It says that we´ve already filled in other docks, but how many have been filled in since 2004? I can´t think of any.



Either way if the choice is between UNESCO and developing the city (I mean really how many people are going to visit the docks without development anyway?) then the choice has to be the latter. And I say this as someone who loves history and the history of this city.



Obviously, like a great many others, I have found some of the choice of developents in this city questionnable. And perhaps if we could go back in time, we might have developed differently. Less identikit tall shiny things, and some more thoughtful and unique developments that would have kept more in tune with the surroundings including the docklands



It can´t all be blamed on Chippy Tits as some of these develpments predate that, but clearly his time in office has been disasterous in that respect. Still can´t believe some of the shite that has gone up (and some of the things that have been pulled down to make way....)



But we are where we are. If due to all the shite that has gone up, it means building anything else along the docklands leads losing UNESCO, then it is clear that we are going to have to lose UNESCO as the docks are still largely a wasteland (however historically important) which no ones visits and could be beneficial to the city if they were redeveloped (especially the poorer Northern half)



Personally I think Everton could have done a worse job designing the new stadium, although I also think they could have done a much much better job (Presumably it is down to expenses - but a modern red brick stadium would have been both unique and more fitting to the surroundings). But it sounds to me like it still would have led to losing UNESCO status due to the dock being filled in. And really who visits Bramley-Moore Dock? It stinks of shite and is a wide open wasteland.



