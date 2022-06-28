« previous next »
Quote from: jackh on June 28, 2022, 10:47:49 pm
Continuing the theme...

This one's a beauty.



Kit's not bad either.
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 28, 2022, 10:55:33 pm
Kit's not bad either.
I really like that. Have always had a soft spot for Milan , and for their kits (apart from this one, lol)
Is there any reason why I should be discouraged? I'm not totally familiar with their history & politics.....
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:10:57 am


Hmm, the last few years Southampton go to a new kit manufacturer[Southampton have had a few manufacturers the last few years], release a home kit without stripes, following year the home kit has stripes & Southampton make a big deal of it.
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 12:17:20 am
Hmm, the last few years Southampton go to a new kit manufacturer[Southampton have had a few manufacturers the last few years], release a home kit without stripes, following year the home kit has stripes & Southampton make a big deal of it.

Well, it is not the first time they do something like this ...

I didnt immediately clock it as a Southampton kit, looked like an old fashioned PSG away but I quite like it. In my expert opinion its the black trim that makes it stand out.
Swansea City Away

Home


Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 12:17:20 am
Hmm, the last few years Southampton go to a new kit manufacturer[Southampton have had a few manufacturers the last few years], release a home kit without stripes, following year the home kit has stripes & Southampton make a big deal of it.

They have a lot more creative licence with the design than most teams, don't they? I think it's a good thing and I think they've had some great kits throughout their history and this one looks really good too.
Quote from: dosx on Yesterday at 09:19:23 am
Home



The manufacturing on that is awful. Especially around the V-neck. Like my Mum's sewing in the 1970s on her old Singer machine!   ;D
My god, those Swansea efforts are terrible.  :o
Swansea away reminds me of Luton Town circa 1990.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:27:53 pm
Swansea away reminds me of Luton Town circa 1990.

Yes! Needs a big BEDFORD sponsor across the middle. And that Steve Foster twat with a headband to model it.
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 12:17:20 am
Hmm, the last few years Southampton go to a new kit manufacturer[Southampton have had a few manufacturers the last few years], release a home kit without stripes, following year the home kit has stripes & Southampton make a big deal of it.
No.... should be the other way around. Red, with White inside panel, like their kit in 1982.  This looks like an alternative colour, or an away kit. I think their change kit in 1982 was same style, but dark blues and light blue.
Strangely enough I'm watching the repeats of 'The Big match revisited' at the moment. it's 1982, and Southampton have a really decent team! The league was so much more competitive then.
Found it
They have had a predominantly white kit in recent years though, maybe when Ox was there. Think it had a Peru style red sash.

We really should have an away kit like Peru's one of these years.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:25:34 pm
They have had a predominantly white kit in recent years though, maybe when Ox was there. Think it had a Peru style red sash.



That's interesting. No sponsor either. I wonder why?
I still associate Southampton with red and white, as opposed to white and red.

Strangely enough, again from watching The Big Match revisited, Sunderland are playing in a kit that is white, with red line stripes, and again I would associate Sunderland as red and white.

Edit - that is Southampton's 125th anniversary kit from 2010/11
Really nice home kit for Norwich.
