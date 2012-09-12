« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.  (Read 51575 times)

Offline dalarr

  • hästarr. Call me sensitive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,199
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #560 on: June 8, 2019, 02:27:40 pm »
Im way too sensitive for this. The National Anthem, White Christmas and USS Callister were stuck in my head for days. I know thats the point  of the series, but its not for me. I want to add that The Entire History of You raises some interesting questions.
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,847
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #561 on: June 8, 2019, 11:10:10 pm »
I thought Striking Vipers was really good. The other 2 are forgettable.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #562 on: June 11, 2019, 03:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on June  8, 2019, 11:10:10 pm
I thought Striking Vipers was really good. The other 2 are forgettable.

Same here, striking Vipers one of the best of the whole series while the other two were well below par.
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #563 on: June 12, 2019, 12:09:02 pm »

Watched the Miley Cyrus episode last night .

Fuck me , that was absolutely fuckin woeful .Could have been an episode of Hannah Montana it was that shite .

Amazed Charlie Brooker put his name to it. Always feared what would happen to the series when Netflix and the American influence took over , and there's your answer .
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,593
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #564 on: June 13, 2019, 07:36:51 am »
I thought  all three where good watchable entertainment...it is a modern day Twilight Zone.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,315
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #565 on: June 13, 2019, 08:07:59 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on June 13, 2019, 07:36:51 am
I thought  all three where good watchable entertainment...it is a modern day Twilight Zone.

Yeah agree. The way you read the reviews on here, you'd think it was a new version of Crossroads with Benny, Miss Diane and wobbly sets :D
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,789
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #566 on: June 13, 2019, 08:53:45 am »
I think the 'Bandersnatch' episode really threw the production of this series out. From what I've read Bandersnatch turned into something much bigger than they ever wanted it to be. Striking Vipers was filmed and finished before Bandersnatch even started filming.

Still really enjoyed the 3 episodes put out. You can tell the money went mostly on the cast which is no bad thing.

I think this is technically the last series Netflix had with Brooker so it'll be interesting to see if there is the motivation to do more
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #567 on: June 13, 2019, 02:02:12 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on June 13, 2019, 07:36:51 am
...it is a modern day Twilight Zone.

I'd agree . The first few series were a whole lot darker , but since the move to Netflix the series has taken on more of a twighlight zone feel .

The series was always a bit hit and miss for me , but seems like it's lost its original edge .
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,396
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #568 on: July 12, 2019, 12:12:51 pm »
I'm just got around to watching the last season. Oh my days it was shit. What has happened to this show?

The last episode in particular. Absolute garbage.
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,929
  • Indefatigability
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #569 on: July 15, 2019, 09:46:34 pm »
I love Black Mirror because its extremely original and can leave you with a sucker punch. Can be spectacular.

But this recent series didnt quite land with me. Each episode had their moments but they lacked a certain something. Must be tough to write, in truth.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,789
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #570 on: April 26, 2023, 05:46:24 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/k7uFcpF0pXk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/k7uFcpF0pXk</a>
Logged

Offline 24/007

  • RIP Dan Kay, you wonderful wordsmith. YNWA.
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,268
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #571 on: April 26, 2023, 06:21:59 pm »
Excellent. Hope it's better than S5 was ;)  Really want to get back to the real darkness - eppies like Hated In The Nation or White Christmas please!
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #572 on: April 27, 2023, 03:59:56 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 26, 2023, 05:46:24 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/k7uFcpF0pXk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/k7uFcpF0pXk</a>

did anyone spot the smiley? I didn't but saw the comments on youtube



I stopped watching a while back (S2 i think) but I look forward to this star-studded season. It was a bit too jarring for me - I suppose that's the point. I'd much rather watch gentler shows about murders in Morecambe and Shetland  ;D
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,622
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #573 on: April 30, 2023, 07:56:12 am »
Hooray!!!!
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,365
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #574 on: May 1, 2023, 03:25:20 pm »
Looking forward to it. Is it still Charlies Brooker writing the stories for these?
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,409
    • @hartejack
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #575 on: May 2, 2023, 11:43:19 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May  1, 2023, 03:25:20 pm
Looking forward to it. Is it still Charlies Brooker writing the stories for these?

Yep! https://www.netflix.com/tudum/articles/black-mirror-season-6-release-date

Quote
Black Mirror Season 6 Is Coming and Its Reinventing Itself
Youve been warned.

Its back. Black Mirror Season 6 is returning this June and it will be the most unpredictable season yet. Theres always been an element of the unexpected baked into the dark, satirical anthology, but with Season 6, creator Charlie Brooker tells Tudum that he even surprised himself.

