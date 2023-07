I can see more clubs following suit

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/27/fc-copenhagen-ban-fans-from-bringing-signs-asking-players-for-shirts



Just read this on the BBC feed.Well played FC Copenhagen. I hope every club follows suit.Never mind the entitled daytrpper kids, I’ve seen more than my fair share of grown adults with these shitty signs at LFC games.Worse than selfie sticks, Wanker Hats and half and half scarves IMO.