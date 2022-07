Southampton's away is miles better than this effort from Partick Thistle



https://mobile.twitter.com/ESPNUK/status/1545362057092022272?cxt=HHwWgICy5c2mnfIqAAAA





If it's the one with the funny face thing, it's only being used as a tee shirt. They are going back to red and yellow hoops this season. Think that thing spooked a lot of Thistle fans though.