today at 05:27:56 AM »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 04:45:18 AM
It always seemed like a massively optimistic finding.  I'm half-pleased it wasn't found in the end, I feel like it would have been a waste of resources if missions were targeted to Venus for that reason.
I'm generally disappointed that so-called scientists make such an unsubstantiated claim... It had happened in the past, but this is disgraceful to science; how would people believe such findings?!

But a Venus mission may be happening sooner or later... I was a part of the SAGE mission proposal that didn't get selected, VOX that didn't get selected, but hopefully Cupid's Arrow has a different fate... :)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 