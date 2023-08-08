« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 211 212 213 214 215 [216]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kits Thread  (Read 997183 times)

Offline TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,400
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8600 on: August 8, 2023, 12:18:40 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August  8, 2023, 09:43:40 am
Nice this. It'll go well with all the bootcut around Deansgate



I feel dirty as its a really good kit

The Roy Keane advert for it is class too

Shaking his head at prawn sandwiches at the end 🤣
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Offline Learpholl

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,466
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8601 on: August 8, 2023, 01:38:13 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August  8, 2023, 09:43:40 am
Nice this. It'll go well with all the bootcut around Deansgate



United usually get their white kits right to be fair. I really like that one.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,299
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8602 on: August 10, 2023, 04:46:18 pm »
This is annoyingly brilliant. If you're ever going to use gold the time to do it is when you've just won the treble

Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,580
  • Truthiness
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8603 on: December 5, 2023, 04:50:02 pm »
Dear Santa, I've been a good boy, please give me this Colombia kit for Christmas



Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,225
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8604 on: December 5, 2023, 08:18:46 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on August 10, 2023, 04:46:18 pm
This is annoyingly brilliant. If you're ever going to use gold the time to do it is when you've just won the treble



Well, they haven't actually won anything ...
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,106
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8605 on: December 6, 2023, 02:26:30 pm »
Paramount sponsor Inter and are doing a special promotion kit with an Autobot insignia.

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 425
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8606 on: December 6, 2023, 02:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on December  5, 2023, 04:50:02 pm
Dear Santa, I've been a good boy, please give me this Colombia kit for Christmas





That's gorgeous. Ah, the old Adidas trefoil. I really miss that. I know it still crops up from time to time but I never understood why they ditched it for the hideous looking triangular thing they've had since the 90s
Logged

Offline King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,600
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8607 on: December 6, 2023, 06:08:33 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December  6, 2023, 02:26:30 pm
Paramount sponsor Inter and are doing a special promotion kit with an Autobot insignia.



Inter Kits without the Pirelli logo are just wrong.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,191
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8608 on: December 6, 2023, 06:14:45 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on August 10, 2023, 04:46:18 pm
This is annoyingly brilliant. If you're ever going to use gold the time to do it is when you've just won the treble



First time I've seen this, thought it was an Arsenal shirt.

Not seen one of them being worn by ours, still mostly Utd and some Liverpool shirts
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,424
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8609 on: December 21, 2023, 11:20:50 pm »


Love this ;D Want to know how I can get one into my life without spending £85 for the privilege.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,113
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8610 on: December 22, 2023, 01:57:36 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on December 21, 2023, 11:20:50 pm


Love this ;D Want to know how I can get one into my life without spending £85 for the privilege.

Get signed by Lyon.
Logged

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,725
  • id rather be fishing
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8611 on: December 22, 2023, 03:53:08 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on December 21, 2023, 11:20:50 pm


Love this ;D Want to know how I can get one into my life without spending £85 for the privilege.
[/quote
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on December 21, 2023, 11:20:50 pm


Love this ;D Want to know how I can get one into my life without spending £85 for the privilege.
https://www.dhgate.com/product/2023-2024-maillot-de-foot-soccer-jerseys/913280732.html?d1_page_num=1&dspm=pcen.sp.list.8.XQeD486LAdK39dZrl2TX&resource_id=913280732&scm_id=search.LIST..@.keywordSearchFlow|v2|402_6|4103d4c0903f4aae82e93db7fbbf2c00|bestmatch.newC.#s1-4-1;searl|0006570157:5
Logged
JFT 96

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,424
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8612 on: December 22, 2023, 08:25:13 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on December 22, 2023, 01:57:36 am
Get signed by Lyon.

