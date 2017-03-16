Im pretty sure they use a computer system to determine if its a clash these days.



There is indeed a computer system.A kit clash happened in the women's league the other week. 30 minute delay to kick off so Arsenal could run off to the Chelsea shop and buy blue socks to wear in place of the clashing white ones brought with them.It was never explained exactly how the clash came about. But in among it all was an explanation of how both teams had entered their kit choices into an online portal. It has to be done x amount of days before the match. I don't know if these choices are computer verified or human verified. But either way, Arsenal put white socks on the bus and couldn't wear them at the other end. Either the computer shit the bed, or the person whose job it was to check for clashes did so at 4:59pm on a Friday, or someone's kit man entered the wrong info.