Ive always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people  and myself  or else whats the point? It should be a series that cant be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself, the writer, creator and executive producer said.

So thats exactly what he did. Not every episode of the new season will be exactly what youre expecting  but thats the whole point.

Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect, he says. Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes weve also got a few new elements, including some Ive previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what a Black Mirror episode even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through  but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.

That variety applies to both the episodes subject matter and to the long, long list of stars joining for Season 6. Bringing it all to life weve got an incredible roster of disgustingly skillful, smart directors working with a cast of actors so talented they frankly have no right to exist, Brooker says.

Among those too-talented stars: Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, David Shields, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myhala Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz.

No big deal.

The series, which is written and created by Charlie Brooker, counts Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, Annabel Jones and Bisha K. Ali among its executive producers and comes from Brooker and Jones production company Broke & Bones.

Season 6 of Black Mirror premieres in June. Says Brooker, I cant wait for people to binge their way through it all and hope they enjoy it  especially the bits they shouldnt.
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,663
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #576 on: May 31, 2023, 10:14:57 pm »
Full trailer, includes titles and the release date. Looks great!

https://youtu.be/5jY1ecibLYo
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,409
    • @hartejack
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #577 on: May 31, 2023, 10:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on May 31, 2023, 10:14:57 pm
Full trailer, includes titles and the release date. Looks great!

https://youtu.be/5jY1ecibLYo

Cheers

June 15th

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5jY1ecibLYo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5jY1ecibLYo</a>
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,663
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #578 on: May 31, 2023, 11:05:49 pm »
Thanks for the embed Jack!
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,065
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #579 on: May 31, 2023, 11:23:44 pm »
Excellent. Can't wait. Best way to spend my last week of paternity leave.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #580 on: June 1, 2023, 07:26:26 am »
The last season of black mirror was pretty bad imo hopefully this is a return to form
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,297
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #581 on: June 1, 2023, 08:23:42 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on June  1, 2023, 07:26:26 am
The last season of black mirror was pretty bad imo hopefully this is a return to form

It was definitely the weakest and think it was only 3 episodes?

Looking forward to this!
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,663
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #582 on: June 15, 2023, 04:22:56 pm »
Happy Black Mirror day!

I really enjoyed the first episode, so off to a good start.
Logged

Offline 24/007

  • RIP Dan Kay, you wonderful wordsmith. YNWA.
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,268
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #583 on: June 15, 2023, 04:24:14 pm »
Remember - no spoilers!!!

Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,297
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #584 on: June 15, 2023, 09:03:38 pm »
Seen the first 3.

Spoiler


Episode 1 (Joan is Awful) terrible IMO. Acting was dreadful, story was drivel and just didn't gel with it at all.

Episode 2 - (Loch) not bad. Wasn't very Black Mirror as such but a decent enough Episode. Nothing groundbreaking.

Episode 3 - (Aaron Paul one) the best of the 3 for me. Some great acting but the ending was flat. Not enough explanation as to why there's only one replica, why didn't the replica go to space and the human just stay on earth. Why did Aaron Paul trust the other guy at the end when he was clearly deranged.

Underwhelmed so far but hoping 4 and 5 are better.
[close]
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,842
  • @tharris113
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #585 on: June 15, 2023, 09:05:20 pm »
I hated the first episode. This show was way, way better when it was on C4 in my opinion
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,663
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #586 on: June 16, 2023, 01:20:06 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on June 15, 2023, 09:03:38 pm
Seen the first 3.

Spoiler


Episode 1 (Joan is Awful) terrible IMO. Acting was dreadful, story was drivel and just didn't gel with it at all.

Episode 2 - (Loch) not bad. Wasn't very Black Mirror as such but a decent enough Episode. Nothing groundbreaking.

Episode 3 - (Aaron Paul one) the best of the 3 for me. Some great acting but the ending was flat. Not enough explanation as to why there's only one replica, why didn't the replica go to space and the human just stay on earth. Why did Aaron Paul trust the other guy at the end when he was clearly deranged.

Underwhelmed so far but hoping 4 and 5 are better.
[close]
spoilers for all five episodes.

Spoiler
I loved four out of the five. Episode four being the one I didnt care for.

Episode one, as a commentary on how we are all listened  to, chatGTP, and resurrecting dead actors was brilliant. I took the bad acting, notably from Hayek, as being a purposeful choice, as its AI calculating how to act, with the human element assumed, not actually there. Although its not obvious until the final reveal.

