Is expensive paint worth it?



Farrow & Ball and the likes, twice the cost of the regular stuff. We want to redo the living room, which currently has Graham and Brown paint over plaster that the previous owners did. I don't think it's any older than 3 or 4 years and there are flaking bits and imperfections are really clear.



We want a nice neutral eggshell to reflect some light from the relatively small windows.