Feels like a lot of effort. Id have to learn French and buy a beret.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,424
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8613 on: December 22, 2023, 08:26:10 am »
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,771
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8614 on: December 23, 2023, 12:09:34 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on December 22, 2023, 08:25:13 am
Feels like a lot of effort. Id have to learn French and buy a beret.

Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,590
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8615 on: March 14, 2024, 10:31:09 am »




Horrible. Is the home kit showing some sort of shipping flag message or something?
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8616 on: March 14, 2024, 01:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on March 14, 2024, 10:31:09 am
Horrible. Is the home kit showing some sort of shipping flag message or something?
They're clearly delighted to be wearing it...
Logged

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,766
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8617 on: March 14, 2024, 03:12:40 pm »
Ugh dreadful - Scotland usually have decent tops, especially the recent anniversary one.
Logged
JFT97

Offline Dalglish to Rush

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8618 on: March 14, 2024, 04:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on March 14, 2024, 10:31:09 am



Horrible. Is the home kit showing some sort of shipping flag message or something?

Wow, mannequins have come a long way, this one almost looks life like!






 ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,902
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8619 on: March 14, 2024, 07:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on March 14, 2024, 10:31:09 am




Horrible. Is the home kit showing some sort of shipping flag message or something?
Yes. In nautical flag language it says "England are Shite".
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,590
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8620 on: March 15, 2024, 01:13:15 pm »
Belgium away



Logged

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,992
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8621 on: March 16, 2024, 09:28:31 pm »
It is based on tin tin to be fair
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,343
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8622 on: March 16, 2024, 10:36:20 pm »
What the heck is up with weirdo away-kit colours this year? Germans have a pink-purple one. https://www.dfb-fanshop.de/de/germany-national-team-football-kits-away/t-36725089+d-2338217293+z-98-3156164558?cs=14
Don't even hate the colour combination, but it's just not a German kit. Having said that, hate their new home kit as well.
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8623 on: March 17, 2024, 12:52:28 pm »
Think the Adidas Euro kits that have been recently released are all pretty boring to be honest. Germany away is the closest to what you might call "interesting," but it's still not something I'd consider buying. That '06 World Cup template was a bit hit-and-miss anyway so suprised to see it being described as "iconic" in write-ups. Our 06-08 home shirt using that template was lovely but otherwise it's not something I'd have been clamouring for.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,642
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8624 on: March 17, 2024, 01:53:50 pm »
Okay so I don't come to this thread often...

I actually like the Arsenal Away that everyone hated. Also like the Scotland home. The patterning gives it a tartan weave feel.
On the subject of buying shirts, I haven't bought one for years. I think my last one may have been the black and silver Adidas away kit.
I've always bought more aways than homes, as at the end of the day, the home kit is usually just a mixup of things I've seen before and always red, so is less interesting to me.

I always regret not getting the 05 home. Loved that kit.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,343
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8625 on: March 17, 2024, 09:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on March 17, 2024, 01:53:50 pm
Okay so I don't come to this thread often...

I actually like the Arsenal Away that everyone hated. Also like the Scotland home. The patterning gives it a tartan weave feel.
On the subject of buying shirts, I haven't bought one for years. I think my last one may have been the black and silver Adidas away kit.
I've always bought more aways than homes, as at the end of the day, the home kit is usually just a mixup of things I've seen before and always red, so is less interesting to me.

I always regret not getting the 05 home. Loved that kit.

This one? https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-retro-05-06-home-shirt
Be happy that you didn't get it, because it was atrocious in terms of quality. All the stuff on it was just plastic stickers (even the badge) that came off over time. What makes it even worse is the fact that it was a great shirt.
Logged

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8626 on: March 17, 2024, 10:22:29 pm »
Quote from: stoa on March 16, 2024, 10:36:20 pm
What the heck is up with weirdo away-kit colours this year? Germans have a pink-purple one. https://www.dfb-fanshop.de/de/germany-national-team-football-kits-away/t-36725089+d-2338217293+z-98-3156164558?cs=14
Don't even hate the colour combination, but it's just not a German kit. Having said that, hate their new home kit as well.