Episode two, the tech aspect was VHS tapes. It was salacious and quite poignant.

Episode three was also great. I was also wondering why there were not more replicas and why they didnt go into space. Im assuming they are hugely expensive and cant survive space travel. I can square that away. As for why he was calm at the end? I have no idea. He was calm throughout, and his logic told him he needs the other one to survive? Id have shoved him out an airlock, but thats me. My one lingering question; when he got smacked by the hammer and woke up on the station, why go immediately back in rather than call Mission Control to get the police over there?

The fourth episode didnt really work for me, I suppose Im not a horror fan.

The fifth, was not really Black Mirror, I suppose why it was Red Mirror. I absolutely loved it, though, from the commentary on Britain at that time for Asians and women, and the bedroom scene and kitchen fight being so cringe and hilarious.

Over all, very happy with the series :)
[close]
« Last Edit: June 16, 2023, 01:27:59 am by Brian Blessed »
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #587 on: June 16, 2023, 07:28:09 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on June 16, 2023, 01:20:06 am
spoilers for all five episodes.

Spoiler
I loved four out of the five. Episode four being the one I didnt care for.

Episode one, as a commentary on how we are all listened  to, chatGTP, and resurrecting dead actors was brilliant. I took the bad acting, notably from Hayek, as being a purposeful choice, as its AI calculating how to act, with the human element assumed, not actually there. Although its not obvious until the final reveal.

Episode two, the tech aspect was VHS tapes. It was salacious and quite poignant.

Episode three was also great. I was also wondering why there were not more replicas and why they didnt go into space. Im assuming they are hugely expensive and cant survive space travel. I can square that away. As for why he was calm at the end? I have no idea. He was calm throughout, and his logic told him he needs the other one to survive? Id have shoved him out an airlock, but thats me. My one lingering question; when he got smacked by the hammer and woke up on the station, why go immediately back in rather than call Mission Control to get the police over there?

The fourth episode didnt really work for me, I suppose Im not a horror fan.

The fifth, was not really Black Mirror, I suppose why it was Red Mirror. I absolutely loved it, though, from the commentary on Britain at that time for Asians and women, and the bedroom scene and kitchen fight being so cringe and hilarious.

Over all, very happy with the series :)
[close]

Absolutely spot on regarding episode 1. Anyone that doesn't get why the acting seems off has missed the whole premise. I genuinely thought it was one of the best Black Mirror episodes.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #588 on: June 16, 2023, 11:49:08 am »
Only watched the first three episodes so far

Spoiler

Overall, it feels like a return to form, after the last two series and Bandersnatch didn't do much for me, with rare exceptions.

I really enjoyed the first episode, both in terms of theme and execution. The wooden, stilted acting is absolutely deliberate and it makes the twist work even better.

The second is not very Black Mirror-y, but very well made. As a big horror fan, I really enjoyed it.

The third is the arguably the best episode since the switch to Netflix. Quintessential Black Mirror in terms of themes of identity and technology. Paul and Mara especially were excellent. It's a bit too on the nose and easy to anticipate to be at the very top of the ranking of Black Mirror episodes (the likes of Entire History of You, Be Right Back or White Christmas), but it's top class.

Really looking forward to watching the last two episodes tonight.

[close]
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #589 on: June 17, 2023, 09:31:55 am »
First episode - I enjoyed it a lot actually even if it was a little predictable.
Spoiler
I know it was kinda the point of the episode, but personally I could have done without the whole AI "layer" thing and it just all be about privacy and using AI to generate content. Thats an important and horrible enough concept without having to be clever and bury it in Matrix-style AI layers.
[close]
Logged

Offline 24/007

  • RIP Dan Kay, you wonderful wordsmith. YNWA.
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,268
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #590 on: June 17, 2023, 11:50:42 am »
Ep1 - 10 mins in and.........
Spoiler
.........there's that song again!  ;D
[close]

*edit*
Brilliant. Not quite as dark ("black") as I'd like........very interesting allegories weaved within. As usual, with BM eppies, very thought-provoking. What is real?

What does the episode actually mean? Well, what does *anything* mean.

Ah - there's the darnkess!!! Hello, my old friend.

(see? no other spoilers - the rest is up to you.....)
« Last Edit: June 17, 2023, 12:37:28 pm by 24/007 »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,297
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #591 on: June 17, 2023, 04:30:56 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on June 15, 2023, 09:03:38 pm
Seen the first 3.

Spoiler


Episode 1 (Joan is Awful) terrible IMO. Acting was dreadful, story was drivel and just didn't gel with it at all.

