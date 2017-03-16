« previous next »
Author Topic: New Kits Thread  (Read 891260 times)

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8280 on: June 10, 2022, 07:14:10 pm »
Umbro have done a couple of nice versions of the West Ham kit but that one is fucking shite.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8281 on: June 10, 2022, 07:52:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  9, 2022, 09:39:16 pm


the fact they've randomly paired this with skinny jeans and he looks miserable is killing me
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8282 on: June 11, 2022, 03:41:01 am »
Not a new kit, but I saw this retro whopper for sale just now, whether you're Irish or not this is amazing.

https://fandomkits.com/products/cork-city-88-89-retro-home?variant=43241480028391&fbclid=IwAR3pdenjphwgR-pYpw2xs4p3tk_ZEnQcTIVkdS6CsAysX-MR3phA_fMAhGk
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8283 on: June 11, 2022, 07:08:44 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 11, 2022, 03:41:01 am
Not a new kit, but I saw this retro whopper for sale just now, whether you're Irish or not this is amazing.

https://fandomkits.com/products/cork-city-88-89-retro-home?variant=43241480028391&fbclid=IwAR3pdenjphwgR-pYpw2xs4p3tk_ZEnQcTIVkdS6CsAysX-MR3phA_fMAhGk

Same template as the Italia 90 Germany shirt

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8284 on: June 11, 2022, 08:52:38 pm »
That Wolves shirt is smart. West Ham on the other hand is fucking rank and cheap looking. Theirs are usually among my favourites as well.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8285 on: June 11, 2022, 09:01:26 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 11, 2022, 08:52:38 pm
That Wolves shirt is smart. West Ham on the other hand is fucking rank and cheap looking. Theirs are usually among my favourites as well.

The blue trim is too thick. Either commit to claret and blue or dont but that does look crap. And their last couple have been nice.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8286 on: June 11, 2022, 09:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 11, 2022, 09:01:26 pm
The blue trim is too thick. Either commit to claret and blue or dont but that does look crap. And their last couple have been nice.

Yeah, and what is that awful potato print style mess on the shoulders?
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8287 on: June 15, 2022, 11:18:24 am »
Sporting CP have released the worst shirt ever... it is literally the same shirt from previous season but with the white and green swapped... wow....


Attached pic is a side by side of the new season shirt (left) and the previous (right)


You can see the shirts on the site itself here: https://lojaverde.sporting.pt/category/equipamentos-2

80 a pop and this is what they do, wow, poor from Nike but even worse someone at Sporting said A-OK to that....
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8288 on: June 15, 2022, 11:23:42 am »
christ, I know the kits manufacturers have to stick to the clubs colours and styles but that sporting one takes the piss
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8289 on: June 15, 2022, 11:35:52 am »
At first glance thought theyd done for a wacky lopsided kit! Maybe that would have been better.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8290 on: June 15, 2022, 11:37:49 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 15, 2022, 11:35:52 am
At first glance thought theyd done for a wacky lopsided kit! Maybe that would have been better.

haha here is a better side by side I did for clarification - I posted the thread on Reddit also and people seem to think diff sleeve colours and inverting the stripes makes it way better and therefore OK to charge another 80 for basically the same shirt  :butt :butt :butt

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/vcre9l/sporting_clube_de_portugal_release_the_new_2223/?sort=new
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8291 on: June 15, 2022, 12:55:33 pm »
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8292 on: June 15, 2022, 01:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 11, 2022, 03:41:01 am
Not a new kit, but I saw this retro whopper for sale just now, whether you're Irish or not this is amazing.

https://fandomkits.com/products/cork-city-88-89-retro-home?variant=43241480028391&fbclid=IwAR3pdenjphwgR-pYpw2xs4p3tk_ZEnQcTIVkdS6CsAysX-MR3phA_fMAhGk

is this a legit re-make? would make a nice gift for one of my colleagues from Cork that's leaving
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8293 on: June 15, 2022, 01:38:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  9, 2022, 09:39:16 pm


For fucks sake, how much longer do I stand here?
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8294 on: June 15, 2022, 02:38:04 pm »
West Ham kit a nod to the one pictured here then...

https://cdn-whw.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/West-Ham-Leaked-home-shirt-2223.jpg

Quote from: 67CherryRed on June  9, 2022, 09:40:20 pm
It's not terrible, but it comes with blue shorts which makes it very Burnley.

