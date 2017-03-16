Nike & Sporting stealing money there!
So the green-sleeved one is the new one and the white-sleeved one is the old one? For what it's worth, I think I prefer the new version - I feel like the slight predominance of the green makes it seem more like a Sporting shirt, whereas the other looks more like a Celtic one. Maybe with shorts they'd look different.
The new one is deffo better colour use wise, Sporting should always be green, white and black, without the black it is literally a Celtic kit so the first one was junk.
The fact they used the same shirt and template is what sucks though, zero effort, attached is my fav Sporting shirt, I believe it was 01/02 season