Episode 2 - (Loch) not bad. Wasn't very Black Mirror as such but a decent enough Episode. Nothing groundbreaking.

Episode 3 - (Aaron Paul one) the best of the 3 for me. Some great acting but the ending was flat. Not enough explanation as to why there's only one replica, why didn't the replica go to space and the human just stay on earth. Why did Aaron Paul trust the other guy at the end when he was clearly deranged.

Underwhelmed so far but hoping 4 and 5 are better.
[close]

Seen episode 4 and 5 now.

Spoiler


Mazey Day - quite enjoyed it up to the reveal. Became a bit silly after that. Felt like it was making a good statement about hounding celebrities etc and suicide and then took an unusual direction.

Demon 79 - a slog to get through. Did not enjoy this at all.

Overall not a great season IMO. The only one I'd probably re-watch is Beyond the Sea.

It's definitely gone downhill after season 3 (which had outstanding episodes in Shut up and Dance and San Junipero)

Season 4 had a couple that were quite good but overall average.

5 was abysmal.

It's still watchable but the writing has changed and the direction of the show feels more for shock effect rather than good statements and interesting dystopian ideas.

[close]
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #592 on: June 17, 2023, 04:36:29 pm »
So is it still worth watching or have they ruined it?

I saw the trailer and my first thought was... they've ruined it and what made it great
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,297
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #593 on: June 17, 2023, 04:47:22 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on June 17, 2023, 04:36:29 pm
So is it still worth watching or have they ruined it?

I saw the trailer and my first thought was... they've ruined it and what made it great

It's worth watching but if you're expecting the standards of season 1-4 you'll be disappointed.

Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Bcnsean

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 67
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #594 on: June 17, 2023, 07:19:54 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on June 17, 2023, 04:36:29 pm
So is it still worth watching or have they ruined it?

I saw the trailer and my first thought was... they've ruined it and what made it great

The last season was very poor as well.

Spoiler
I thought the first episode of this new one was absolute dog shit. I get that it's supposed to be satirical but everything about it was woeful

Second is great though.
[close]
« Last Edit: June 17, 2023, 09:53:37 pm by Bcnsean »
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,650
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #595 on: June 17, 2023, 10:10:07 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on June 17, 2023, 04:47:22 pm
It's worth watching but if you're expecting the standards of season 1-4 you'll be disappointed.



I'm not sure "standards" is quite the right word. It just feels like a slightly different show.

Still well worth watching.
Logged

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,678
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #596 on: Yesterday at 06:41:25 am »
Some of the episodes almost felt like a crossover with Inside Number 9. They were far more supernatural than "tech".

I remember reading an interview with him, around the early episodes, and talking about how the show was all about the slow creeping of tech into our lives. The shows title refers to tech, your phone screen, your black TV on the wall, your monitor screen... That is the black mirror. So it feels a little off with the supernatural ones, with no to very little tech.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #597 on: Yesterday at 02:52:51 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on June 17, 2023, 04:47:22 pm
It's worth watching but if you're expecting the standards of season 1-4 you'll be disappointed.



Watched the first ep of the new season, great concept but delivered so poorly IMO. Will give the rest a try but think I might be done with it, just doesnt feel gritty at all anymore

Spoiler
Watched the second and I genuinely think the essence of what made Black Mirror great is almost completely gone. I love a good thriller, probably my favourite genre but the twist was ridiculously predictable, first time in a long time i've been able to say what coming in something like this way before its revealed.

It always feels like part of what makes these kinds of shows pure is what comes with less star studded episodes and the larger budget/more polished looks.

This feels a little like if Banksy were to come out, show his face and reveal who he is and start doing live shows of his artwork where you can watch him paint, what makes it great would be gone and interest wavers
[close]
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:51:46 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,663
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Black Mirror Now on Netflix. Use spoiler tags.
« Reply #598 on: Today at 01:52:18 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 06:41:25 am
Some of the episodes almost felt like a crossover with Inside Number 9. They were far more supernatural than "tech".

I remember reading an interview with him, around the early episodes, and talking about how the show was all about the slow creeping of tech into our lives. The shows title refers to tech, your phone screen, your black TV on the wall, your monitor screen... That is the black mirror. So it feels a little off with the supernatural ones, with no to very little tech.
a couple were supernatural,  and I can forgive that with the red mirror episode, I cant with the other, simply because I didnt care for it.


As for tech, yeah its an over arching theme, but dont forget two of the best episodes are National Anthem and Shit up and Dance, which are set today. Generally when tech comes into play its imagined future tech thats the downfall.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:02:27 am by Brian Blessed »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 