Always find it weird when clubs do this - I feel like the predominant colour of your shirt, your shorts, and your socks should be consistent (unless it's stripes/hoops/whatever). I always imagine the following clubs should be like follows, but what do I know:

Villa: C&B shirt, white shorts, blue socks
Burnley: C&B shirt, blue shorts, blue socks
West Ham: C&B shirt, white shorts, claret socks
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8295 on: June 15, 2022, 02:41:19 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on June 15, 2022, 11:18:24 am
Sporting CP have released the worst shirt ever... it is literally the same shirt from previous season but with the white and green swapped... wow....


Attached pic is a side by side of the new season shirt (left) and the previous (right)


You can see the shirts on the site itself here: https://lojaverde.sporting.pt/category/equipamentos-2

80 a pop and this is what they do, wow, poor from Nike but even worse someone at Sporting said A-OK to that....

Nike & Sporting stealing money there!

So the green-sleeved one is the new one and the white-sleeved one is the old one? For what it's worth, I think I prefer the new version - I feel like the slight predominance of the green makes it seem more like a Sporting shirt, whereas the other looks more like a Celtic one. Maybe with shorts they'd look different.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8296 on: June 15, 2022, 02:44:53 pm »
Not a whole lot you can do with a hooped shirt. Not a fan of the black collar
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8297 on: June 15, 2022, 03:02:15 pm »
Quote from: jackh on June 15, 2022, 02:41:19 pm
Nike & Sporting stealing money there!

So the green-sleeved one is the new one and the white-sleeved one is the old one? For what it's worth, I think I prefer the new version - I feel like the slight predominance of the green makes it seem more like a Sporting shirt, whereas the other looks more like a Celtic one. Maybe with shorts they'd look different.

The new one is deffo better colour use wise, Sporting should always be green, white and black, without the black it is literally a Celtic kit so the first one was junk.

The fact they used the same shirt and template is what sucks though, zero effort, attached is my fav Sporting shirt, I believe it was 01/02 season
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8298 on: June 15, 2022, 09:50:46 pm »
Quote from: jackh on June 15, 2022, 02:38:04 pm

Always find it weird when clubs do this - I feel like the predominant colour of your shirt, your shorts, and your socks should be consistent (unless it's stripes/hoops/whatever). I always imagine the following clubs should be like follows, but what do I know:

Villa: C&B shirt, white shorts, blue socks
Burnley: C&B shirt, blue shorts, blue socks
West Ham: C&B shirt, white shorts, claret socks

Yep, agreed. Haven't the Mancs changed their sock colour recently as well? It just looks like the club is wearing a slight change kit due to colour clash, not their actual full kit.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8299 on: June 15, 2022, 11:49:01 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 15, 2022, 09:50:46 pm
Yep, agreed. Haven't the Mancs changed their sock colour recently as well? It just looks like the club is wearing a slight change kit due to colour clash, not their actual full kit.

Is this when United change there home socks to white, for mostly midweek home matches in Europe[& some away matches too], as i believe the reason, it's easier to pick out white socks, than black socks, in midweek night matches?
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8300 on: June 17, 2022, 07:41:19 pm »
New Hearts away strip.

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8301 on: June 18, 2022, 07:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on June 15, 2022, 11:49:01 pm
Is this when United change there home socks to white, for mostly midweek home matches in Europe[& some away matches too], as i believe the reason, it's easier to pick out white socks, than black socks, in midweek night matches?

Ha, is that the actual reason, I've never read that, how bizarre! I just thought they'd gone permanently to white socks now.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8302 on: June 18, 2022, 09:38:51 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 18, 2022, 07:20:03 pm
Ha, is that the actual reason, I've never read that, how bizarre! I just thought they'd gone permanently to white socks now.

Yeah, i believe that's the reason United wear white socks, for mostly midweek European matches, they happened to wear that combo 1998/99, United still wear black socks in domestic home matches
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8303 on: Yesterday at 09:05:21 pm »
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8304 on: Yesterday at 09:06:54 pm »
I miss the ABN AMRO sponsor on the side of the kit for Ajax.  :D
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8305 on: Today at 07:43:36 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:06:54 pm
I miss the ABN AMRO sponsor on the side of the kit for Ajax.  :D

Their women and youth teams still have that.
