New Kits Thread

Re: New Kits Thread
Quote from: Dim Glas on August 19, 2021, 02:19:39 pm
Borussia Dortmund where supposed to have one of these horrible badgeless efforts, but have pulled the plug after their fans kicked off.

It's not quite as bad but it's still awful



https://www.footyheadlines.com/2020/12/leaked-borussia-dortmund-21-22.html
Re: New Kits Thread
Re: New Kits Thread
Juve's third kit is another cycling effort:



It'll be difficult to pick them and Inter apart in the peleton:




Re: New Kits Thread
Quote from: 67CherryRed on August 19, 2021, 02:58:09 pm
It's not quite as bad but it's still awful



https://www.footyheadlines.com/2020/12/leaked-borussia-dortmund-21-22.html

Dortmund fans wont stand for that, they want the proper club crest on it

Re: New Kits Thread
These crest-less tops arent actual kits are they? I mean asides for being absolutely vile...surely there is some kind of rule in where you have to have the club crest on the kit?
Re: New Kits Thread
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on August 19, 2021, 04:20:59 pm
These crest-less tops arent actual kits are they? I mean asides for being absolutely vile...surely there is some kind of rule in where you have to have the club crest on the kit?
If you look closely, the crests are actually on the kit.
Re: New Kits Thread
Quote from: rob1966 on August 19, 2021, 03:52:53 pm
Dortmund fans wont stand for that, they want the proper club crest on it

which is why it got binned - no badge, and awful in general!
Dortmund let their fans know in May that they would not go ahead with it as their cup shirt after the backlash it got from supporters groups.

I reckon Dortmund should just see if they can go with that beautiful retro kit they had for one game last season and be done with! One of the nicest kits of recent years.
Re: New Kits Thread
Quote from: Dim Glas on August 19, 2021, 05:38:48 pm
which is why it got binned - no badge, and awful in general!
Dortmund let their fans know in May that they would not go ahead with it as their cup shirt after the backlash it got from supporters groups.

I reckon Dortmund should just see if they can go with that beautiful retro kit they had for one game last season and be done with! One of the nicest kits of recent years.
This is the Dortmund cup shirt according to footy headlines who are rarely wrong, this was leaked today.

Dortmund tweeted that they'll change the design (it was originally due to say 'Dortmund' across the front) but they're still getting their own shite version.

Re: New Kits Thread
You know that if we were with Puma they would've written "LFC" as Liverpool would've been too long for them. Don't know how all these big clubs have allowed this shit, it looks like cheap Sports Direct shit
Re: New Kits Thread
Re: New Kits Thread
Ajax's Bob Marley-inspired third kit featuring three little birds on the neck

Re: New Kits Thread
Quote from: Ray K on August 20, 2021, 09:56:46 am
Ajax's Bob Marley-inspired third kit featuring three little birds on the neck






A nice Promo Video to go with as
Well... Saw it on the bbc football Web page.
Re: New Kits Thread
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on August 20, 2021, 10:02:36 am



A nice Promo Video to go with as
Well... Saw it on the bbc football Web page.
https://twitter.com/AFCAjax/status/1428627890535550977?s=20
Re: New Kits Thread
That Ajax kit is fantastic.

Napoli had their kits "designed" by Armani this year:







Last season's kits:



Re: New Kits Thread
Hahaha, someone at Armani is currently pissing themselves laughing at the five minutes it took them to sort those out ;D
Re: New Kits Thread
Quote from: Ray K on August 20, 2021, 09:56:46 am
Ajax's Bob Marley-inspired third kit featuring three little birds on the neck


 

Looks nice, but what's the connection between the two?
Re: New Kits Thread
Quote from: Crimson on August 20, 2021, 12:14:52 pm
 

Looks nice, but what's the connection between the two?
Marijuana?
Re: New Kits Thread
Quote from: Crimson on August 20, 2021, 12:14:52 pm
 

Looks nice, but what's the connection between the two?
Ajax fans sing Marley's Three Little Birds before every home game. It's basically the club anthem now.
Re: New Kits Thread
Napoli kits have looked identical for years now, don't know why their fans would even splash out for a new one.