I like the concept of the German away kit, not something I'd get away with wearing in my advancing years and in my "cultivating mass" phase of life but if I was younger I'd well wear it.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,099
  • Kloppite
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8627 on: Today at 12:46:23 pm »
Germany are changing to Nike from 2027, shame most of the Germany Adidas kits have been boss.

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2024/03/nike-will-be-the-new-dfb-supplier-from-2027.html

The new England kits, which are meh to awful, the change kit looks something like Argentina would wear.

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2024/03/england-2024-kits.html
Logged
#Sausages

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8628 on: Today at 01:16:36 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-68632034
Sunak says 'don't mess' with flag on England football kit



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says the design of the St George's Cross on the English football team kit should not be "messed with".

Earlier, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer had also joined the chorus of prominent voices taking issue with the design.

The new shirt design features the cross of St George in navy, light blue and purple on the back of the collar.

BBC News understands there are no plans to change or recall the shirt.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Sunak said he "prefers the original" and the national flag is a "source of pride" and identity.
It's a crappy design but funny the reaction it's drawn.  The focus should really be on why it's £124.99 for adults and £119.99 for children.  Our kits are a rip-off but England have somehow topped it.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,113
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8629 on: Today at 01:27:41 pm »
What a load of nonsense the flag debate is. Didnt even know the flag was normally on there. How long has that been the case? Doubt it was ever on there in the 80s and 90s was it? Its being spoken about like its sacrilege to tinker with it. Bore off!
Logged

Offline Scottish-Don

  • Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,610
  • 'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8630 on: Today at 01:29:20 pm »
Today has been the funniest day ever listening to all the Gammons melt Live on Radio call ins

Logged
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,394
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8631 on: Today at 02:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on Today at 01:29:20 pm
Today has been the funniest day ever listening to all the Gammons melt Live on Radio call ins



it's funny but ultimately this furor over what they call 'woke nonsense' wasn't there 10 years ago. imagine how much bad it might be in a further 10 years? you even have the opposition agreeing it shouldn't have been done whilst at some sort of The S*n conference, even though there's a longstanding history of interpolations of national flags.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,767
  • Epic Swindler
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8632 on: Today at 02:22:49 pm »
Here to add that Nike have absolutely smashed it out of the park with the Portugal away, it is in the "Azulejo" pattern, the traditional Portuguese tiles used to covers buildings in the past and a very traditional art form. I think it's a thing of beauty! The home kit is cool, sticks with the OG green shorts.





« Last Edit: Today at 02:56:55 pm by PhilV »
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,106
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8633 on: Today at 02:54:25 pm »
I can't decide if I love or hate that Portugal top.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,418
  • JFT97
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8634 on: Today at 04:47:04 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:16:36 pm
It's a crappy design but funny the reaction it's drawn.  The focus should really be on why it's £124.99 for adults and £119.99 for children.  Our kits are a rip-off but England have somehow topped it.

Exactly this.

Was there the same outrage at the 2012 Olympics for the Team GB strip when the colours of the Union Jack were changed?

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,902
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8635 on: Today at 07:31:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:54:25 pm
I can't decide if I love or hate that Portugal top.
I'm hating it on your behalf.

 ;)
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,740
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8636 on: Today at 09:37:13 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 04:47:04 pm
Exactly this.

Was there the same outrage at the 2012 Olympics for the Team GB strip when the colours of the Union Jack were changed?



The only reason theyre so angry is they are terrified of their Tory Millwall mates calling them gay for wearing a rainbow.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8637 on: Today at 11:01:56 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 09:37:13 pm
The only reason theyre so angry is they are terrified of their Tory Millwall mates calling them gay for wearing a rainbow.

I'd love to see a rainbow with just those colours.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 211 212 213 214 215 [216]   Go Up
« previous next »
 