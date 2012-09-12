Spoiler

I loved four out of the five. Episode four being the one I didnt care for.Episode one, as a commentary on how we are all listened to, chatGTP, and resurrecting dead actors was brilliant. I took the bad acting, notably from Hayek, as being a purposeful choice, as its AI calculating how to act, with the human element assumed, not actually there. Although its not obvious until the final reveal.Episode two, the tech aspect was VHS tapes. It was salacious and quite poignant.Episode three was also great. I was also wondering why there were not more replicas and why they didnt go into space. Im assuming they are hugely expensive and cant survive space travel. I can square that away. As for why he was calm at the end? I have no idea. He was calm throughout, and his logic told him he needs the other one to survive? Id have shoved him out an airlock, but thats me. My one lingering question; when he got smacked by the hammer and woke up on the station, why go immediately back in rather than call Mission Control to get the police over there?The fourth episode didnt really work for me, I suppose Im not a horror fan.The fifth, was not really Black Mirror, I suppose why it was Red Mirror. I absolutely loved it, though, from the commentary on Britain at that time for Asians and women, and the bedroom scene and kitchen fight being so cringe and hilarious.Over all, very happy with the series