That Ajax one is nice, I'd buy it if it weren't for that ridiculous sponsor.
Re: New Kits Thread
Quote from: Ray K on August 20, 2021, 09:56:46 am
Ajax's Bob Marley-inspired third kit featuring three little birds on the neck



Surely Ziggy is a more appropriate sponsor for this shirt
Re: New Kits Thread
A thing of beauty.

Love it.
Re: New Kits Thread
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on August 20, 2021, 12:22:57 pm
Marijuana?

Well, obviously, but was thinking there'd be some more profound explenation

Quote from: Ray K on August 20, 2021, 12:25:26 pm
Ajax fans sing Marley's Three Little Birds before every home game. It's basically the club anthem now.

Nice one  :wave
Re: New Kits Thread
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August 20, 2021, 01:14:35 pm
Surely Ziggy is a more appropriate sponsor for this shirt

Nicely done.
Re: New Kits Thread
Quote from: Crimson on August 20, 2021, 03:03:18 pm
Well, obviously, but was thinking there'd be some more profound explenation

Nice one  :wave

I read that Ajax played a friendly game with Cardiff City a few years ago and the away fans were locked in at the end of the game.  Three little birds came on the PA and their started singing along.  Apparently thats where it began

https://www.walesonline.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/how-cardiff-city-inspired-iconic-16247510
Re: New Kits Thread
Quote from: Garrus on August 20, 2021, 10:56:26 am
That Ajax kit is fantastic.

Napoli had their kits "designed" by Armani this year:


I'm sure I read somewhere that the Napoli EA7 thing is basically a sponsorship and that the kits are self produced and designed and EA7 just have the logo on. Don't know if it's true but seems to be from that shite they've put out!
Re: New Kits Thread
Quote from: stewy17 on August 20, 2021, 03:16:01 pm
I'm sure I read somewhere that the Napoli EA7 thing is basically a sponsorship and that the kits are self produced and designed and EA7 just have the logo on. Don't know if it's true but seems to be from that shite they've put out!
Designed by them too.

https://football-italia.net/napoli-unveil-new-armani-kit-for-2021-22/
Re: New Kits Thread
Quote from: stewy17 on August 20, 2021, 03:16:01 pm
I'm sure I read somewhere that the Napoli EA7 thing is basically a sponsorship and that the kits are self produced and designed and EA7 just have the logo on. Don't know if it's true but seems to be from that shite they've put out!
I don't get what's so bad about it? Is it because it doesn't look like it has been designed by the creators of Ricky and Morty?
Re: New Kits Thread
Quote from: Garrus on August 20, 2021, 03:20:31 pm
Designed by them too.

https://football-italia.net/napoli-unveil-new-armani-kit-for-2021-22/
I can't read 'EA7' without doing the 'EA Sports' voiceover in my head. It's in the game.
Re: New Kits Thread
Quote from: Dull Tools on August 20, 2021, 03:20:41 pm
I don't get what's so bad about it? Is it because it doesn't look like it has been designed by the creators of Ricky and Morty?

what the fucks Rick and Morty got to do with anything?

Design is fine, though Giorgio clearly hasn't broken much of a sweat. I think the main thing people are commenting on is the fact that it's pretty much exactly the same as their previous home and away kits.

Saying that, I did once get an Armani shirt from greatie which looked remarkably similar to a Ben Sherman so maybe it's just his vibe?
Re: New Kits Thread
Serie A 2021/22 kits

Re: New Kits Thread
Ireland centenary jersey

Re: New Kits Thread
Quote from: CheshireDave on July 27, 2021, 08:57:31 am
Yeah looks a beauty. I ordered two in the end. One to wear and one to flog maybe if I see them selling for decent money.

Have you got Yours yet?
