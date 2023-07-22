« previous next »
New Kits Thread

Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8560 on: July 22, 2023, 05:37:53 pm
Quote from: Elzar on July 22, 2023, 05:34:32 pm
The West Ham white kit is horrendous. All whited out apart from the betting sponsor in bold black.
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8561 on: July 22, 2023, 05:45:01 pm
Apparently that West Ham shirt is available to buy without the sponsor, so from a fan perspective, its probably a cool shirt to get!

But yeah, it look awful with that sponsor.
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8562 on: July 22, 2023, 05:54:08 pm
Quote from: Elzar on July 22, 2023, 05:34:32 pm
The West Ham white kit is horrendous. All whited out apart from the betting sponsor in bold black.

When I read this, it reminded me of Half a Shilling from Phoenix Nights.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8563 on: July 26, 2023, 02:06:10 pm
Now we're talking

Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8564 on: July 26, 2023, 02:15:05 pm
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8565 on: July 26, 2023, 02:27:11 pm
Not sure if they've had a mention, but Bologna's new home and away shirts are things of beauty.



Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8566 on: July 26, 2023, 02:51:30 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on July 26, 2023, 02:27:11 pm
Not sure if they've had a mention, but Bologna's new home and away shirts are things of beauty.




Yep these are fantastic.
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8567 on: Yesterday at 07:44:38 pm
https://youtu.be/0azXX5Kjawo

Not sure if the link will work as I'm pretty useless at doing these things. It's the new Hearts 3rd strip to commemorate their founding 150 years ago in 1874.
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8568 on: Yesterday at 07:58:57 pm
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Yesterday at 07:44:38 pm
https://youtu.be/0azXX5Kjawo

Not sure if the link will work as I'm pretty useless at doing these things. It's the new Hearts 3rd strip to commemorate their founding 150 years ago in 1874.


I love that - nicely done video too (and the link works fine mate):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0azXX5Kjawo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0azXX5Kjawo</a>

(I could never ear white myself - food and drink becomes a magnet to anything white I wear ;))

Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8569 on: Yesterday at 08:25:40 pm
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Yesterday at 07:44:38 pm
https://youtu.be/0azXX5Kjawo

Not sure if the link will work as I'm pretty useless at doing these things. It's the new Hearts 3rd strip to commemorate their founding 150 years ago in 1874.
Just bloody gorgeous

Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8570 on: Yesterday at 08:34:09 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on July 26, 2023, 02:15:05 pm
West Ham's unsponsored shirt


Think the sponsorless West Ham jersey is fabulous
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8571 on: Yesterday at 09:32:39 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:25:40 pm
Just bloody gorgeous


That is a fabulous kit! The video is so good too!
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8572 on: Yesterday at 11:58:13 pm
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8573 on: Today at 12:14:19 am
Seems reasonable. And Slavias idea seems great, although is also obviously open to corruption.
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8574 on: Today at 09:04:01 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:58:13 pm
I can see more clubs following suit
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/27/fc-copenhagen-ban-fans-from-bringing-signs-asking-players-for-shirts

Just read this on the BBC feed.

Well played FC Copenhagen.  I hope every club follows suit.

Never mind the entitled daytrpper kids, Ive seen more than my fair share of grown adults with these shitty signs at LFC games.

Worse than selfie sticks, Wanker Hats and half and half scarves IMO.

Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8575 on: Today at 09:14:28 am
Quote from: Statto Red on July 26, 2023, 02:15:05 pm
West Ham's unsponsored shirt



Unsponsored with a big fuck off JD sports logo on the side to ruin it. Nice.
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8576 on: Today at 09:38:06 am
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Yesterday at 07:44:38 pm
https://youtu.be/0azXX5Kjawo

Not sure if the link will work as I'm pretty useless at doing these things. It's the new Hearts 3rd strip to commemorate their founding 150 years ago in 1874.

I hope they're 100% cotton. Just like the Yankees in Seinfeld.
