The West Ham white kit is horrendous. All whited out apart from the betting sponsor in bold black.
Not sure if they've had a mention, but Bologna's new home and away shirts are things of beauty.
https://youtu.be/0azXX5KjawoNot sure if the link will work as I'm pretty useless at doing these things. It's the new Hearts 3rd strip to commemorate their founding 150 years ago in 1874.
West Ham's unsponsored shirt
Just bloody gorgeous
I can see more clubs following suithttps://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/27/fc-copenhagen-ban-fans-from-bringing-signs-asking-players-for-shirts
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
