There are a lot of ex Liverpool players who now make a living by being pundits and commentating on our games. Not just our games but others too probably. I don't know for sure because I only watch matches involving Liverpool. I have to assume that they are impartial because they are supposed to be when covering matches, yes? I've been noticing lately that a lot of them criticize Liverpool fiercely whenever we play. I get that criticism is part of analysing or commenting on football matches but there's quite a few of them that come across as if they don't like Liverpool anymore. Maybe I'm blowing it out of proportion but I find it disrespectful for ex players to not support our team and club when they don't play anymore.



Am I wrong to think that some of them do have an agenda against Liverpool FC? Ronnie Whelan on RTE comes across as always moaning about Liverpool. I know sometimes I have a moan while watching on tv a missed chance or goal conceded but to do it consistently while commentating on a match is a bit much. Maybe he's just a moany old git (I've been called that on a few occasions myself) but he never seems to have a good word about them.



Carragher and McManaman seem to diss our team a lot when we play. Maybe not all of the time but enough for me to notice. Owen isn't too bad and Souness, McAteer and Houghton are pretty fair. I've never really listened to Nicol so I don't know what he's like. Beglin is okay if a bit boring. I'm not sure what to make of Hamann. I was disappointed when Carragher didn't call out the vile chants that have been heard in Anfield especially in the last few seasons. None of them seemed to be too bothered about Paris while it was happening. When those Man Utd fans cried about their owners causing one of our matches to be called off Carragher didn't say a peep. He let Neville spout his BS justifying it.



There's been times lately that if one of them is commentating on a match and they annoy me so much I have to mute them. I don't want to have to mute matches because I want to be able to hear the crowd. This isn't about me disrespecting ex players, I have respect for every player to wear the red jersey. It saddens me to hear anyone bitching about our great club and team. I couldn't give a shite what opposition fans think of us but I do give a shite about former Reds complaining, criticizing, not being impartial and basically being negative towards Liverpool FC.



I've just realised how many former players are pundits/commentators. Am I wrong to suspect some of them have an agenda against Liverpool? Am I being too critical of them myself? I'm not here to badmouth them, I just want to hear some of them rejoice in our club while they watch us play. It's bad enough hearing our own supporters bitch about the team, owners and staff, I can mute them. But I do want to hear commentators talk about the good things about Liverpool FC.