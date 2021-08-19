I don't get what's so bad about it? Is it because it doesn't look like it has been designed by the creators of Ricky and Morty?
what the fucks Rick and Morty got to do with anything?
Design is fine, though Giorgio clearly hasn't broken much of a sweat. I think the main thing people are commenting on is the fact that it's pretty much exactly the same as their previous home and away kits.
Saying that, I did once get an Armani shirt from greatie which looked remarkably similar to a Ben Sherman so maybe it's just his vibe?