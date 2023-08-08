Okay so I don't come to this thread often...



I actually like the Arsenal Away that everyone hated. Also like the Scotland home. The patterning gives it a tartan weave feel.

On the subject of buying shirts, I haven't bought one for years. I think my last one may have been the black and silver Adidas away kit.

I've always bought more aways than homes, as at the end of the day, the home kit is usually just a mixup of things I've seen before and always red, so is less interesting to me.



I always regret not getting the 05 home. Loved that kit.