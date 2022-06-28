« previous next »
Author Topic: New Kits Thread  (Read 895988 times)

Offline bradders1011

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8320 on: June 28, 2022, 10:55:33 pm »
Quote from: jackh on June 28, 2022, 10:47:49 pm
Continuing the theme...

This one's a beauty.



Kit's not bad either.
Offline MH41

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8321 on: June 29, 2022, 01:18:10 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 28, 2022, 10:55:33 pm
Kit's not bad either.
I really like that. Have always had a soft spot for Milan , and for their kits (apart from this one, lol)
Is there any reason why I should be discouraged? I'm not totally familiar with their history & politics.....
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8322 on: June 30, 2022, 12:10:57 am »
Offline Statto Red

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8323 on: June 30, 2022, 12:17:20 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 30, 2022, 12:10:57 am


Hmm, the last few years Southampton go to a new kit manufacturer[Southampton have had a few manufacturers the last few years], release a home kit without stripes, following year the home kit has stripes & Southampton make a big deal of it.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8324 on: June 30, 2022, 07:10:43 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on June 30, 2022, 12:17:20 am
Hmm, the last few years Southampton go to a new kit manufacturer[Southampton have had a few manufacturers the last few years], release a home kit without stripes, following year the home kit has stripes & Southampton make a big deal of it.

Well, it is not the first time they do something like this ...

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8325 on: June 30, 2022, 07:31:37 am »
I didnt immediately clock it as a Southampton kit, looked like an old fashioned PSG away but I quite like it. In my expert opinion its the black trim that makes it stand out.
Offline dosx

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8326 on: June 30, 2022, 09:12:21 am »
Swansea City Away

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8327 on: June 30, 2022, 09:19:23 am »
Home


Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8328 on: June 30, 2022, 10:51:32 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on June 30, 2022, 12:17:20 am
Hmm, the last few years Southampton go to a new kit manufacturer[Southampton have had a few manufacturers the last few years], release a home kit without stripes, following year the home kit has stripes & Southampton make a big deal of it.

They have a lot more creative licence with the design than most teams, don't they? I think it's a good thing and I think they've had some great kits throughout their history and this one looks really good too.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8329 on: June 30, 2022, 11:22:46 am »
Quote from: dosx on June 30, 2022, 09:19:23 am
Home



The manufacturing on that is awful. Especially around the V-neck. Like my Mum's sewing in the 1970s on her old Singer machine!   ;D
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8330 on: June 30, 2022, 12:10:45 pm »
My god, those Swansea efforts are terrible.  :o
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8331 on: June 30, 2022, 12:27:53 pm »
Swansea away reminds me of Luton Town circa 1990.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8332 on: June 30, 2022, 12:53:34 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 30, 2022, 12:27:53 pm
Swansea away reminds me of Luton Town circa 1990.

Yes! Needs a big BEDFORD sponsor across the middle. And that Steve Foster twat with a headband to model it.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8333 on: June 30, 2022, 01:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on June 30, 2022, 12:17:20 am
Hmm, the last few years Southampton go to a new kit manufacturer[Southampton have had a few manufacturers the last few years], release a home kit without stripes, following year the home kit has stripes & Southampton make a big deal of it.
No.... should be the other way around. Red, with White inside panel, like their kit in 1982.  This looks like an alternative colour, or an away kit. I think their change kit in 1982 was same style, but dark blues and light blue.
Strangely enough I'm watching the repeats of 'The Big match revisited' at the moment. it's 1982, and Southampton have a really decent team! The league was so much more competitive then.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8334 on: June 30, 2022, 02:03:40 pm »
Found it
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8335 on: June 30, 2022, 02:25:34 pm »
They have had a predominantly white kit in recent years though, maybe when Ox was there. Think it had a Peru style red sash.

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8336 on: June 30, 2022, 02:32:19 pm »
We really should have an away kit like Peru's one of these years.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8337 on: June 30, 2022, 02:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 30, 2022, 02:25:34 pm
They have had a predominantly white kit in recent years though, maybe when Ox was there. Think it had a Peru style red sash.



That's interesting. No sponsor either. I wonder why?
I still associate Southampton with red and white, as opposed to white and red.

Strangely enough, again from watching The Big Match revisited, Sunderland are playing in a kit that is white, with red line stripes, and again I would associate Sunderland as red and white.

Edit - that is Southampton's 125th anniversary kit from 2010/11
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8338 on: July 1, 2022, 05:12:45 am »


Really nice home kit for Norwich.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8339 on: July 1, 2022, 10:20:34 am »
Yeah that's a pretty good Norwich kit, feels a little 80s ish.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8340 on: July 1, 2022, 10:55:33 am »
Quote from: tubby on July  1, 2022, 10:20:34 am
Yeah that's a pretty good Norwich kit, feels a little 80s ish.

Yes. Needs to come with some obscenely short shiny green shorts. And they should re-sign Dale Gordon.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8341 on: July 1, 2022, 04:54:10 pm »
I like the Norwich shirt, & it's not ruined by the sponsor either
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8342 on: July 3, 2022, 01:21:02 pm »
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8343 on: July 3, 2022, 01:38:11 pm »
^
Who is the guy wearing the shirt?

It's not their worst shirt. The chevrons and the sponsor look shite though.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8344 on: July 3, 2022, 01:39:33 pm »
Bloody hell, the ears on him! That's the nearest the Blues will get to having the FA Cup at their club.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8345 on: July 3, 2022, 03:23:09 pm »
That's a decent effort from Everton.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8346 on: July 3, 2022, 03:27:22 pm »
Quote from: tubby on July  3, 2022, 03:23:09 pm
That's a decent effort from Everton.

Hummel are a solid kit producer to be fair. They usually produce some nice stuff. Bristol City goalkeeper kits are definitely a bit different.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8347 on: Today at 03:59:17 am »
AFC Bournemouth











Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8348 on: Today at 04:00:52 am »
Lazio Away




Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8349 on: Today at 04:03:35 am »
Saints Away




